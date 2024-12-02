We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 40 TUM
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Lanseringsår
2014
-
Skärmstorlek (tum)
40
BILD
-
Upplösning
3840x2160
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED
-
BLU-sort
Edge
-
Dynamisk MCI
(100Hz)
-
Micro Pixel Control (lokal dimming)
TBD
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Ja
-
Bildläge
8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Eco/ Cinema/Game/Photo/ isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Ja
-
Bildformat
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
-
Just Scan (1:1 pixelmatchning) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
HEVC Codec
4K/30p (USB and Internet streaming only)
-
H.264 Codec
4K/30p
LJUD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
DTS-dekoder
Ja
-
Högtalarsystem
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Ljudutgång
10W+10W
SMART TV
-
WebOS/NetCast
NetCast 4.5
-
Premium-innehåll
Ja
-
HbbTV (v1.5)
Ja
-
Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ready
-
Webbläsare
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
Smartphone-fjärrkontroll (Remote-app)
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
Miracast, skärmdelare
Ja
-
2nd Display
Ja (TBD)
-
NFC
Ja (TBD)
-
WiDi från Intel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Ja
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
Windows 7/8 certified
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
INSPELNING
-
Extern hårddisk
Ja
-
USB
Ja
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - SIDE
-
CI-kortplats
1 (V)
-
HDMI
4
-
USB 2.0
2 (V)
-
USB 3.0
1 (V)
INGÅNG OCH UTGÅNG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja (V)
-
Komposit in (CVBS + ljud)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Komponent in (YPbPr + ljud)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Scart (full)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital ljudutgång (optisk)
1 (V)
-
LAN
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
1 (V)
ÖVRIGT
-
EPG
Ja
-
E-manual
Ja
-
Text-tv
2,000 page
-
Timer på/av
Ja
SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM
-
ULTRA HD
TBD
-
Antenn
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
ECO
-
Strömförbrukning på-läge
60W
-
Standbyläge
0,3W
-
Årlig energiförbrukning
88kWh
-
Smart energibesparing
Ja
-
Luminans
65 %
-
Kvicksilver
0,0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - OBS Denna TV innehåller bly endast i vissa delar eller komponenter där ingen alternativ teknik finns i enlighet med gällande undantagsbestämmelser enligt RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
A
-
Visual Screen Size (cm)
100
MÅTT BXHXD (KG)
-
1) Utan stativ
900x529x48.0
-
2) Med stativ
900x568x217
-
3) I förpackning
982x617x142
SKÅPBESKRIVNING
-
VESA-storlek
TBD
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
