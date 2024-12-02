We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Småskaliga fördelar
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Hemmabio
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Kanal
5.1CH
-
Uteffekt – totalt
330W
-
Uteffekt – fram
45Wx2
-
Uteffekt – mitten
45W
-
Uteffekt – surround
45Wx2
-
Uteffekt – subwoofer
105W
IN- OCH UTGÅNG
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Direktdockning för iPod
Nej
-
Mikrofon – mikrofoningång (φ6,3)
Nej
-
Ljudingång - bärbar ingång
Ja
-
Kompositvideoutgång
Ja
-
Videoutgång – D-uttag
Nej
-
Komponentvideoutgång
Ja
-
Ljudingång – audio L/R
Ja
-
Ljudingång – koaxial
Nej
-
Ljudingång – optisk
Nej
-
HDMI-utgång
Ja
-
HDMI-ingång
Nej
-
Ethernet – RJ45
Nej
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Nej
-
DLNA
Nej
-
CIFS
Nej
-
Trådlöst LAN – inbyggt
Nej
-
Wifi Direct
Nej
-
Smart TV Premium
Nej
-
Smart Phone fjärrkontroll applikation
Ja
-
LG Apps
Nej
-
Justering av nivån i högtalarna
Ja
-
USB-inspelning (2x, endast CD)
Ja
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Nej
-
Enkel konfiguration av TV-ljud
Ja
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Nej
SPELBAR SKIVTYP
-
BD-ROM
Nej
-
BD-R
Nej
-
BD-RE
Nej
-
Hybridskiva (BD+DVD)
Nej
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (video/VR-läge)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(¨videoläge)
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Nej
-
DVD-Audio
Nej
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Nej
-
Ljud-CD
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Nej
-
SACD
Nej
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
3D BD-ROM
Nej
AV-FORMAT
-
Video – MPEG2
Ja
-
Video – MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video – DivX
Ja
-
Video – DivX HD
Ja
-
Video – AVC Rec
Nej
-
Video – AVC HD
Nej
-
Uppskalning till 1080p
Ja
RADIO
-
Förinställt minne
Ja
FYSISK STORLEK (B X H X D) MM
-
Primär
365x58.5x307
-
Främre högtalare
97x110x80
-
Mitthögtalare
97x110x80
-
Bakre högtalare
97x110x80
-
Subwoofer
157x325x250
