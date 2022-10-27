LG recently had an opportunity to demonstrate its eco-conscious exhibit for its state-of-the-art HVAC solutions at Korea Energy Show 2021, South Korea’s largest annual energy exhibition. Instead of wasting new resources on a temporary exhibit, LG used prefabricated shipping containers and adopted recycled materials such as wood waste to create a unique, visually interesting space.

Exhibiting a complete range of highly efficient LG HVAC solutions suitable for homes, offices, schools as well as other indoor environments, the highlight of the exhibit was a new commercial air conditioner made more efficient via an AI engine.