42″, 47″, 55F"
Pro : The term
Several Web & HTML tags 5
EzManager
Jack Buck control device
Cloning Palio Drives property
Preloaded applications
Hotel pattern
Pro : Central Intelligence
Smart Post
All Spec
-
Size
-
42F "/ 47F" / 55F "
-
The degree of clarity
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Type
-
The DE Edge LED
-
DTV
-
DVB-T / C
-
Foreign entrances audio
-
10W + 10W
-
RF (1 / 2Tuner)
-
1 Tuner
-
Mixed trend
-
(IP & RF)
-
Mirakast
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Preloaded programs
-
Yes
-
Lock
-
Yes
-
Speed dialing
-
Yes
-
Hour of EDI, buzzer, alarm clock
-
Ready
-
Pro Term
-
Yes
-
Remote diagnostics
-
(IP)
-
HCAP (GEM / FLASH / HTML)
-
GEM / FLASH / HTML
-
Web browsing
-
Yes
-
DLNA (film, image, music)
-
(DMR)
-
EZ Management
-
Version 2.0
-
HTNG CEC
-
(1.3)
-
External speakers (3.5 mm phone jack)
-
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
-
AV Inputs
-
Yes
-
Digital audio outputs
-
1 horizontal
-
HDMI Inputs
-
(Side: 1, Rear: 2)
-
USB
-
side: 2
-
Ascart full
-
Yes
-
RF Inputs
-
Yes
-
(D-sub 15 pin) entrances time
-
1
-
LAN Card Input
-
2
-
RS-232C
-
Yes
-
CI Input
-
Yes
-
The lowest energy saving
-
76/88/95
-
Average energy savings
-
58/68/72
-
The highest energy savings
-
38/46/48
-
Standby mode
-
0.3W ↓
-
Volt HZ
-
100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz
-
Measuring (TAP)
-
96/110/121
-
The upper limit (TAP)
-
130/134/145
-
Length × width × height
-
42F ": 957x634x294 47F": 1069x687x327 55F ": 1238x802x343
-
Weight
-
42F ": 14.1 47F": 17.2 55F ": 22.7
-
Average annual consumption
-
TBD
-
Lead %
-
Yes
-
Energy consumption
-
51.5 (42) 56.6 (47) 62.5 (55)
-
Mercury content ratio
-
0
-
Friend of Zhzr
-
approved
-
Standby mode
-
0.3W ↓
-
ErP level
-
A
-
Lighting ratio
-
65
-
