27” Full HD IPS-skärm med AMD FreeSync

(0)
vy framifrån

27” IPS Full HD-bildskärm

Äkta färger vid en vid vinkel

LG Monitor med IPS-teknik lyfter fram prestandan hos skärmar med flytande kristaller. Det kan ge korrekt färgåtergivning och hjälpa användare att se skärmen i vidvinkel.

27” IPS Full HD-bildskärm.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

En snabb uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz ger smidig visning i olika program.

100 Hz uppdateringsfrekvens

Flytande bilder.
Sömlöst arbete.

En snabb uppdateringsfrekvens på 100Hz ger smidig visning i olika program. Du kan även njuta av realistiska spel med mindre hack och rörelseoskärpa.

*Den stöder en uppdateringsfrekvens på upp till 75Hz via anslutning med D-sub.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Förbättrat ögonskydd

Läsarläge

Läsarläget justerar färgtemperatur och luminans, vilket stöder en lämplig visningsupplevelse för läsning på en bildskärm.

Flimmersäker

Flimmersäker innebär mindre osynligt flimmer på bildskärmen vilket hjälper till att reducera påfrestningarna på ögonen. Det erbjuder en bekväm arbetsmiljö under en längre tid.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Ovanstående funktion kan variera beroende på verkliga användningsförhållanden som användaren använder.

Njut av smidigt spel

AMD FreeSync™

Flytande och snabb rörelse

Med AMD FreeSync™-teknik kan spelare uppleva sömlösa, flytande rörelser i högupplösta och snabba spel. Det eliminerar praktiskt taget tearing och lagg, vilket ger en uppslukande spelupplevelse.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Jämförelse mellan läget ”AV” (vänster bild) och AMD FreeSync™.

  • Off

  • On

Black Stabilizer

Stig in i mörkret

Black Stabilizer hjälper spelare att upptäcka krypskyttar som lurar i de mörkaste hörnen och snabbt navigera genom blixtexplosioner.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Funktionen kan variera beroende på användarens tillstånd och miljö.

OnScreen Control ger enklare användargränssnitt.

OnScreen Control

Enkel kontroll

OnScreen Control-programvara låter dig enkelt kontrollera skärminställningar med bara några musklick. Du kan även dela hela skärmytan med Skärmdelning.

Enkel kontroll Ladda ned

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*För att ladda ner den senaste versionen av OnScreen Control, klicka på knappen Ladda ned.

*Funktionerna kanske inte fungerar korrekt beroende på vilken dator användaren använder.

Ergonomisk design

Lätt och bekväm lösning

Den här skärmen har en smal infattning på tre sidor, vilket gör att du kan skapa en lämplig arbetsmiljö genom bekväm lutningsjustering.

Den här skärmen har en smal infattning på tre sidor och bildskärmen erbjuder lutningsjustering.

*Lutningsvinkel: -5~20°

Se alla portar

HDMI 1.4-ikon.

HDMI 1.4

D-Sub-ikon.

D-Sub

Ikon för H/P-ut.

H/P-ut

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Storlek [tum]

    27

  • Upplösning

    1920 x 1080

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Lutning

Alla specifikationer

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    PC Monitor

  • År

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Storlek [tum]

    27

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Ytbehandling

    Anti-Glare

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

  • Upplösning

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixelavstånd [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Färgdjup (antal färger)

    16.7M

  • Betraktningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastförhållande (typ)

    1300:1

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Färgomfång (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Ljusstyrka (Min.) [cd/m²]

    220

  • Kontrastförhållande (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Färgbit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Storlek [cm]

    68.6

ANSLUTNING

  • D-Sub

    JA(1ea)

  • HDMI

    JA(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. upplösning vid Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • Hörlursutgång

    3-polsanslutning (Endast Ljud)

FUNKTIONER

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Färgsvaghet

    JA

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Dynamisk synkronisering av åtgärder

    JA

  • Stabilisator för svart

    JA

  • Läsarläge

    JA

  • Superupplösning+

    JA

  • Automatisk ingångsomkopplare

    JA

MEKANISK

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Lutning

  • Väggmonterbar [mm]

    100 x 100

MÅTT/VIKTER

  • Dimension vid leverans (B x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 448 x 143

  • Dimension med stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    611.7 x 456.1 x 200.0

  • Dimension utan stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    611.7 x 362.3 x 50.5

  • Vikt vid leverans [kg]

    5.3

  • Vikt med stativ [kg]

    3.84

  • Vikt utan stativ [kg]

    3.26

KRAFT

  • Strömförbrukning (viloläge)

    Mindre än 0.5W

  • Effektförbrukning (typ.)

    Extern strömförsörjning(Adapter)

  • Strömförbrukning (DC av)

    Mindre än 0.3W

  • AC-ingång

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC-utgång

    24.7W (19V, 1.30A)

TILLBEHÖR

  • Adapter

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • HDMI (Färg/Längd)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Nätkabel

    Depend on Country

SW-TILLÄMPNING

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

