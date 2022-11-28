We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Therma V Monobloc solution has long been providing dependable alternative energy applications for heating, cooling and hot water to homes around the world. Therma V Silent Monobloc is offering customers an environmentally friendly solution with outstanding performance, but also brings something more. This system operates quieter than ever before to allow more flexibility in where the outdoor unit can be installed and brings serenity both inside and outside the home. Let's review the key features of Therma V Silent Monobloc and discover why a quieter solution matters.
A+++ energy rating
Therma V Silent Monobloc is certified with an A+++ energy rating
What really sets the LG Therma V Silent Monobloc apart is that it is a quieter, safer and smarter solution. As an air-to-water heat pump, Therma V Silent Monobloc utilizes outdoor air to generate 75% of the energy it consumes. This dynamic solution is able to reduce emissions of harmful gases emitted from traditional boilers and is certified with an A+++ energy rating. In addition, Therma V Monobloc uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential to greatly reduce its carbon footprint. As a stand-alone all-in-one heating, cooling and hot water system, heating and cooling is supplied directly from the compact unit itself, which eliminates the need for refrigerant to be fed throughout the house with refrigerant piping. This configuration is not only quieter and safer but more convenient when it comes to installation, particularly in a retrofit installation.
Warm house with Therma V Silent Monobloc
Therma V Silent Monobloc offers reliable operation in all conditions
Performance and dependability also make Therma V Silent Monobloc ideal. Powered by LG's own inverter technology, Therma V is able to simultaneous deliver heating, cooling and hot water to the home while offering as much as 4 times the efficiency of conventional boilers. But Therma V Silent Monobloc is more than just a powerful and efficient compact solution. This system can reliably provide water at a leaving temperature of 65°C even when temperatures outdoors are as low as -25°C. This dependability ensures that a home can stay warm no matter what the conditions are like outside. This performance can all be precisely controlled and monitored with the wired thermostat controller or mobile device through ThinQ connectivity.
Sleeping Baby with outdoor unit
Low Noise Mode reduces noise to make the home more peaceful for the family
The Sound of Silence
The key feature of Therma V Silent Monobloc is right in the name. It's silent. When operating in Low Noise Mode, this solution runs a 32dB(A), which is even quieter than a library. This low noise emission creates more tranquil environments both indoors and outdoors. Therma V Silent Monobloc can be installed a close as 4 meters from a neighboring house while still be compliant with most noise emission regulations. This allows for flexibility in outdoor unit installation and helps keep the peace.
Makes lower noise than 35dB(A) from neighborhood's outdoor unit
Lower noise emissions makes installation more flexible
Therma V Silent Monobloc is giving homes dependable performance together with a quieter, more peaceful environment. Experience the power, efficiency, convenience and silence of this innovative HVAC solution.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.