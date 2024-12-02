We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Avfrostningsfritt och kyl/frys, 201 cm (nettovolym 360 liter)
Avfrostningsfritt och kyl/frys, 201 cm (nettovolym 360 liter)
Alla specifikationer
PRODUKTTYP
-
Kylskåpstyp
Kombi kyl/frys
KAPACITET
-
Kapacitet, liter
360
-
Kylskåp
252
-
Frys
108
-
Infrysningskapacitet (Kg / 24tim)
16
-
Kylkapacitet vid strömavbrott (tim)
12
GENERELLT
-
Färg
Super White
-
Handtag
Metall
-
Display
LED (Numerisk)
-
Belysning
LED
-
Energiklass (kWt / år)
A++ (263kwt / år)
-
Ljudnivå (dB)
41
-
Omhängningsbara dörrar
Ja
-
Linjär kompressor
Ja
-
Zero Clearance doors
Ja
-
Klimatklassificering
SN-T (10°C-43°C)
FUNKTIONER
-
Aktiv kylning (Fresh & Even Air Flow)
Ja
-
Total No Frost & automatisk avfrostning
Ja
-
Multi airflow
Ja
-
Snabbinfrysning
Ja
-
Displaylås
Ja
INREDNING, KYL
-
Antal glashyllor
4
-
Antal dörrhyllor
4
-
Antal utdragslådor
2
-
Fresh 0-Zone (förvaring av kött och fisk)
Ja
-
Moist Balance Crisper (förvaring av grönsaker)
Ja
-
Vita Light Crisper
Ja
INREDNING, FRYS
-
Antal utdragslådor
3
-
Isbricka
Ja
MÅTT
-
Höjd, mm
2010
-
Djup utan dörr & handtag, mm
565
-
Djup inkl. dörr och handtag, mm
671
-
Bredd, mm
595
-
Förpackning B x H x D, mm
661 x 2115 x 745
VIKT(NETTO KG)
-
Vikt produkt
88
-
Vikt Inklusiv förpackning
96
Det säger andra
-
Produkt-registrering
Du får snabbare support om du registrerar din produkt.
-
Produkt-support
Hitta handbok, felsökning och garanti för din LG-produkt.
-
Beställnings-support
Spåra din beställning och läs vanliga frågor om beställningar.
-
Reparations-begäran
Gör bekvämt reparationsbegäran online.
-
LiveChatt
Chatta med LG:s produktexperter för shoppinghjälp, rabatter och erbjudanden i realtid
-
Chatta med LG service support med den mest populära meddelandetjänsten
-
Skicka e-post till oss
Skicka e-post till LG service support
-
Ring oss
Tala direkt med våra supportrepresentanter.