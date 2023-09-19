42″, 47″, 55F"

It is the smartest and safest way to control the privacy of all commercial television : LG Pro : The Central Intelligence property offering guests the privacy and the ability to deal with the screen using a set of approved programs mainly on technology " ABC " And network connections, and HTML tags 5. thanks to this expansion in the control capability, screens hotels LG Concierge high specification allows you without resorting to decode opcode and in addition to the smart screen technology from LG allows you to enjoy a number of services such as the ability to communicate and to participate and watch what you wish offerings.