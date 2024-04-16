Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED65B46LA

Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED B4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen with 2-pole stand

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.


A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise


Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.


*Screen images simulated.

Gold world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem with a spotlight on a black background with gold sparkly stardust filling the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top


Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.


*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED stand apart?


The alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. A side view of the slimline design as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space.



alpha 8 AI Processor

Definitive intelligence at its core


The alpha 8 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

1.5x


Faster AI Performance

2.3x


Improved Graphics

1.8x


Processing Speeds


*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience


An LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.



AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch


A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.



A picture tailored to your taste


Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Optimal audio
to fit your space


The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Intelligence that's bright in any light


Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.


LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.


AI Picture Pro

Insane realism with authentic charm


AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution


After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.




*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape


LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Lifelike audio soars through your space


Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates


AI processor refinements give you a Dynamic Sound Booster packed with power.

An LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Sound suits whatever you watch


Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.


*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Endless contrast creates infinite impact


Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.



100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors


100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colours and contrast.




*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

OLED TV is standing majestically on the right side of the image and the background is shimmering like the night sky. As white lights are shining from the back of the TV. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.

OLED Care

Boost the longevity of your OLED


Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps your screen like new for longer.

LG OLED B4 on the wall of a neutral living space showing a colourful photo of a sunset over the ocean.

Slimline Design

Clean lines create a slick impression


LG OLED B4's stand on top of a marble surface. An image of a pale blue wave is on the screen. An image of LG OLED B4 on a stand in a minimalist space

As close as it gets


Incredibly slim lines keep your attention on the whole screen with no distractions while blending beautifully with your home interiors.


*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life


Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 48" to 77".

Comparing LG OLED B4's varying sizes, showing 48", 55", 65", and 77".



webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.


webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years


Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.


*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.

**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.

***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.

****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.

*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.


webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours



Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.


The webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."


*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun



Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life



Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.


A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo



Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you



Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.


A cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.


*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing


Beef(2023)


In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)


Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters


Gear up for victory with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC compatibility, 120Hz Mode, and VRR.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 120Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

Controls right where you need them


Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.



Two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.




*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games


Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.



The Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.




*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED's vision for tomorrow


Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.




*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

