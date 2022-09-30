To get started, Adventure King set out to create the frame of the air purifier. He assembles the frame using wood and seals the frame with silicone adhesive. He then attaches the air filters and installs the fan. At this point, he has a crude air purifier in place, but that's not where this story ends. The next stage in this mission is to create an air purifier that doesn't consume electricity. Adventure King then sets out to allow his air purifier to be connected to his bike for a truly environmentally friendly air purification system.