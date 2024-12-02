We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1 3D hemmabiosystem med supertunna högtalare som kan väggmonteras.
Alla specifikationer
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Typ
Home Theatre
-
Kanal
5.1
-
Poer Output - Total
1100
-
Uteffekt – totalt
180x2
-
Uteffekt – fram
180
-
Uteffekt – mitten
180x2
-
Uteffekt – subwoofer
200
IN- OCH UTGÅNG
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Direktdockning för iPod
Ja
-
Ljudingång - bärbar ingång
Ja
-
Komponentvideoutgång
Ja
-
Ljudingång – audio L/R
Ja
-
Ljudingång – optisk
2
-
HDMI-utgång
1
-
HDMI-ingång
2
-
HDMI
Ja
-
FM-antenn
Ja
-
Ethernet – RJ45
Ja
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
Trådlöst LAN – inbyggt
Ja
-
Justering av nivån i högtalarna
Ja
-
USB-inspelning (2x, endast CD)
Ja
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Ja
-
iPod-docka – utformad för iPod
Ja
-
iPod-docka – fungerar med iPhone
Ja
LJUDLÄGE
-
VSM Plus
Ja
PROGRAM
-
BD profile – Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Ja
-
BD profile – nätverk/BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Ja
-
Tjänster online – foto
Ja
-
Tjänster online – väder
Ja
SPELBAR SKIVTYP
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
Hybridskiva (BD+DVD)
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (video/VR-läge)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(¨videoläge)
Ja
-
Ljud-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video – MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video – SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
Video – DivX
Ja
-
Video – DivX HD
Ja
-
Video – MKV
Ja
-
Video – AVC Rec
Ja
-
Video – AVC HD
Ja
-
Videoformat
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4
Ja
-
Uppskalning till 1080p
Ja
TILLBEHÖR
-
DLNA konfigurationsskiva
Ja
FYSISK STORLEK (B X H X D) MM
-
Primär
580 X 215 X 138
-
Främre högtalare
280x1212x195
-
Mitthögtalare
400x118x83
-
Bakre högtalare
280x1212x195
-
Subwoofer
236x435x391
