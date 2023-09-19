About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick Flex

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WJ

One:Quick Flex

All-in-One Display
for Effective Collaboration

All-in-One Display<br>for Effective Collaboration2

*Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call1

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call

With LG One:Quick Flex's 43-inch all-in-one display complete with built-in camera, microphones and speakers there's no need to stress over online meetings and calls and no more inconvenience of connecting to and setting up video conferencing.
Easy Transport with a Movable Stand1

Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

The One:Quick Flex can be used anywhere indoors where it can be moved by wheels. From a private office to public lounge, it plays various roles according to each need such as video conferencing, design demo, collaboration, etc.

*Stands are sold separately.
*The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.

Screen Rotation1

Screen Rotation

The One:Quick Flex supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand, which can be widely used by being turned vertically or horizontally according to the content ratio.

*Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
*To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
*Some apps may not support vertical view mode.

Adjustable Height1

Adjustable Height

The height of the stand can be adjusted to meet the posture or height of the user. (up to 9.5 cm)

*The height is adjusted manually.

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability1

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

The touch-based UX of One:Quick Flex is designed to be similar to the mobile touch UX, making it easy to use. Also, the operating system based on Windows makes it easy for the user to install and run programs they want through a huge library of applications and tools.

*Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) is scheduled for release in November 2021.

Voice Ordering1

Voice Ordering

The user can also perform key functions through voice commands without the need to touch the screen.

*Voice ordering is limited to some specific functions: Power, volume, built-in apps, camera, reader mode.

A Sleek Design that Blends
with the Space

Moving beyond the conventional black color, it is available in stylish beige with a smooth finish and blends effortlessly with the surrounding interior.
A Sleek Design that Blends<br>with the Space/sa_en/images/business/md07541459/features/D08-02_43HT3WJ-07-A-Sleek-Design-that-Blends-with-the-Space-Digital-Signage-ID-D-2.jpg
A-Sleek-Design-that-Blends-with-the-Space-Digital-Signage

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:1
LG One Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
Doctor's-Office
Doctor's Office
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.
Telemedicine
Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
Design-Office
Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
Wards-in-a-Hospital-Nursing-Home
Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
Video-call.
Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
Working-from-Home
Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
Kindergarden
Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
Distance-Learning
Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:1
Doctor's-Office
Telemedicine
Design-Office
Wards-in-a-Hospital-Nursing-Home
Video-call.
Working-from-Home
Kindergarden
Distance-Learning

*The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
*Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.

Print

All Spec

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

Optional

1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Interface

USB1.1

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or higher

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

35ms ↓

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

12.7Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 13.9/13.9/13.9/16.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1056 x 690 x 152mm (without Stand)

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

Floor stand : 973.2 x 1198.1 x 610.0mm (Landscape) Floor stand : 662.0 x 1360.9 x 610.0mm (Portrait) Desktop stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3mm

Packed Weight

15.1Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

Weight (Head+Stand)

15.4Kg (Head + Stand) 29.3Kg (Head + Floor Stand)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

350nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

43

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 12%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

NO

DP In

YES (USB Type C)

DP Out

YES (USB Type C)

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

NO

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in Apps

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)

Camera_Field of View (FoV)

88°

Camera_Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Camera_Video Framing

N/A

Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

N/A

Cloning

NO

Compatibility One:Quick Share

YES

CPU

AMD Ryzen R1505G

File Sharing

YES

Graphic

AMD Radeon Vega

Home Dashboard

YES

Launcher Bar

YES

Meeting(Voice) Record

YES

Memory(RAM)

8GB

MIC_Array

2ea

MIC_Beamforming

N/A

MIC_Pickup Range

3m

One:Quick Remote Meeting

YES

OS ver.

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

Reader Mode (Bluelight)

YES

Screen Capture

YES

SplitView_Customized Template

NO

SplitView_Full / Half

YES

Storage

128GB

Warranty

3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

Wi-Fi

802.11ac

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

190W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

Typ.

75W

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

HDMI-CEC

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.