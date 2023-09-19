We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water-cooled Screw Chiller
The LG Water Cooled Screw Chiller is the ideal business cooling solution, with advanced technology & excellent designs, learn more about the dynamic product below.
Noise Reduction
It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.