LG NB2540
Alla specifikationer
FÖRSTÄRKARE
-
Kanaler
2.1CH
-
Effekt
120W
-
Främre vänster/höger
25W x 2
-
Subwoofer
70W (Wired)
IN / UT
-
Ljudingång
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 3.0
BEKVÄMLIGHETER
-
Automatisk ström på/av
Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical
-
Sound Sync
Bluetooh (LG TV) / Optical
-
Volym på subwoofer
Ja
-
Tyst
Ja
LJUDFORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
DTS 2.0
Ja
AUDIO LJUDLÄGE
-
Ljudeffekt
Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural)
-
Ljudstyrka
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control (På/Av)
Ja
-
Automatisk volymjustering
Ja
STRÖM
-
Typ
Adaptor (25V 2A)
-
Strömförbrukning
30 W
-
Strömförbrukning i avstängt läge
Under 0.5W
TILLBEHÖR
-
Manual
Ja
-
Fjärrkontroll
Ja
-
Batterier
Ja
-
Garantikort
Ja
-
HDMI-kabel
Ja
-
Fäste för väggmontering
Ja
MÅTT
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
882 x 65 x 88
-
└ Subwoofer
155 x 300 x 250
-
Main (Nettovikt/ Kg)
1.8
-
Subwoofer (Nettovikt (kg)
2.9
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
