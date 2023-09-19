We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.3” High Brightness (2048 x 1536) 3MP Color IPS Diagnostic Monitor
Reliable Image for Diagnosis
*Image for illustration purpose only.
*Image for illustration purpose only.
Productive, Efficient Work
*Image for illustration purpose only.
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
21.3 inch
-
Size (cm)
-
54.102 cm
-
Resolution
-
2048 x 1536
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Backlight Technology
-
LED
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
-
4:3
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2115 (H) x 0.2115 (V)
-
Brightness
-
1000 cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Calibrated Brightness
-
500 cd/m²
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07G
-
Color Bit
-
10bit
-
Contrast Ratio_Min.
-
1100:1
-
Contrast Ratio_Typ.
-
1400:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
-
Mega
-
Response Time
-
30ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
18 countries English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (brazil), Traditional Chinese, Hindi
-
DVI
-
Yes
-
DVI (V Frequency)
-
60
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
2048 X 1536 @60HZ
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DP (V Frequency)
-
60
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2048 x 1536 @60HZ
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (2ea)
-
[Location]
-
Bottom
-
Type
-
Internal Power (LIPS)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
24V, 4.17A
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
85W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
100W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 6.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 6.5W
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Color (Front Cabinet)
-
Black
-
Color (Back Cover)
-
Black
-
Color (Stand Body)
-
Black
-
Color (Stand Base)
-
Black
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Tilt
-
-5 ~ +35 º(±3)
-
Swivel
-
0~355±5
-
Height Range
-
0 ~ 130 mm
-
Down Height
-
71.3
-
Pivot
-
90º
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
21.8" x 20.2" x 9.4" / 553.8 x 512.9 x 240 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
21.8" x 13.1" x 2.7" / 553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
34.6" x 18.7" x 7.6" / 626 x 474 x 194 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
13.4 lbs. / 6.1kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
8.8 lbs. / 4 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
TBD
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
440/928/1008
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
MFDS (for Rep. of Korea)
-
Yes
-
ERP
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
PVC-Free
-
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
-
Yes
-
Adapter (Color)
-
Black
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
-
Black / 3m
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
-
Black / 3m
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Display Port (Color/Length)
-
Black / 3m
-
