Window Facing Display
Outstanding Visibility
Beyond Window
Outstanding Visibility
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Visibility
Under The Sunlight
High Visibility
*Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits (Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021).
**Quarter Wave Plate.
High Performance with webOS
High Performance with webOS
*System-on-Chip.
Slim Bezel Design
Slim Bezel Design
*Bezel Width (T,B / R,L) : 12.0 / 9.9 mm (55XS4J), 9.0 / 6.5 mm (49XS4J).
Wide Operating
Temperature Range
Wide Operating
*Based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021.
Smart Brightness Control
Smart Brightness Control
*This feature is based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021.
High Energy Efficiency
Smart Brightness Control
*Typical power consumption of XS4J is 345W(49XS4J), 375W(55XS4J) at ‘On Mode’ based on LG internal test conducted in February, 2021. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.
Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update
Easy Content Distribution
Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)
Web Monitoring
All Spec
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
-
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
375W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
345W (Full White) 141W (IEC 62087)
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
-
N/A
-
Operating System Support
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
N/A
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.8Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1181 x 725 x 212mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
25.3Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
-
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
N/A
-
Thickness
-
N/A
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 67%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS / M+
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
49
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
YES
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
