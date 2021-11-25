Each customer and each system requires different types and different levels of service. In order to thoroughly provide service coverage to each customer, LG offers 8 services that cater to each element of its HVAC solutions.



These 8 services can be categorized in to one-time service and routine service offerings. The one-time service options include complete overhaul of Multi V VRF systems, implementation of air purification kits on legacy LG systems and external panel replacement for LG indoor units. When it comes to routine service, LG offers services that include inspection, cleaning, part replacement, energy management and BECON cloud TMS. For customers that require regular maintenance across installations, LG offers packages for routine service according to customer requirements and budgets. The Basic Package option 2 is most popular with customers and includes inspection, cleaning and part replacement.