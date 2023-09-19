About Cookies on This Site

21.3” High Brightness (2048 x 1536) 3MP Color IPS Diagnostic Monitor

21HK512D-W

21.3” Color IPS 3MP

Accurate Image Quality

The 21.3” Color IPS 3MP display with 1000 cd/m² brightness facilitates the viewing of diagnostic images from CR and DR by presenting high quality, accurate images. The 21HK512D diagnostic monitor allows medical professionals to easily distinguish even delicate detail.

Reliable Image for Diagnosis

DICOM Part 14

Stable Grayscale Images

The standard DICOM Part 14 Gamma allows for accurate diagnostics as it adjusts the greyscale levels of medical images received from different types of image capturing devices. Plus, 18-bit LUT also makes enhanced, accurate grayscale image, smoothing out the transition between LUT values.

*Image for illustration purpose only.

Auto Luminance Sensor

Automatic Brightness Stabilization

Auto Luminance sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging for a consistently stable display during the usage life.

*Image for illustration purpose only.

Productive, Efficient Work

Remote & Self Calibration

Improved Productivity

The Built-in Remote and Self Calibration of the 21HK512D help to increase productivity and efficiency for medical professionals. It converts the medical images to a more suitable image to help medical staff make appropriate diagnosis.

*Image for illustration purpose only.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

21.3 inch

Size (cm)

54.102 cm

Resolution

2048 x 1536

Panel Type

IPS

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

4:3

Pixel Pitch

0.2115 (H) x 0.2115 (V)

Brightness

1000 cd/m² (Typ.)

Calibrated Brightness

500 cd/m²

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07G

Color Bit

10bit

Contrast Ratio_Min.

1100:1

Contrast Ratio_Typ.

1400:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Response Time

30ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HW Calibration

Yes

Auto Brightness

Yes

OSD Language

18 countries English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (brazil), Traditional Chinese, Hindi

CONNECTIVITY

DVI

Yes

DVI (V Frequency)

60

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

2048 X 1536 @60HZ

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP (V Frequency)

60

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2048 x 1536 @60HZ

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea)

[Location]

Bottom

POWER

Type

Internal Power (LIPS)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

24V, 4.17A

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

Power Consumption (Max.)

100W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 6.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 6.5W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Color (Front Cabinet)

Black

Color (Back Cover)

Black

Color (Stand Body)

Black

Color (Stand Base)

Black

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Tilt

-5 ~ +35 º(±3)

Swivel

0~355±5

Height Range

0 ~ 130 mm

Down Height

71.3

Pivot

90º

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detchable

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

21.8" x 20.2" x 9.4" / 553.8 x 512.9 x 240 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

21.8" x 13.1" x 2.7" / 553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

34.6" x 18.7" x 7.6" / 626 x 474 x 194 mm

Weight with Stand

13.4 lbs. / 6.1kg

Weight without Stand

8.8 lbs. / 4 kg

Weight in Shipping

TBD

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

440/928/1008

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

MFDS (for Rep. of Korea)

Yes

ERP

Yes

Windows

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

PVC-Free

Yes

VCCI (for Japan)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Adapter (Color)

Black

Power Cord (Color/Length)

Black / 3m

DVI-D

Yes

DVI-D (Color/Length)

Black / 3m

Display Port

Yes

Display Port (Color/Length)

Black / 3m

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.