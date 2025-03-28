Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27BA75QB-B

27-tums QHD IPS-skärm med USB-C med kedjekoppling

()
Huvudfunktioner

  • 27-tums QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-skärm
  • HDR10 / sRGB 99 % (Typ.) / 100Hz
  • USB-C (PD 65W) / kedjekoppling / RJ45
  • Inbyggd strömförsörjning
  • Flimmersäker & Läsarläge
  • Stativ med justerbar höjd/lutning/svängning/vridning
Mer

27-tums QHD IPS-skärm

Intensiva färger vid vida vinklar

LG QHD-skärm (2560 x 1440) med IPS-teknik ger en klar och konsekvent färg. Den ger intensiv färgåtergivning och hjälpa användare att se skärmen i vidvinkel.

En 27-tums QHD IPS-skärm som återger detaljerade bilder och exakta färger.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*Tangentbord och mus ej inkluderade i paketet.

Skärm

27-tums QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

HDR10 / sRGB 99 % (Typ.)

Uppdateringsfrekvens på 100 Hz

Användbarhet

USB-C (PD 65W) / kedjekoppling / RJ45 

Inbyggd strömförsörjning

LG Switch-appen

Komfort och tillit

Ergonomiskt stativ

Flimmersäker & Läsarläge

EPEAT & Energy Star

Mångsidiga företagsskärmar för olika arbetsytor

Denna mångsidiga skärm passar olika arbeten på många platser, såsom kontor, offentliga institutioner, sjukhus och kundtjänst, med en tydlig IPS-skärm och 3-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design.

En vänlig receptionist som visar en kvinna var man ska skriva på med en digital surfplatta.
En kvinna bär ett headset och arbetar medan hon tittar på en bildskärm.
Anställda som sitter vid kontorsbord och pratar.
En vänlig receptionist som visar en kvinna var man ska skriva på med en digital surfplatta.
En kvinna bär ett headset och arbetar medan hon tittar på en bildskärm.
Anställda som sitter vid kontorsbord och pratar.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

100Hz ger smidig visning i olika program.

Uppdateringsfrekvens på 100 Hz

Smidigt arbetsflöde

En uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz ger smidig visning i olika program. Det hjälper till att tillåta mindre hack och rörelseoskärpa, vilket höjer arbetsproduktiviteten.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*Detta är i jämförelse med modeller med en uppdateringsfrekvens på mindre än 100Hz.

HDR10 med sRGB 99 % (Typ.)

Se otroliga färger

Många olika sorters innehåll använder nu HDR. Denna bildskärm är kompatibel med branschstandarden HDR10 (högt dynamisk omfång), baserat på färgskalan sRGB 99 %, och stöder specifika nivåer av färg och ljusstyrka som gör det möjligt för tittarna att njuta av de dramatiska färgerna i innehållet.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*Ljusstyrka: 350nits (Typ.), Färgskala: sRGB 99 % (Typ.).

USB-C

Produktivitetshubb
med enkel anslutbarhet

USB-C-porten gör det möjligt att visa, överföra data och ladda anslutna enheter (upp till 65W) och erbjuder samtidigt stöd för din bärbara dator via en och samma kabel.

  • Skärmpiktogram.

    Skärm

  • Datapiktogram.

    Data

  • Strömförsörjningspiktogram.

    Strömförsörjning<br>

    (Upp till 65W)

En bild av en bärbar dator och en skärm anslutna med en enda USB-C-kabel.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*För att det ska fungera korrekt krävs det att USB-C-kabeln som ingår i paketet används för att ansluta USB-C-porten till skärmen.

Kedjekoppling

Effektivisera arbetsflödet, öka produktiviteten

LG QHD-skärmen stöder kedjekopplad Daisy Chain-konfiguration med USB-C och DisplayPort. Så du kan skapa en produktiv arbetsstation genom att ansluta dubbla skärmar och en bärbar dator med en DP-kabel och en USBC-kabel. Med USB-C-teknik kan du ladda den anslutna bärbara datorn samtidigt som du överför skärmsignal och data samtidigt.

2 skärmar och en bärbar dator anslutna bara med en enda USB-C-kabel.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*För att det ska fungera korrekt krävs USB-C-kabeln och DisplayPort-kabeln som medföljer i paketet för att ansluta till skärmen.

Dockningsstation

Stökfri arbetsstation

27BA75QB har en inbyggd dockningsstation så att du enkelt kan ansluta flera enheter för en effektiv skrivbordskonfiguration. Håll ditt skrivbord prydligt genom att ansluta alla dina enheter med en enda kabel och maximera din arbetseffektivitet genom att enkelt ansluta kringutrustning.

En bild av en bärbar dator och en skärm anslutna med en enda USB Type-C-kabel.
  • HDMI-ikon.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort-ikon.

    2 DisplayPorts

    (In 1ea / Ut 1ea)

  • USB nedströms-ikon.

    4 x USB 3.2 nedströms

  • USB 3.2 uppströmsikon.

    USB 3.2 uppströms

  • USB-C-ikon.

    USB-C

  • LAN-ikon.

    LAN

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*USB-C och DisplayPort-kablar ingår i paketet.

*Tangentbord och mus ej inkluderade i paketet.

Integrerad strömmodul

Använd ditt skrivbord fullt ut

Med inbyggd strömförsörjning kan arbetsstationer ha en strömlinjeformad, rymlig konfiguration. Detta förbättrar utrymmesutnyttjandet och organisationen, vilket resulterar i en renare och effektivare arbetsmiljö.

Vy ovanifrån av arbetsstationens stökfria layout genom inbyggd strömförsörjning.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*Tangentbord och mus ej inkluderade i paketet.

LG Switch-appen

Byt snabbt

LG Switch-appen hjälper till att optimera skärmen för en effektiv arbetsmiljö. Du kan dela upp skärmen i sex områden, hantera scheman eller starta en videosamtalsplattform med en enda snabbtangent.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*För att ladda ner den senaste LG Switch-appen, besök LG.COM.

Ergonomisk design

Enkelt och bekvämt

Ergonomisk design förbättrar korrekt hållning genom justeringar anpassade efter din kropp, vilket ökar produktiviteten och skapar en optimal arbetsmiljö. Det gör ett sådant alternativ till ett perfekt val för kundtjänstanställda, då de kan hålla ögonkontakt med kunderna och konsultera med dem på ett naturligt sätt genom att helt enkelt sänka stativet.

En kvinnlig receptionist pratar med en man i receptionen.
Två manliga och kvinnliga anställda diskuterar medan de tittar på skärmen på kontoret.
Ikon för One Click-stativ.

One Click-stativ

Enkel installation

Ikon för lutnings-/höjdjusterbar.

Lutning/höjd

-5~21° / 150 mm

Ikon för svängningsjusterbar.

Svängning

±45°

Ikon för vridningsjustering.

Vridning

Dubbelriktad

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

Visuell bekvämlighet

Flimmersäker

Flimmersäkert läge reducerar osynligt flimmer på skärmen, vilket hjälper till att minska ansträngningen för ögonen.

Läsarläge

Läsarläget justerar färgtemperatur och luminans som hjälper till att reducera tröttheten i ögonen och erbjuda ögonkomfort när du läser dokument på en bildskärm.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*Ovanstående funktion kan variera beroende på verkliga användningsförhållanden som användaren använder.

Fingerhjärta-logotyp.

Ett bättre liv för alla

27BA75QB uppfyller flera standarder, som bland annat Energy Star och EPEAT.

  • TCO-logotyp.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR-logotyp.

    ENERGY STAR-certifierad

  • EPEAT®-logotyp.

    EPEAT® registered

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    PC-skärm

ANSLUTNING

  • Inbyggd KVM

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA (1ea)

  • DP-version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA (1ea)

  • Hörlursutgång

    3-pols (Endast ljud)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    JA

  • USB nedströmsport

    4x USB3.2 Gen1

  • USB-C (dataöverföring)

    JA

  • USB-C (strömförsörjning)

    65W

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • Färgsvaghet

    JA

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Färgkalibrerad i fabrik

    JA

  • Läsarläge

    JA

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

MEKANISK

  • OneClick-stativ

    JA

LJUD

  • Högtalare

    5W x 2

TILLBEHÖR

  • Displayport

    JA (In 1ea / Ut 1ea)

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

