Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Vi lanserar nu världens första 240Hz / 0,03 ms OLED-gamingskärmar.

Köp nu och utklassa dina motståndare. Var en av de första 50 köparna av UltraGear™ OLED från den 19 juni 2023 och få en UltraGear™-gaming pad värd 2100 kr.

Registera dig idag och få ytterligare 10% på ditt första köp

27GR95QE

27" 16:9 QHD (2560 × 1440) OLED

45GR95QE

45" 21:9 ultra WQHD (3440 × 1440) 800R välvd OLED

Finns i två storlekar.

Välj en välvd 45-tumsskärm för en uppslukande spelupplevelse eller en 27-tums platt skärm för gaming i tävlingsklass. Båda modellerna bjuder på oslagbar hastighet på 240 Hz och 0,03 ms (responstid GtG).

Oslagbar hastighet för ett vinnande övertag.

Njut av snabb och jämn spelgrafik på världens första 240 Hz OLED-gamingskärmar med 0,03 ms responstid (GtG).

Njut nu av LG OLED med LG UltraGear™ OLED-gamingskärmar

*Källa: Omdia, rankad nr 1 i antal fraktade enheter av OLED-TV, 10 år i rad.

Varför OLED?

• Näst intill oändlig kontrast (1 500 000:1): OLED kan aktivera och inaktivera enskilda pixlar, vilket innebär att skärmen kan återge perfekt svärta eftersom pixlarna kan stängas av helt i mörka scener.

• Rekordsnabb responstid (0,03 ms): OLED erbjuder en blixtsnabb responstid på endast 0,03 ms, vilket är viktigt i snabba spelmiljöer.

• RWBG: UltraGear™ OLED har en egen RWBG-struktur med individuella vita sub-pixlar, utöver ordinarie RGB. Detta ger en överlägsen färgåtergivning, vilket är särskilt bra för filmer och spelgrafik.

Upplev fantastisk bildkvalitet med LG OLED.

Båda modellerna har ett kontrastförhållande på 1 500 000:1, HDR10 och täcker 98,5 % av DCI-P3-färgrymden, vilket säkerställer levande grafik som lyfter fram spelutvecklarnas och de digitala konstnärernas vision.

Snälla mot ögonen.

Båda OLED-modellerna är verifierade av UL Solutions för [svagt blått ljus (hårdvarulösning) platina].

Låt dig uppslukas av spelandet utan avbrott.

Den bländningsskyddade skärmen förhindrar att bilden störs av solljus. Behåll fokus på spelet utan att bli distraherad.

Minimerad ingångslatens.

Funktionen LG Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) på båda modellerna hjälper proffsspelare genom att minimera ingångslatensen genom att skicka grafiksignalen direkt från kabeln till bildpanelen utan några stopp på vägen. Med DAS och 0,03 ms responstid levererar skärmen en blixtsnabb spelupplevelse.

Omslutande ljud.

Låt dig uppslukas av ljudet.
DTS Headphone:X med 4-poligt hörlursuttag.

Idealisk för både konsol- och PC-spel.

Båda modellerna stödjer 240 Hz via HDMI 2.1 och DisplayPort 1.4. Använd dem som USB-hubb för ytterligare USB 3.0-portar.

Slipp klumpiga
reglage.

En fjärrkontroll som stödjer programmerbara tangentkombinationer medföljer för smidig hantering av bildskärmsinställningar.

Sikta bättre.

UltraGear™ OLED har en funktion för
centrerat sikte som hjälper dig att träffa rätt.

Hållbara LG.

LG fick EcoVadis Gold 2023 för att ha varit bland de 5 % bästa varumärkena när det gäller miljö och socialt ansvar.

Sofistikerad design för gamers.

Särskilt 45-tumsmodellen har uppmärksammas internationellt med CES Innovation Award 2023 och Reddot Design Award 2023.

Exklusivt
erbjudande på
LG.com!

Var en av de första 50 köparna av UltraGear™ OLED från den 19 juni 2023 och få en UltraGear™-gaming pad (UGP90HB) värd 2100 kr, exklusivt på LG.com.

*Kampanjen gäller inköp efter 2023-06-19. Kunden kommer inte att få en gaming pad (UGP90HB) om beställningen annulleras.
*Musen ingår inte i paketet.

Registera dig idag och få ytterligare 10% på ditt första köp

27GR95QE

27" 16:9 QHD (2560 × 1440) OLED

45GR95QE

45" 21:9 ultra WQHD (3440 × 1440) 800R välvd OLED

 

 

 

Nu behöver du inte
släppa musen.

UltraGear™gaming pad är tillräckligt stor för att täcka hela din zon.

*Bilderna simulerade för att förbättra funktionsförståelsen. Det kan skilja sig från faktisk användning.
*Tangentbordet och musen ingår inte i paketet.
*Fjärrkontrollen kommer med UltraGear™ OLED ser annorlunda ut än den på bilden.

Spela på ditt sätt.

Den vändbara designen gör att du kan välja mellan en hård och slät sida eller en mjukare tygsida beroende på vilken spelstil du föredrar.

Lyser upp.

Ge din skrivbordet färg och personlighet med anpassningsbar RGB-kantbelysning.

Låt dig inte störas.

Du behöver inte längre krångla med USB-anslutningar. USB-porten har stöd för USB 3.1 och snabb anslutning av tangentbord, mus, headset och andra USB-enheter. Varje USB-port kan ladda anslutna enheter.

Vill du se hur dessa sprillans ny OLED-skärmar ser ut i verkligheten?

Kolla in våra influencers' recensioner och upplev blixtsnabb responstid på 0,03 ms med LG:s 240 Hz OLED-gamingskärmar.

Bli medlem nu, du får även 10% rabattkupong direkt i kassan.

27GR95QE

27" 16:9 QHD (2560 × 1440) OLED

45GR95QE

45" 21:9 ultra WQHD (3440 × 1440) 800R välvd OLED
Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 