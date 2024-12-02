Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
20 kg Tvättmaskin(Svart) - Energiklass B, Steam, TurboWash™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
New MEZ69297401_Rev00 Model FVB20NS2TE_Nordic.pdf
Energiklass : SE
20 kg Tvättmaskin(Svart) - Energiklass B, Steam, TurboWash™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

FVB20NS2TE

20 kg Tvättmaskin(Svart) - Energiklass B, Steam, TurboWash™, AI DD™, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

Front view
Smartare tvättning med 10% skonsammare klädvård

Smartare tvättning med 10% skonsammare klädvård 

Baserat på många uppgifter från olika tvättmönster, AI DD™ väljer de bästa och skonsammaste trumrörelserna för kläderna.

Noggrann renöring på endast 32 minuter med TurboWash 360™

Noggrann renöring på endast 32 minuter med TurboWash 360™

Tack vare TurboWash™360° kan du njuta av noggrant rengjorda kläder på mindre än 40 minuter, med en snabbare tvätt som inte kompromissar med tvättresultatet.

Snabb och ren tvätt med TurboWash™
TurboWash™

Snabb och ren tvätt med TurboWash™

Få din favoritoutfit gnistrande ren på bara 32 minuter med TurboWash™.

Optimal tvätt för alla typer av tyger
6MotionDD

Optimal tvätt för alla typer av tyger

De 6 olika tvättrörelserna är idealiska för alla typer av kläder.

Ånga bort 99,9 % av allergener från dina tyger

Steam™

Ånga bort 99,9 % av allergener från dina tyger

LG Steam™ -tekniken eliminerar 99,9% av allergener, som dammkvalster som kan orsaka allergi- eller respiratoriska problem.

*Allergy Care-cykeln certifierad av BAF (British Allergy Foundation) minskar 99,9 % husdammskvalsterallergen.
Mer hållbar

Mer hållbar

Den härdade glasdörren säkerställer större hållbarhet.

Synbart större och bättre
Design

Synbart större och bättre

Omdesignad med en större metallvred som förbättrar kontrollen och en mer lättläst displaypanel.

Smarta vitvaror

Enkel kontroll med röstassistent

Berätta för tvättmaskinen exakt vad du behöver när du behöver det. Säg, "Vilket program är tvättmaskinen inställd på?" och AI-högtalaren lyssnar och kontrollerar programmet och meddelar dig.

Anslut och kontrollera från var som helst

Med LG ThinQ ™ -appen kan du enkelt ansluta till tvättmaskinen på ett sätt som du aldrig tidigare kunde. Starta tvättmaskinen med bara ett knapptryck.

Effektivt produktunderhåll

Kontrollera tvättens status, ladda ner nya program eller övervaka energianvändningen med LG ThinQ ™.

*Google och Google Home är varumärken som tillhör Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo och alla relaterade logotyper och rörliga märken är varumärken som tillhör Amazon.com, Inc eller dess dotterbolag.

*LG SmartThinQ är nu bytt namn till LG ThinQ.

*Smarta funktioner och röstassistentprodukt kan variera beroende på land och modell. Kontakta din lokala återförsäljare eller LG för tillgänglighet. *Röstaktiverad smart högtalarenhet ingår inte.

*Stöd för smarta hemenheter som är kompatibla med Alexa och Google Assistant kan variera beroende på land och din individuella smarta hemkonfiguration.

Långvarig, mindre vibrationer, mindre brus

Långvarig, mindre vibrationer, mindre brus

Inverter Direct Drive Motor som driver våra tvättmaskiner är superpålitlig och riktigt tyst. Våra maskiner ger långvarig prestanda och levereras med 10 års standardgaranti på motorn.

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Maximal tvättkapacitet (kg)

    20

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    700x990x830

  • Centrifugeringshastighet (varvtal)

    1 000

  • ezDispense

    Nej

  • Ångprogram

    Ja

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Maskinens färg

    Black Steel

  • Dörrtyp

    Svarttonad lucka av härdat glas

KAPACITET

  • Maximal tvättkapacitet (kg)

    20

PROGRAM

  • Täcke

    Ja

  • Bomull

    Ja

  • Babykläder

    Nej

  • Allergi (tvättmaskin)

    Ja

  • Automatisk tvätt

    Nej

  • Kalltvätt

    Nej

  • Färgbevaring

    Nej

  • Bomull +

    Nej

  • Mörka Kläder

    Nej

  • Skonsam

    Nej

  • Ladda ned program

    Ja

  • Tömning + centrifugering

    Nej

  • Syntet

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Fintvätt

    Nej

  • Hygien

    Ja

  • Intensiv 60

    Nej

  • Blandmaterial

    Nej

  • Utomhus

    Nej

  • Snabbtvätt 30min

    Nej

  • Snabbtvätt

    Ja

  • Uppfräschning

    Nej

  • Sköljning+Centrifugering

    Ja

  • Tyst tvätt

    Ja

  • Hudvård

    Nej

  • Snabbtvätt 14min

    Nej

  • Snabbtvätt+tork

    Nej

  • Sportkläder (Aktivkläder)

    Ja

  • Fläckborttagning

    Nej

  • Uppfräschning med ånga

    Nej

  • Rengöring av trumman

    Nej

  • TurboWash 39

    Nej

  • TurboWash 49

    Nej

  • TurboWash 59

    Nej

  • Tvätt+tork

    Nej

  • Ylle (Handtvätt/Ylletvätt)

    Ja

KONTROLLSKÄRM

  • Fördröjningstimer

    1–19 timmar

  • Skärmtyp

    Vridreglage+Touch+Knappar och LED-display

  • Visar dörrlås

    Ja

  • Symbolindikator

    18:88

FUNKTIONER

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Typ

    Frontmatad Tvättmaskin

  • Signal vid programslut

    Ja

  • Centum System

    Nej

  • Dubbel torkning

    Nej

  • Lägg till plagg

    Ja

  • ezDispense

    Nej

  • Automatisk omstart

    Nej

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • System för skumkontroll

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Ångprogram

    Ja

  • Belysning i trumman

    Ja

  • Steam+

    Nej

  • Justerbara ben

    Ja

  • Rostfri ståltrumma

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ja

  • Utåtbuktande inre trumma

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Ja

  • Trumvalk

    Smal trumvalk i rostfritt stål

  • Vattenanslutning (Varmt/Kallt)

    Endast kallvatten

  • Vattennivå

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Nej

MÅTT & VIKT

  • Förpackningens mått (BxHxD mm)

    750x1 080x870

  • Produktmått (BxHxD mm)

    700x990x830

  • Vikt (kg)

    92,0

  • Vikt inklusive förpackning (kg)

    98,0

  • Produktens djup från baksida till lucka (D' mm)

    840

  • Produktens djup med luckan öppen 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 460

ENERGI

  • Energieffektivitetsklass (Tvätt)

    B

EXTRA TILLVAL

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Lägg till plagg

    Ja

  • Ljud (På / Av)

    Ja

  • Barnspärr

    Ja

  • Förlängd sluttid

    Ja

  • Tvättmedelsnivå

    Nej

  • Belysning i trumman

    Ja

  • Förtvätt

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart

    Ja

  • Sköljning

    5 gånger

  • Sköljning + Centrifugering

    Nej

  • Sköljning+

    Nej

  • Sköljmedelsnivå

    Nej

  • Centrifugering

    5 nivåer

  • Ångprogram

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Kallt/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trumrengöring

    Ja

  • TurboWash

    Ja

  • Tvätt

    Ja

  • Skrynkelreducering

    Nej

  • ColdWash

    Nej

  • ezDispense Munstyckesrengöring

    Nej

PRODUKTFICHE (TVÄTTOMGÅNG)

  • Energiförbrukning per 100 omgångar (kWh)

    62

  • Belönats med ”EU Ecolabel Award”

    Nej

  • Varaktighet i påslaget läge (min)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (Full belastning)

    2,650

  • Eco 40-60 (Halv belastning)

    1,750

  • Eco 40-60 (Kvartsbelastning)

    0,650

  • Energieffektivitetsklass

    B

  • Centrifugeringshastighet (varvtal)

    1 000

  • Ljudnivå för centrifugering (nivå på ljudstyrka) (dB)

    74

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är avstängd

    0,5

  • Elförbrukning (W) – när maskin är påslagen

    0,5

  • Centrifugeringseffektivitet – Energiklass

    B

  • Centrifugeringseffektivitet – Fukthalt (%)

    53

  • Standardprogram (endast tvätt)

    Eco 40–60 40℃

  • Tid (Min) - (Full maskin)

    240

  • Tid (min) - (Halv belastning)

    180

  • Tid (min) - (Kvartsbelastning)

    175

  • Tvättkapacitet (kg)

    20

  • Vattenförbrukning per tvättcykel (ℓ)

    61

EAN-KOD

  • EAN-kod

    8806096096888

PRODUKTFICHE (TVÄTT+TORKOMGÅNG)

  • Belönats med ”EU Ecolabel Award”

    Nej

SMART TEKONOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Ladda ner program

    Ja

  • Energiförbrukningskontroll

    Ja

  • Fjärrstart och övervakning av program

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trumrengöring (Tub Clean Coach)

    Ja

  • Smart parkoppling

    Ja

TILLVAL/TILLBEHÖR

  • Kompatibel med LG TWINWash

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

