LG’s air solution holds iftar gathering for partners in UAE and qatar

LG electronics (LG) gulf air solution team held an Iftar gathering for partners in UAE and qatar to celebrate the holy month of ramadan. The iftar was held at different locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Northern Emirates, and Doha.





“In this blessed month of ramadan, I am honored to spend time with our partners and clients. After two long years in the pandemic, this year’s Iftar gathering represents a reunification. To be able to sit together and share a meal after such a long time is truly a sign of collective healing and celebration. Ramadan Mubarak to all." – said, Mr. Jae Won Yu, Head of air solutions gulf region.



LG is wishing everyone a healthy and safe ramadan.