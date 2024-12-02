Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar SQC2 Dolby Audio och DTS Digital Surround för TV med 2.1-kanal

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

LG Soundbar SQC2 Dolby Audio och DTS Digital Surround för TV med 2.1-kanal

SQC2

LG Soundbar SQC2 Dolby Audio och DTS Digital Surround för TV med 2.1-kanal

(0)
SQC2
Wireless Subwoofer

Wireless Subwoofer

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Auto Sound Engine

Auto Sound Engine

TV Matching Design

TV Matching Design

Bluetooth-redo

Bluetooth-redo

Styr med din tv-fjärrkontroll

Styr med din tv-fjärrkontroll

Trådlös subwoofer, fantastisk bas utan sladdar2

Trådlös subwoofer, fantastisk bas utan sladdar

Placera subwoofern där det ser ut och låter som bäst utan att bekymra dig om sladdar.

ASC, rätt ljud för allt innehåll

ASC, rätt ljud för allt innehåll

Adaptiv ljudkontroll analyserar innehåll i realtid. När ASC upptäcker att du lyssnar på Dialog sker automatisk justering så att du får kristallklar dialog. När den känner av att något händer höjs sub för mer effekt.
Auto Sound Engine, ljudbalans oavsett volym

Auto Sound Engine, ljudbalans oavsett volym

LG Auto Sound Engine optimerar ljudet på alla volymnivåer och upprätthåller exakta frekvenser hela tiden. Detta ger den lämpliga ljudbalansen oberoende av volym.

TV-matchande design, kompletterande perfektion

TV-matchande design, kompletterande perfektion

Med enkel elegans, gör det möjligt för soundbar att perfekt komplettera sin omgivning. Speciellt utformad för att passa och förbättra din TV.

Bluetooth Stand-by, väck din soundbar på begäran

Bluetooth Stand-by, väck din soundbar på begäran

Ljudet börjar när du överför ljud till soundbar. Soundbar är fortfarande i viloläge men slås på och börjar spela upp när ljudet sänds via Bluetooth.
Regleras med TV:ns fjärrkontroll


Regleras med TV:ns fjärrkontroll

LG Soundbar levereras med en fjärrkontroll, men du kan också välja att använda din egen *TV-fjärrkontroll.
(*Fjärrkontroller av märkena LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba och Samsung).

Ansluten till din underhållning

Ansluten till din underhållning

Känn dig fri att ansluta till den enhet du vill med USB-, optisk-, bärbar in- och Bluetooth-anslutning.
Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Antal Kanaler

    2.1

  • Output

    300 W

  • Main

    950 x 71 x 47 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

Alla specifikationer

SOUND EFFECT

  • ASC (Adaptiv ljudkontroll)

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ja / -

ANSLUTNING

  • Bluetooth Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja / -

  • Optisk

    1

GENERELLT

  • Antal Kanaler

    2.1

  • Antal Högtalare

    3 EA

  • Output

    300 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

BEKVÄMLIGHET

  • Fjärstyrningsapp - iOS/Android OS

    - / Ja

MÅTT (WXHXD)

  • Main

    950 x 71 x 47 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

VIKT

  • Main

    2,47 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,2 kg

  • Gross Vikt

    9,1 kg

TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Ja

STRÖM

  • Strömförbrukning Av (Main)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning (Main)

    27 W

  • Strömförbrukning Av (Subwoofer)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning (subwoofer)

    33 W

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Våra rekommendationer

Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 