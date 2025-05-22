Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32-tums LG HD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024
20250326101137_32LR60006LA_ERP.pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

32-tums LG HD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024

32LR60006LA
  • Vy framifrån av LG HD TV, LR60 med texten ”LG SMART TV AI” och ”2024” på skärmen med ett 2-polsstativ
  • Vy framifrån av LG HD TV, LR60
  • Något vinklad bild från vänster av LG HD TV, LR60
  • Sidovy av LG HD TV, LR60
  • Vy bakifrån av LG HD TV, LR60
  • Närbild av den övre kanten på LG HD TV, LR60
Vy framifrån av LG HD TV, LR60 med texten ”LG SMART TV AI” och ”2024” på skärmen med ett 2-polsstativ
Vy framifrån av LG HD TV, LR60
Något vinklad bild från vänster av LG HD TV, LR60
Sidovy av LG HD TV, LR60
Vy bakifrån av LG HD TV, LR60
Närbild av den övre kanten på LG HD TV, LR60

Huvudfunktioner

  • Naturlig och levande färg från en HD skärm
  • Rik, realistisk bild med alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6
  • Inlevelsefull filmisk tittarupplevelse hemma med HDR10 Pro
  • Förbättra spelupplevelsen med Game Dashboard och Optimizer
Mer

Bilderna som används i produktöversikten nedan är för representativa ändamål. Se bildgalleriet högst upp på sidan för en korrekt representation.

2024 Pocket-lint Award-logotyp.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS rankades som det bästa operativsystemet för smarta TV-apparater
AVForums Editor's Choice-logotyp.

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice

Än en gång blir LG kårad bäst i sin klass av inbyggda smart TV-system
Stenformad orange, gul, rosa och blåfärgad konst på en LG HD-TV.

Fördjupa dig i levande färg och klarhet

LG HD TV-apparater ger livfull klarhet och rika färger till allt ditt favoritinnehåll.

*Skärmbilden är simulerad.

HDR10 Pro

Lys upp de finare detaljerna

Kom in i en värld där varje färg står ut och ljusstyrkan är finjusterad för hisnande vyer, allt med HDR10 Pro.

En närbild i delad skärm av en mans ansikte i ett lila, skuggigt rum. På vänster sida visas "SDR" och bilden är suddig. På höger sida visas "HDR10 Pro" och bilden är tydlig och skarpt definierad.

*HDR10 Pro är en teknik som utvecklats av LG Electronics baserad på bildkvalitetsstandarden "HDR10".

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Upplev varje ögonblick ännu mer verklighetsnära

LG:s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 med rött och grönt ljus undertill och färgglada kretskortslinjer som förgrenar sig från AI-processorn.

alpha 5 AI Processorn Gen6 förbättrar bild och ljud för en djupare, mer uppslukande upplevelse.

*Skärmbilden är simulerad.

Virtuell 5.1

Fördjupa dig i en rumslig symfoni

Känn dig omsluten av ett fängslande 5.1 virtuellt surroundljudsystem så att du kan höra varje eko i rika ljuddetaljer.

LG TV med ljudbubblor och vågor som kommer från skärmen och fyller utrymmet.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Måste aktiveras via ljudlägesmenyn.

***Ljudet kan variera beroende på lyssningsmiljön. 

webOS 23

Synkronisera din TV till dig

Upplev TV som är gjord för dig med Min profil, Quick Card och AI-concierge. 

*Menyer och appar som stöds kan variera beroende på land och kan vara olika när de släpps.

**Nyckelordsrekommendationer varierar beroende på app och tid på dygnet och tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på landets språk. 

***Tillämpas på OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD-modeller tillverkade år 2023 och senare.

****Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

WebOS-startskärmen med en markör som klickar på initialen i det övre högra hörnet och växlar till en annan profil.

My Profile

Utforska en TV-hubb som är helt din

Se bara vad du vill med en personlig profil som är kurerad bara för dig. Njut av snabb åtkomst till dina vanliga appar och skräddarsydda innehållsrekommendationer bara för dig.

WebOS-startskärmen med en markör som klickar på Game Quick Card och sedan Sports Quick Card, som båda leder till skärmar med relaterat innehåll.

Quick Card

Hitta dina favoriter snabbare

Se ditt favoritinnehåll och dina appar snabbare och på ett ställe. Skapa till och med ett personligt Quick Card för varje användarprofil för att bokmärka innehållet du älskar.

LG HD TV och fjärrkontroll. Mikrofonknappen på fjärrkontrollen tänds och rekommendationer för sökord vid röstsökning visas på skärmen.

AI Concierge

Utforska innehåll rekommenderat för dig

AI-concierge rekommenderar nytt innehåll du kommer att älska och nyckelord bara för dig, baserat på dina sökningar.

*Ett obegränsat antal profiler kan skapas men startskärmen visar bara upp till 10 profiler.

**Funktioner, menyer och appar som stöds kan variera beroende på land och kan vara olika när de släpps. 

***Tillgänglighet av tjänster kan variera beroende på region och serie.

****'Nyckelord för dig' i AI Concierge kan endast tillhandahållas i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål. 

*****Rekommenderade nyckelord varierar beroende på förgrundsapp och tid. 

******Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

En LG Magic Remote med den mittersta cirkelknappen, medan neonlila ljus strålar runt knappen för att markera den. Ett mjukt lila sken omger fjärrkontrollen mot en svart bakgrund.

Magic Remote

Du har magin
i dina händer

Befria dig från begränsningarna med gammaldags knappar. LG Magic Remote låser upp alla smarta funktioner i din LG TV med ett klick, en rullning eller din röst.

*Magic Remotes funktioner kan variera beroende på region och språk.

Ett rikt utbud av innehåll redo att titta på

Sex miniatyrer av filmer och TV-program visas och logotyperna för LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ och Apple TV+ syns undertill.

OTT-tjänster

Utforska enkelt dina favorit-streamingtjänster

Dyk rakt in i en ny serie med inbyggd genvägsåtkomst till dina favoritstreamingtjänster och appar.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

**Tillgängligt innehåll och appar kan variera beroende på land, produkt och region.

***Separat prenumeration och dess relaterade enheter krävs för Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime och Apple TV+.

****Apple, Apple-logotypen och Apple TV är varumärken som tillhör Apple Inc, registrerade i USA och andra länder.

*****Amazon, Prime Video och alla relaterade logotyper är varumärken som tillhör Amazon.com, Inc. eller dess dotterbolag.

En mysig konsert i ett vardagsrum spelas på skärmen. WOW Interface-menyn visas som en överlagring och användaren navigerar till Soundbar-inställningarna.

WOW Interface

Enkelhet vid dina fingerspetsar

Få åtkomst till WOW Interface på LG TV för enkel soundbarkontroll, med lägen, profiler och praktiska funktioner.

*Soundbar kan köpas separat, och Soundbar Mode Control kan variera beroende på modell.

**LG TV Remote-användning är begränsad till endast vissa funktioner. 

***Observera att tjänsten kanske inte är tillgänglig vid köptillfället. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringar.

****HD är kompatibel för WOW Interface.

Dyk in i den ultimata film- och spelzonen

Sann hemmabioupplevelse

Filmmagi i ditt eget hem

Biografstämning, återskapad hemma. HDR10 Pro säkerställer att filmen visas så som den förtjänar att upplevas, med exceptionellt exakt färg och kontrast för inlevelsefulla filmvisningar.

En familj sitter på golvet i ett lågt upplyst vardagsrum vid ett litet bord och tittar upp på en LG-TV monterad på väggen som visar jorden från rymden.

*HDR10 Pro är en teknik som utvecklats av LG Electronics baserad på bildkvalitetsstandarden "HDR10".

Kraftfull Gaming

Öka spelupplevelsen med bättre ljud och HDR-bild

Inlevelsefulla HGiG ser till att varje ögonblick av lek ser otrolig ut, medan eARC får det hela att låta fantastiskt.

Ett bilracingspel vid mållinjen, med texten "WIN!", när spelaren håller spelets joystick. eARC, HGiG-logotypen syns i det nedre vänstra hörnet.

*HGiG är en volontärgrupp av företag från spel- och TV-industrin som träffas för att specificera riktlinjer för att förbättra konsumenternas spelupplevelser i HDR och göra dem tillgängliga för allmänheten.

**Stöd för HGiG kan variera beroende på land.

Kontroller precis där du behöver dem

Pausa inte för att använda Game Optimizer och Game Dashboard.

En FPS-spelscen med Game Dashboard som visas över skärmen under spelet. En mörk vinterscen med Game Optimizer-menyn som visas över spelet.

*Game Dashboard aktiveras endast när både "Game Optimizer" och "Game Dashboard" är på. 

**Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

Hållbarhet

Upptäck LG HD AI:s vision för morgondagen

Välj det som är rätt för planeten med lätta bioförpackningar och globala hållbarhetsmeriter.

LG HD-förpackning mot en beige bakgrund med illustrerade träd.

*Samarbeten som stöds kan skilja sig från land till land.

Skriv ut

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Skärmtyp

    FHD

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    60Hz Native

  • Bildprocessor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • TV vikt utan fot (kg)

    4,2

Alla specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skärmtyp

    FHD

  • Bildupplösning

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Bakgrundsbelysning

    Direct

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens

    60Hz Native

BILD (PROCESSOR)

  • Bildprocessor

    α5 AI Processor Gen6

  • AI Uppskalning

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • Stöd för HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Hög Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertera Färger

    Ja

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV mått utan fot (BxHxD mm)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • TV mått med fot (BxHxD mm)

    720 x 478 x 178

  • Paketets mått (BxHxD mm)

    798 x 516 x 133

  • TV fot (BxD mm)

    597 x 178

  • TV vikt utan fot (kg)

    4,2

  • TV vikt med fot (kg)

    4,3

  • Paketets vikt (kg)

    5,6

  • VESA montering (BxH mm)

    100 x 100

STRECKKOD

  • Streckkod

    8806096143315

AUDIO

  • AI Ljud

    AI Sound (Virtuell 5.1 Upp-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Redo

    Ja (2 Way Playback)

  • Ljuduteffekt

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Redo (bruger Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se manualen)

  • Högtalarriktning

    Nedåt

  • Högtalarsystem

    2.0 kanaler

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ja (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Ingångar

    1 st

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 st

  • CI Slot

    1 st

  • HDMI Ingångar

    2st (stödjer eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Ingångar (Antenn/Kabel)

    2 st

  • USB Ingångar

    1 st (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Fungerar med Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Familjeinställningar

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel med USB-kamera

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Redo (bruger Magic Remote)

  • Full Webbläsare

    Ja

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja (med LG ThinQ-appen)

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Control

    Redo (bruger Magic Remote)

  • Fjärrstyrning via Smartphone-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Strömförsörjning (Volt, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby-strömförbrukning

    Under 0.5W

INKLUDERADE TILLBEHÖR

  • Fjärrkontroll

    Standard Remote

  • Nätkabel

    Yes (Attached)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

Hitta en butik nära dig

Upplev den här produkten nära dig.

Våra rekommendationer

