LG’s Air Solution holds Iftar Gathering for Partners in UAE and Qatar

04/25/2022

LG electronics (LG) gulf air solution team held an Iftar gathering for partners in UAE and qatar to celebrate the holy month of ramadan. The iftar was held at different locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Northern Emirates, and Doha.


“In this blessed month of ramadan, I am honored to spend time with our partners and clients. After two long years in the pandemic, this year’s Iftar gathering represents a reunification. To be able to sit together and share a meal after such a long time is truly a sign of collective healing and celebration. Ramadan Mubarak to all." – said, Mr. Jae Won Yu, Head of air solutions gulf region.

LG is wishing everyone a healthy and safe ramadan.

LG-Air-Solution-Iftar-Gathering-feature01-D

LG air solution team and partners iftar gathering at raffles hotel dubai

Iftar at Al Hosn Ballroom, Sheraton Beach Resort Sharjah

Iftar at Raffles Hotel Dubai with Consultants

