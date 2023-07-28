Chillers work by using a refrigeration cycle to transfer heat from the water to the ambient air or to a cooling medium, such as water. Chilled water systems circulate the chilled water through a series of pipes and coils to absorb heat from the air in the building or facility. The chilled water then returns to the chiller, where it is cooled again and the cycle repeats. Chilled water systems are a very efficient way to cool large spaces, and they are used in a wide variety of commercial and industrial applications. Imagine a chiller as a water cooler. The water cooler chills the water and then dispenses it into cups. The chilled water system is like the cups and the straws. The cups hold the chilled water, and the straws allow you to drink it. In the same way, the chiller chills the water, and the chilled water system circulates the chilled water to where it is needed.