TurboWash360
Med LG:s TurboWash™360˚-funktion kan du minska tvättiden samtidigt som du förbrukar mindre energi. Faktum är att din tvätt kan bli helt ren på bara 39 minuter utan att kompromissa med den skonsamma behandlingen av tyget.