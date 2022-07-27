Since early 2020, many of us have had our lives altered drastically and people are spending more time at home than ever. Due to policies and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are now using our homes as our offices, gyms and nearly everything under the sun. While we’ve adapted our homes to meet our needs during the pandemic, some of us may have neglected to ensure our homes stay safe and healthy with clean and fresh air. LG is offering solutions such as the LG Air Purification Kit that can manage air quality to suit our need while social distancing at home.

According to the COVID-19 Community Mobility Report1, which tracks locations people visit and how long they stay there, people are spending more time home since February 2020. Due to this fact, the number of factors that contribute to poor air quality is also increasing. Cooking more at home adds to the amount of harmful gases and particulates that are released into the air2. Also, at-home workouts can increase the amount of carbon dioxide that builds up in a house. Once all these factors add up, the places where we’re spending most of our time might be unhealthy for us. Fortunately, there are solutions that can help us create a healthier environment at home with fresh and clean air.