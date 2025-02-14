Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31,5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS-skärm med USB-C
Energiklass : SE
Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Köp online

Support

31,5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS-skärm med USB-C

  • vy framifrån med skärmens arm till höger
  • vy framifrån med skärmens arm i mitten
  • perspektivvy
  • perspektivvy där skärmens höjd är justerad uppåt
  • perspektivvy där skärmen är lutad nedåt
  • vy ovanifrån med skärmen svängd ± 280˚
  • vy framifrån med skärmen vriden 90 grader
  • sidovy där skärmen är lutad nedåt
  • sidovy där skärmen är lutad uppåt
  • perspektivvy där skärmen är vriden 90 grader
  • perspektivvy bakifrån där skärmen är svängd -70 grader
  • perspektivvy bakifrån där skärmen är svängd +70 grader
  • vy bakifrån
  • vy bakifrån där skärmens arm är förlängd åt höger
  • USP visual comfort
Huvudfunktioner

  • 31,5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 95 % (Typ.) med HDR10
  • Ergonomiskt stativ med C-klämma
  • Utskjutning, indragning, Svängning, Vridning, Höjd, Lutning
  • USB-C (60W strömförsörjning)
Utformad med dig i åtanke

Öka din produktivitet med nya innovationer för ergonomi och arbetsplats.

Enastående bildkvalitet

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95 % (Typ.) och HDR10

Ergonomi

Ergonomiskt stativ med C-klämma

Full skärmrörelse

Användarvänlighet

USB-C

Enkel installation

UHD 4K IPS-skärm

Stor och klar skärm för visuell komfort

LG UltraFine™ Ergo erbjuder en enastående bildkvalitet tack vare DCI-P3 och HDR10. 4K IPS-skärmen på 31,5 tum ger dig en upplevelse av visuell komfort genom att minska färgförskjutningen från olika synvinklar.

UHD 4K IPS-skärm: Stor och klar skärm för visuell bekvämlighet, 31,5-tums IPS-skärm, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR.

Ergo-stativ, full skärmrörelse, perfekt ögonnivå för dig.

Full skärmrörelse

Perfekt ögonnivå för dig

Ergo-stativets flexibilitet ger utökad justering av förlängning, infällning, svängning, vridning, höjd och lutning samt ger ett perfekt skärmläge för en mer bekväm och hållbar användarupplevelse.

Förlängning / Infällning 0~180 mm

Svängning ± 280˚

Höjd 0~130 mm

Vridning 90˚

Lutning ± 25˚

*Siffrorna ovan är det tillgängliga utbudet av funktioner.

Kompatibel med din hållning

Ergo är en välkommen innovation för alla som tillbringar mycket tid vid skrivbordet. LG:s tekniskt och ergonomiskt avancerade stativ hjälper till att främja god hållning genom sin höga grad av justerbarhet, vilket gör att varje användare kan skapa en perfekt anpassad arbetsstation.

Scen med en arkitekt med Ergo.
Scen med en gamer med Ergo.
Scen med en fotograf med Ergo.
Scen med en arkitekt med Ergo.
Scen med en gamer med Ergo.
Scen med en fotograf med Ergo.

Skapa en perfekt anpassad arbetsstation t.ex. fotograf, kreatör, kontorsarbetare.

Stökfri skrivbordsinstallation

Använd ditt skrivbord fullt ut

Ergo kräver väldigt lite skrivbordsyta och ger enklare installation. Ergos USB-C One Cable-lösning håller skrivbordet fritt och ger snabb dataöverföring och laddning via en enda kabel.

Användning av stabil och kraftfull anslutning.

USB-C

Stabil och kraftfull anslutning

Användning av enkel kabelhantering.

Enkel kabelhantering

Användning av C-klämma och skyddskåpa.

C-klämma och skyddskåpa

Användning av One Click-fäste.

One Click-fäste

*För detaljerade installationsinstruktioner, se produkthandboken på sidan Support på LG.com.

LG Switch-appen

Byt snabbt

LG Switch-appen hjälper till att optimera skärmen för ditt arbete och liv. Du kan enkelt dela hela skärmen i upp till 6 delar, ändra tema eller till och med starta en videosamtalsplattform med en inställningsbar snabbtangent.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen och kan skilja sig från den faktiska användarens upplevelse.

*För att ladda ner den senaste LG Switch-appen, sök efter 32UN880K i supportmenyn på LG.com.

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Storlek [tum]

    31,5

  • Upplösning

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    UHDMekanisk

  • År

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Storlek [tum]

    31,5

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Ytbehandling

    Bländningsskydd

  • Svarstid

    5ms (GtG vid Snabbare)

  • Upplösning

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixelavstånd [mm]

    0,18159 x 0,18159 mm

  • Färgdjup (antal färger)

    1,07 miljarder

  • Betraktningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(H/V), 178º(U/N)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Kontrastförhållande (typ)

    1000:1

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Färgomfång (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90 % (CIE1976)

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Ljusstyrka (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Kontrastförhållande (Min.)

    700:1

  • Färgbit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Storlek [cm]

    80 cm

ANSLUTNING

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP-version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA(1ea)

  • Hörlursutgång

    3-pols (Endast ljud)

  • Linje ut

    5W x 2

  • USB nedströmsport

    JA (2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (dataöverföring)

    JA

  • USB-C (Max. upplösning vid Hz)

    3840 x 2160 vid 60Hz

  • USB-C (strömförsörjning)

    60 W

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • Färgsvaghet

    JA

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Färgkalibrerad i fabrik

    JA

  • Kalibrering av HW

    Hårdvarukalibreringsredo

  • Dynamisk synkronisering av åtgärder

    JA

  • Stabilisator för svart

    JA

  • Läsarläge

    JA

  • Superupplösning+

    JA

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

MEKANISK

  • Gränslös design

    3-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design

  • Väggmonterbar [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick-stativ

    JA

LJUD

  • Maxx ljud

    JA

  • Högtalare

    5W x 2

MÅTT/VIKTER

  • Dimension vid leverans (B x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247 mm

  • Dimension med stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    714,3 x 641,1 x 406,8 mm

  • Dimension utan stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    714,3 x 420,1 x 45,7 mm

  • Vikt vid leverans [kg]

    14,6kg

  • Vikt med stativ [kg]

    10,3 kg

  • Vikt utan stativ [kg]

    6,5kg

KRAFT

  • Strömförbrukning (Max.)

    29,7W

  • Strömförbrukning (viloläge)

    Mindre än 0,5W

  • Effektförbrukning (typ.)

    Extern strömförsörjning(Adapter)

  • Strömförbrukning (DC av)

    Mindre än 0,3W

  • AC-ingång

    100~240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • DC-utgång

    210W (19,5V / 10,8A)

TILLBEHÖR

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Kalibreringsrapport (papper)

    JA

  • Displayport

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA

  • HDMI (Färg/Längd)

    Svart / 1,8 m med hållare

  • Övrigt (tillbehör)

    DC förlängningskabel 1,2 m svart med hållare, genomföring, LG försättsblad

  • USB-C

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • KC (för Rep. Korea)

    JA

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

