Låt HX906PXN & dess 9.1 Cinema 3D-ljud introducera dig för en hisnande hemmabioupplevelse
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Hemmabio
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Kanal
9.1CH
-
Uteffekt – totalt
1125W(3D 270W)
-
Uteffekt – fram
405W(3D 135W)
-
Uteffekt – mitten
135W
-
Uteffekt – surround
405W(3D 135W)
-
Uteffekt – subwoofer
180W(Passive)
IN- OCH UTGÅNG
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Direktdockning för iPod
Ja
-
Mikrofon – mikrofoningång (φ6,3)
Nej
-
Ljudingång - bärbar ingång
Ja
-
Kompositvideoutgång
Ja
-
Videoutgång – D-uttag
Nej
-
Komponentvideoutgång
Ja
-
Ljudingång – audio L/R
Ja
-
Ljudingång – koaxial
Nej
-
Ljudingång – optisk
Ja
-
HDMI-utgång
Ja
-
HDMI-ingång
2
-
FM-antenn
Ja
-
Ethernet – RJ45
Ja
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
Trådlöst LAN – inbyggt
Ja
-
Smart TV-funktionalitet
Ja
-
Cinema 3D-funktionalitet
Ja
-
Justering av nivån i högtalarna
Ja
-
USB-inspelning (2x, endast CD)
Ja
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Ja
-
Enkel konfiguration av TV-ljud
Ja
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Nej
SPELBAR SKIVTYP
-
3D BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
Hybridskiva (BD+DVD)
Nej
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (video/VR-läge)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(¨videoläge)
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Nej
-
DVD-Audio
Nej
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Nej
-
Ljud-CD
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
SACD
Nej
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video – MPEG2
Ja
-
Video – MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video – DivX
Ja
-
Video – DivX HD
Ja
-
Video – MKV
Ja
-
Video – AVC Rec
Nej
-
Video – AVC HD
Ja
-
Uppskalning till 1080p
Ja
RADIO
-
Förinställt minne
50 station
FYSISK STORLEK (B X H X D) MM
-
Primär
N/A
-
Främre högtalare
280x1,330x280
-
Mitthögtalare
412x82x73
-
Bakre högtalare
88x292x86
-
Subwoofer
196x390x360
-
Kartongens storlek (B x H x D) mm
N/A
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
