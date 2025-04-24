Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24-tums IPS Full HD-skärm

24MS550-B
()
  • vy framifrån
  • -15 graders sidovy
  • +15 graders sidovy
  • perspektivvy
  • sidovy
  • vy bakifrån
  • perspektivvy bakifrån
  • närbildsvy av portar
  • sidovy av skärmen som rör sig nedåt för att justera höjden
vy framifrån
-15 graders sidovy
+15 graders sidovy
perspektivvy
sidovy
vy bakifrån
perspektivvy bakifrån
närbildsvy av portar
sidovy av skärmen som rör sig nedåt för att justera höjden

Huvudfunktioner

  • 23,8” IPS Full HD-bildskärm
  • Uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz
  • 3-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design
  • Läsarläge / Flimmersäker
  • OnScreen Control
  • Höjd- / Lutningsjusterbart stativ
Mer

23,8” IPS Full HD-bildskärm

Äkta färger vid vida vinklar

LG-skärm med IPS-teknik lyfter fram LCD-skärmprestanda. Den kan ge korrekt färgåtergivning och hjälper användare att se skärmen i 178° vidvinkel.

LG-skärm med IPS-teknik lyfter fram LCD-skärmprestanda. Den kan ge korrekt färgåtergivning och hjälper användare att se skärmen i 178° vidvinkel.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

En snabb uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz ger smidig visning i olika program.

Uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz

Flytande bilder.
Sömlöst arbete.

En snabb uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz ger smidig visning i olika program. Du kan även njuta av realistiska spel med mindre hack och rörelseoskärpa.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Uppdateringsfrekvens kan variera beroende på användarens datorkonfiguration.

Fokuserad visuell komfort

Läsarläge

Läsarläget justerar färgtemperatur och luminans, vilket stöder en lämplig visningsupplevelse för läsning på en bildskärm.

Flimmersäker

Flimmersäkert läge reducerar osynligt flimmer på skärmen för en bekväm vy.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Ovanstående funktion kan variera beroende på verkliga användningsförhållanden som användaren använder.

Njut av smidigt spel

  • Av

5ms (GtG) svarstid

Dyk in i spelet med glasklara bilder

Tack vare 5ms, som minskar reverse ghosting och ger snabb responstid, kan du njuta av mer uppslukande spel med avancerad prestanda.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*5ms svarstid är tillgängligt i svarstidsläget Snabbare.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync hjälper spelare att uppfatta kritiska ögonblick i realtid och reagera snabbt.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer hjälper spelare att upptäcka krypskyttar som lurar i de mörkaste hörnen och snabbt navigera genom blixtexplosioner.

Korshår

Målpunkten är fixerad i mitten för att förbättra precisionen vid skott.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

OnScreen Control ger enklare användargränssnitt.

OnScreen Control

Enkel kontroll

OnScreen Control-programvara låter dig enkelt kontrollera skärminställningar med bara några musklick. Du kan även dela hela skärmytan med Skärmdelning.

Enkel kontroll Ladda ned

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*För att ladda ner den senaste versionen av OnScreen Control, klicka på knappen Ladda ner.

*Funktionerna kanske inte fungerar korrekt beroende på vilken dator användaren använder.

Inbyggda högtalare

Spara skrivbordsutrymme

Vår skärm stöder inbyggda högtalare som hjälper dig att spara skrivbordsutrymme och leverera en uppslukande ljudupplevelse.

Skärmen stöder inbyggda högtalare som hjälper dig att spara skrivbordsutrymme och leverera en uppslukande ljudupplevelse.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Ergonomisk design

Lätt och bekväm lösning

Den här skärmen har en smal infattning på tre sidor, vilket gör att du kan skapa en lämplig arbetsmiljö genom bekväm höjd- och lutningsjustering.

Den här skärmen har en smal infattning på tre sidor, vilket gör att du kan skapa en lämplig arbetsmiljö genom bekväm höjd- och lutningsjustering.

*Lutningsvinkel: -5~15°

*Höjdintervall: 0~80 mm

Vad är i lådan

1. Stativ 2. Stativfot 3. Skruvar 4. Adapter+Strömkabel 5. HDMI-kabel

Stativ, stativbas, skruv, adapter+strömkabel och HDMI-kabel i lådan.

*Bilden av produkten är endast i illustrativt syfte och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

*Storleken och designen på adaptern kan variera beroende på land.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Storlek [tum]

    23,8

  • Upplösning

    1920 x 1080

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

Alla specifikationer

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    PC-skjerm

  • År

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Storlek [tum]

    23,8

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Ytbehandling

    Bländningsskydd

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

  • Upplösning

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixelavstånd [mm]

    0,2745 x 0,2745

  • Färgdjup (antal färger)

    16,7 miljoner

  • Betraktningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(H/V), 178º(U/N)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastförhållande (typ)

    1000:1

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Ljusstyrka (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Kontrastförhållande (Min.)

    700:1

  • Storlek [cm]

    60,4

ANSLUTNING

  • HDMI

    JA (2ea)

  • Hörlursutgång

    3-pols (Endast ljud)

FUNKTIONER

  • Färgsvaghet

    JA

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Läsarläge

    JA

LJUD

  • Högtalare

    2W x 2

MÅTT/VIKTER

  • Dimension vid leverans (B x H x D) [mm]

    607 x 404 x 175

  • Dimension med stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    539,9 x 447,6 x 219,4

  • Dimension utan stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    539,9 x 321,4 x 56,2

  • Vikt vid leverans [kg]

    3,2

  • Vikt med stativ [kg]

    2,4

  • Vikt utan stativ [kg]

    4,5

KRAFT

  • Strömförbrukning (viloläge)

    Mindre än 0,5W

  • Strömförbrukning (DC av)

    Mindre än 0,3W

  • AC-ingång

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC-utgång

    24W(19V 1,3A)

TILLBEHÖR

  • Adapter

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • HDMI (Färg/Längd)

    Svart / 1,5 m

  • Övrigt (tillbehör)

    Användarskruv (6 EA)

SW-TILLÄMPNING

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

