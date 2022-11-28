We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Imagine you walked to a museum & you see that beautiful painting by picasso with cold air blowing from it ! Is that even possible ?!
Yes it is. with LG ARTCOOL Gallery technology
LG electronics offers many single air conditioning units that are much smoother than many of the traditional units on the market.
One unit, however, is a work of art – literally.
One unit, however, is a work of art – literally.
LG electronics offers a picture-frame air conditioner as part of its popular ART COOL product line.
The ART COOL line is LG’s premium, design- oriented air conditioner series, which also includes renditions of classic art pieces by famous featured on the product’s front panel, transforming household white goods such as air conditioners into stylish objects of art.
Picture Frame Air Conditioner!
LG ‘s duct-free single zoned systems are designed to bring cool comfort to any room in a home, office, school, or business. The picture-frame air conditioner can display your favorite image up to approximately 17-by-17 inches under its transparent front panel by simply opening the panel and replacing the image. So, you can showcase your favorite print or your child’s latest masterpiece.
Picture Frame Air Conditioner!
In addition to its good looks, the ART COOL products offer remote control operation, natural airflow, air purification, and timer modes in cooling only or heat pump models
Control your cool from anywhere
With LG ThinQ* app, you can start or stop your LG air conditioner, change the mode, or set the temperature, no matter where you are. You can also use simple voice commands via Google Assistant.
Picture Frame Air Conditioner!