3D Blu-ray-spelare med enkel tillgång till Smart TV-tjänster
Alla specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Produkttyp
Blu-ray
-
Blu-ray Disc-uppspelning
Ja
-
Uppskalning till full HD
Ja
ALLMÄNNA SPECIFIKATIONER
-
full HD Up-scaling
Ja
-
Ström: SMPS
200-240V(±10%) 50/60Hz
-
Strömförbrukning vid avstängning
Under 0.5W
-
Strömförbrukning
15W
-
Regelverk – säkerhet, EMC
CE
-
3D
Ja
MÅTT (MM)
-
Apparat (B x H x D)
430(W) * 37.5(H) * 201.6(D)
SPELBAR SKIVA
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD (PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NTSC)
Ja
-
LJUD-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
-
DVD-R/-RW (Videoläge)
Ja
-
DVD+R/+RW
Ja
-
DVD-RW (VR-läge)
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Ja
-
Video - AVC-HD
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio (Bitstream) – Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – DTS
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – DTS-HD MA
Ja
-
Audio (Bitstream) – MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja (PCM only)
-
Audio (Bitstream) – MP3
Ja (PCM only)
-
Audio (Bitstream) – WMA
Ja (PCM only)
-
Audio (avkodning) – LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio (avkodning) – Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – DTS
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – DTS-HD MA
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – MP3
Ja
-
Audio (avkodning) – WMA
Ja
AV-FUNKTIONER
-
Video – Deep Colour (HDMI 1.3)
Ja
-
Video – xvYCC
Ja
-
Video – Minne för senaste avsnitt
Ja
-
Audio – DD 2-kanals nedmixning
Ja
-
Audio – digital ljudutgång
Ja
-
Audio – omkodare
Ja
-
Audio – LPCM-konvertering (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Ja
-
Audio – Nedsampling
Ja
-
Audio – Dynamic Range Control
Ja
INTERAKTIVT INNEHÅLL
-
Smart TV Premium
Ja
-
Smart Phone fjärrkontroll applikation
Ja
-
LG Apps
Ja
FUNKTIONER FÖR
-
3D
Ja
-
WiFi
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Uppspelning från extern hårddisk
Ja
-
Inspelning från extern hårddisk
Nej
-
Uppdatering av programvaran via nätverk
Ja
-
1080p-uppskalning
Ja
-
Simplink
Ja
-
Barnlås
Ja
FRONTPANEL
-
Ström på/av
Ja
-
Öppna/stäng
Ja
-
Spela/paus
Ja
-
USB
Ja
BAKPANEL
-
Analog ljudingång
Ja
-
Digital ljudutgång – optisk
Ja
-
Videoutgång – komposit
Ja
-
Digital videoutgång – HDMI (Version 1.4)
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
