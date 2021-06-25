The HVAC industry can be a labyrinth of unfamiliar terminology and strange acronyms. When buying a new HVAC system, you may feel like you’re in over your head even before you get started. Don’t get overwhelmed. Familiarize yourself with the basics even if you are a true HVAC novice. In fact, let’s start with HVAC. What is HVAC?

HVAC is an abbreviated term for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. The goal in HVAC design is to balance indoor environmental comfort with other factors such as installation costs, ease of maintenance, and energy efficiency. As the discipline of HVAC includes a large number of specialized terms and acronyms, here are some frequently used terms that will help you navigate the process of selecting the best HVAC solution for you.