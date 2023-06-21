Responsible Energy Provides a Sustainable Environment

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The World Climate Industry EXPO (WCE 2023) was held from May 25-27 at BEXCO in Busan, South Korea. WCE is an international exhibition highlighting the latest technologies and policies related to the global climate and energy industries. Companies from around the world came together to address the climate crisis and demonstrate their efforts to make a positive impact on the environment. LG participated in this year’s WCE with a 450m2 booth that hosted offerings from LG Electronics, LG Chem, and LG Energy Solution and had a total of 3,134 visitors during the exhibition. Let’s take a look at what LG had to offer at the exhibition.
LG Booth entrance
With Great Sustainability, Comes Great Responsibility
LG stood true to its slogan ‘Responsible Business, Sustainable Future’ as it demonstrated high-efficiency home appliances such as washers and dryers, air purifiers, heat pumps, and residential ERV units. Visitors to the LG booth were given the opportunity to experience a wide range of solutions that contribute to the roadmap for a sustainable future from materials and common household appliances to ESS and AI-powered commercial solutions.
Net Zero House Entrance
Net Zero House Concept Diagram
A House Fully Prepared for a Sustainable Future: Net Zero House
The LG booth at WCE hosted a ‘Net Zero House’ exhibit that demonstrated how a house can generate and store renewable energy to be used in high-efficiency appliances and HVAC systems while reducing carbon emissions, and using recyclable materials to reduce the impact on the environment. At the Garage section, the first area visible as entering the house, LG displayed its ESS solution with solar panel integration that provides renewable energy storage. This energy can then be used for various applications from charging electric cars to operating household appliances and HVAC systems. In the Living Room section of the exhibit, visitors to the booth were able to view energy-efficient appliances that were produced with recycled plastic.
Energy Storage System
Beyond Mere Energy Storage
Visitors to the LG booth showed particular interest in the LG ESS solution and its availability in different regions around the world. The capability of the LG ESS solution to be integrated with other LG solutions such as heat pumps and solar panels for a more comprehensive zero-emissions strategy also caught the attention of many visitors. You can learn more about the integration of ESS with other LG HVAC solutions
HVAC solutions displayed
HVAC Solutions in the House
Also highlighted in the Net Zero House exhibit were HVAC products such as the Therma V air-to-water heat pump and residential ERV units. Therma V heat pump solutions collect heat energy from ambient air to provide floor heating and hot water supply, which reduces the use of fossil fuels. Visitors showed interest in the ability of Therma V to heat, cool, and provide hot water in a single solution. The LG residential ERV system reduces heating and cooling energy loss that occurs when windows are opened for ventilation and improves indoor air quality.
Smart HVAC Multi V i
Smart Systems Make for Smarter Energy
The City & Street section of the LG booth showcased energy-efficient commercial systems, including solutions for VRF, mobility, batteries, and a recycling center. Among these solutions, the Multi V i VRF system was highlighted for the intelligent use of its AI engine to provide optimal heating and cooling through the smart management of energy usage and analysis of indoor space.
Energy management system LG Thin Q
Efficient Energy Management for Efficient Energy Usage
When it comes to efficient storage and usage of energy, control solutions such as the LG ThinQ app are a must. Visitors to the LG booth were able to experience the ThinQ app and how it provides remote energy monitoring and system control from a mobile device. ThinQ offers access to each solution connected to the system for precise monitoring of energy storage, energy usage, and overall system operation. Data such as heat pump operation modes and efficiency, energy storage levels from the ESS, and solar panel efficiency can all be accessed in real time* from anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity for optimized energy usage.
*The availability may vary according to country and operating conditions.
LG is committed to creating a better future with solutions that reduce the impact on the environment. The LG booth at WCE 2023 allowed visitors to experience LG’s commitment first-hand and let them follow the LG net-zero energy journey. LG is expected to see even more visitors at the next exhibition to share even more solutions that work for the environment.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
