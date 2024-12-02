We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Trådlös strömning 3D Blu-ray DiscTM-/DVD-spelare
Alla specifikationer
IN/UT
-
HDMI-utgång
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
Koaxial ljudutgång
Ja
-
USB
1
STRÖM
-
Strömförbrukning (under drift)
12W
-
Strömförbrukning (i standby)
<0.5W
ANSLUTNINGSMÖJLIGHETER
-
Kabel
Ja
-
Inbyggd Wi-Fi
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
BEKVÄMLIGHETER
-
Sound Privacy
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Omedelbar lucköppning
2 sec↓
-
Starttid
8.5sec↓
-
Laddningstid
17 sec↓
-
Appen LG Remote
Ja
-
Multiroom
Ja
SMARTA LG-FUNKTIONER
-
Premium
Ja
PROFIL OCH SPELBARA SKIVTYPER
-
USB-uppspelning
Ja
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
Ja
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
Ja
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
SPELBARA AVKODNINGSFORMAT
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVCHD
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
MOV
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
VIDEOFUNKTIONER
-
1080p uppskalning
Ja
MÅTT & VIKT
-
Storlek (B x H x D) mm
270 x 43 x 195
-
Vikt (Kg) huvudenhet
0.87
-
Kartongens storlek (B x H x D) mm
324 x 79 x 307
-
Bruttovikt (kg)
1.4
EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
-
filtillägg:pdf
-
filtillägg:pdf
