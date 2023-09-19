SH7E Series

About Cookies on This Site

55SH7E-B

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

700

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,238 x 714.9 x 54 mm

Weight (Head)

17.5kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,330 x 807 x 170 mm

Packed Weight

21.7kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

130W/150W

Smart Energy Saving

91W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

ErP / Energy Star

N/A/Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR LG PRESENTER

OS (Windows)

Windows 7 (64bit), Windows 10 (64bit)

CPU (Windows)

2.7GHz+ Dual Core Broadwell or higher

OS (macOS)

macOS 10.12 Sierra, MacOS 10.13 High Sierra

CPU (macOS)

Any CPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

Memory

4GB RAM

Hard Drive

1GB of free space

Graphics Hardware (Windows)

Intel Iris or higher, Nvidia, ATI

Graphics Hardware (macOS)

Any GPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T55E)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.