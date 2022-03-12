About Cookies on This Site

การเปลี่ยนแปลงจากปี 2022 เป็นปีใหม่ 2023

วันหยุดปีใหม่ 2566 หยุดกี่วัน? แนะนำกิจกรรมสำหรับคนอยู่บ้าน

12/03/2022

วันหยุดปีใหม่ ช่วงเวลาแห่งการพักผ่อนเพื่อชาร์จแบตก่อนเริ่มต้นทำงานใหม่

เช็คเลย สิ้นปีนี้ได้หยุดยาวกี่วัน

วันหยุดปีใหม่ เป็นช่วงเวลาที่หลายครอบครัวเลือกเดินทางไปขึ้นดอยรับลมหนาวที่ต่างจังหวัด หรือบินไปสัมผัสหิมะที่ต่างประเทศ แต่มีคนจำนวนไม่น้อยเลือกพักผ่อนอยู่บ้านแทนการเดินทางไกล พร้อมทำกิจกรรมส่งท้ายปีเก่า ต้อนรับปีใหม่อยู่ที่บ้าน และเพื่อไม่ให้วันหยุดยาวครั้งนี้ของคุณน่าเบื่อจนเกินไป วันนี้ LG มีไอเดียกิจกรรมวันหยุดปีใหม่มาฝากทุกคนกัน แต่ก่อนเริ่มต้นทำกิจกรรมตามมาเช็คกันอีกครั้งว่า หยุดปีใหม่กี่วัน 2566 จะได้เตรียมวางแผนทำกิจกรรมสนุก ๆ ช่วงวันหยุดราชการปี 2566 ได้ถูก

แชร์ทริคจัดกิจกรรมวันหยุดยาวปีใหม่อย่างไรให้สนุก

  • เริ่มแรกก่อนถึงวันหยุดยาวช่วงปีใหม่ คุณควรเคลียร์งานที่กองไว้ให้หมดโดยเร็วที่สุด เพื่อจะได้ไม่ต้องพะวงกับงานจนหมดสนุกกับกิจกรรมวันปีใหม่
  • สำหรับใครที่วางแผนจัดปาร์ตี้แลกของขวัญหรือดินเนอร์มื้อพิเศษกับครอบครัว ควรวางแผนงานให้เรียบร้อย พร้อมลิสต์สิ่งของต่าง ๆ ที่ต้องตระเตรียมเพื่อใช้ตกแต่งสถานที่ รวมถึงทำอาหารค่ำ
  • ทำการตกแต่งสถานที่ที่ใช้จัดปาร์ตี้ให้เรียบร้อย หากมีสมาชิกมาร่วมกิจกรรมหลายคน แนะนำให้จัดกิจกรรมตรงบริเวณหน้าบ้านหรือสวนหลังบ้าน แต่ถ้าคนไม่เยอะประกอบกับพื้นที่จำกัด อาจจัดงานปาร์ตี้ตรงห้องนั่งเล่นก็ได้
  • นอกจากอาหารค่ำ ก็ยังมีขนมและเครื่องดื่มที่ต้องเตรียมไว้เช่นกัน เพื่อให้สมาชิกได้ทานระหว่างทำกิจกรรมหรือขณะรอทานมื้อค่ำร่วมกัน
  • ควรหากิจกรรมทำร่วมกัน เพื่อให้งานดูมีสีสัน และสนุกสนานมากยิ่งขึ้น เช่น เกมทายคำ บอร์ดเกม หรือเล่นเกมออนไลน์
  • เครื่องเสียง เป็นตัวช่วยเพิ่มสีสันให้งานปาร์ตี้ของคุณสนุกมากขึ้น โดยอาจเลือกใช้ลำโพงบลูทูธหรือลำโพง SoundBar ที่มีอยู่ก็ได้

กางปฏิทินเช็ควันหยุดปีใหม่ 2566 หยุดวันไหนบ้าง

สำหรับช่วงเทศกาลส่งท้ายปีเก่า ต้อนรับปีใหม่ 2566 เริ่มตั้งแต่วันสิ้นปี นั่นคือ วันเสาร์ที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2565 ไปจนถึงวันจันทร์ที่ 2 มกราคม 2566 ซึ่งเป็นวันหยุดชดเชยปีใหม่ แต่เนื่องจากรัฐบาลประกาศให้วันศุกร์ที่ 30 ธันวาคม 2565 เป็นวันหยุดราชการเพิ่มเป็นกรณีพิเศษประจำปี 2565 ทำให้ช่วงส่งท้ายปี มีวันหยุดยาว รวมทั้งสิ้น 4 วัน

วันหยุดยาวปีใหม่ ทำอะไรดี? 6 กิจกรรมคลายเหงา สำหรับคนไม่มีแพลนไปเที่ยว

ปาร์ตี้แลกของขวัญ

ผู้หญิงกำลังแลกเปลี่ยนของขวัญที่บ้าน

จับฉลากของขวัญ กิจกรรมยอดฮิตสำหรับปีใหม่

ผู้หญิงกำลังแลกเปลี่ยนของขวัญที่บ้าน การแลกเปลี่ยนของขวัญหรือการจับฉลาก เป็นหนึ่งในกิจกรรมห้ามพลาดช่วงวันปีใหม่ ที่คุณสามารถชวนคนในครอบครัวหรือเพื่อนมาร่วมสนุกกับปาร์ตี้ครั้งนี้ได้ แต่ก่อนแลกของขวัญคุณอาจเพิ่มโจทย์เข้าไป เช่น ของขวัญที่มีสีแดงราคาไม่เกิน 299 บาท หรือเป็นของที่มีตัวอักษรในชื่อเล่น-ชื่อจริงของผู้ให้เท่านั้น เพียงเท่านี้กิจกรรมส่งท้ายปีของคุณก็สนุกสนานยิ่งขึ้นไปอีก

ปลูกต้นไม้

ครอบครัวปลูกต้นไม้ในสวนที่บ้าน

ชวนปลูกต้นไม้ เพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่สีเขียวในบ้าน

การปลูกต้นไม้ เป็นอีกกิจกรรมที่น่าสนใจ นอกจากได้ตกแต่งพื้นที่รอบบ้านให้มีสีเขียวของต้นไม้มากขึ้น การปลูกต้นไม้ยังเป็นการฝึกสมาธิไปในตัวอีกด้วย ที่สำคัญนี่ถือเป็นกิจกรรมที่สามารถทำร่วมกันได้ทั้งครอบครัว แต่ถ้าพักอยู่ในคอนโดหรือหอพักซึ่งมีพื้นที่จำกัดลองหาต้นไม้มงคลต้นเล็ก ๆ มาประดับให้ห้องดูร่มรื่นมากขึ้นก็ได้เช่นกัน

สวดมนต์ข้ามปี

มาต่อกันที่กิจกรรมสำหรับสายบุญที่อยากเสริมความเป็นสิริมงคลให้ตัวเองและอิ่มอกอิ่มใจแบบข้ามปี นั่นคือการสวดมนต์ข้ามปี ไม่ว่าจะไปสวดที่วัดหรือที่บ้านก็ได้บุญเช่นเดียวกัน ส่วนใครที่กังวลว่าต้องหาซื้อหนังสือสวดมนต์ให้เพียงพอต่อจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัวก็ไม่ต้องห่วง เพียงค้นหาบทสวดที่ต้องการใช้บนสมาร์ททีวีที่เชื่อมต่อกับอินเทอร์เน็ต แค่นี้คุณก็จะได้ภาพบทสวดมนต์ที่มีขนาดตัวอักษรใหญ่เต็มตา

นอนดูหนังหรืออ่านหนังสือเรื่องโปรด

ครอบครัวเพลิดเพลินกับการดูทีวีด้วยกันที่บ้าน

เติมเต็มวันหยุดยาวปีใหม่ ด้วยการดูหนังเรื่องโปรดกับครอบครัว

นี่ถือเป็นกิจกรรมวันปีใหม่ที่เหมาะสำหรับคนนอนอยู่บ้าน กับการหยิบหนังสือที่ซื้อเก็บไว้ตลอดทั้งปีมานอนอ่าน หรือดูหนัง ซีรีส์เกาหลี ซีรีส์จีนที่เคยลิสต์ไว้นอนดูใต้ผ้าห่มแบบฟิน ๆ ท่ามกลางแอร์เย็นสบาย โดยไม่ต้องไปนั่งหงุดหงิดอยู่บนรถที่นอกบ้าน

ทำงานศิลปะ

ผู้หญิงวาดภาพที่บ้าน

สร้างสรรค์ผลงานใหม่ ๆ ต้อนรับวันแรกของปี

สำหรับคนที่ชื่นชอบงานศิลปะ ช่วงวันหยุดยาวปีใหม่นี้ถ้าไม่มีแพลนไปเที่ยวไหน มาใช้เวลาว่างกับสิ่งที่รักด้วยการจับดินสอหรือพู่กันขึ้นมาวาดรูป ระบายสี เพื่อสร้างสรรค์ผลงานชิ้นใหม่กัน เชื่อว่าการเริ่มต้นปีใหม่กับกิจกรรมสุดโปรดถือเป็นเรื่องที่ดีไม่น้อย

ออกกำลังกาย

ผู้หญิงออกกำลังกายที่บ้าน

ออกกำลังกายรับปีใหม่ ได้ทั้งสุขภาพที่ดีและรูปร่างที่กระชับ

ไหน ๆ ก็มีเวลาว่างหลายวัน คนที่อยากออกกำลังกาย หรือกระชับรูปร่างให้ฟิตแอนด์เฟิร์มมากขึ้น ลองลุกขึ้นมาออกกำลังกาย พร้อมหันมาทานอาหารที่มีประโยชน์ เชื่อว่าหลังผ่านวันปีใหม่นี้ นอกจากคุณได้ค้นพบวิธีลดน้ำหนักที่เหมาะกับตัวเอง ยังมีสุขภาพที่ดีขึ้นด้วย

แนะนำ 4 เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยให้เพลิดเพลินกับวันหยุดปีใหม่

แน่นอนว่าการทำกิจกรรมปีใหม่อยู่ที่บ้าน บางกิจกรรมอาจมีแขกมาเยือนเพื่อให้เกิดความประทับใจ การเลือกใช้งานเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคุณภาพดี ช่วยให้คุณทำกิจกรรมวันหยุดได้อย่างราบรื่นมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้เย็นสำหรับแช่อาหารสดหรือเครื่องดื่ม เครื่องปรับอากาศอินเวอร์เตอร์ ที่มอบอากาศเย็นสบายแบบรวดเร็วทันใจ ไปจนถึงสมาร์ททีวีและเครื่องเสียงที่เข้ามาเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการรับชมความบันเทิง

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ LG ขนาดกะทัดรัด ใช้พื้นที่จัดวางไม่เยอะ แต่ให้พลังเสียงคมชัดทุกมิติ

หากคุณกำลังมองหาลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ขนาดย่อม มาพร้อมดีไซน์แบบมินิมอล ขอแนะนำลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น QP5 เป็นระบบเสียง 3.1.2 ch กำลังขับอยู่ที่ 320W มาพร้อมซับวูฟเฟอร์ไร้สายออกแบบพิเศษให้มีการสั่นสะเทือนน้อย ที่สำคัญคือรุ่นนี้มีการพัฒนาเสียงร่วมกับ MERIDIAN และรองรับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง Dolby Atmos ให้เสียงที่ทรงพลังและมีมิติล้ำลึกสมจริง ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิงได้เป็นอย่างดี

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 65NANO75SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 65NANO75SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG มาพร้อมหน้าจอ 65 นิ้ว และเต็มไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีเพื่อความบันเทิง

สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell รุ่น 65NANO75SQA เป็นหนึ่งในซีรีส์ของ NanoCell มาพร้อมหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ถึง 65 นิ้ว ให้ความคมชัดในระดับความละเอียด 4K และการปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับตำแหน่งที่ตั้งด้วย AI Acoustic Tuning บวกฟังก์ชันปรับสีสันของภาพให้ดียิ่งขึ้นกับ Active HDR ภาพ HDR ทั้งแบบ HDR 10 Pro และ HLG ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะเล่นเกม หรือดูหนังก็ทำได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งยังมีฟีเจอร์เสริมที่น่าสนใจอย่าง Sport Alerts ที่แสดง Banner ผลการแข่งขันกีฬา ช่วยให้คุณไม่พลาดผลการแข่งทีมโปรดแม้กำลังรับชมคอนเทนต์อื่นอยู่ อีกทั้งยังรองรับ LG ThinQ ช่วยให้คุณควบคุมความบันเทิงหรือจะสั่งงานด้วยเสียงก็ทำได้เช่นกัน

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ทำความเย็นเร็ว ช่วยยับยั้งแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R มีเทคโนโลยี Dual Inverter Compressor ผสมผสานโรตารี่คู่ของเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานและค่าไฟฟ้ามากขึ้น มี Plasmaster lonizer Plus ที่ช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ที่ส่งผลต่อสุขภาพคุณ รวมถึงมีระบบไล่ความชื้นต่าง ๆ ที่อยู่ภายในเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ ทำให้แอร์ LG รุ่นนี้สะอาดปลอดภัยอยู่เสมอ หากคุณกำลังมองหาแอร์ที่ให้ลมเย็นสบายขณะนั่งเล่นเกมหรือนอนดูซีรีส์ แอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่นนี้ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจทีเดียว

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG ทำความเย็นได้ทั่วถึง ช่วยให้อาหารสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ

ปิดท้ายด้วยตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว สำหรับแช่อาหารและเครื่องดื่มเตรียมไว้ทานวันหยุดยาว โดยตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Inverter Linear Compressor ช่วยสร้างความเย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอและทั่วถึง ทำให้สามารถคงความสดใหม่ของผักผลไม้และอาหารที่แช่อยู่ด้านในได้ยาวนานขึ้น รวมถึงมีเทคโนโลยี UVNano™ คอยทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายน้ำทุกชั่วโมง และช่วยลดแบคทีเรียในท่อจ่ายน้ำได้สูงสุด ด้วยแสง UV ถือว่าเป็นตู้เย็น ที่ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่ใส่ใจเรื่องสุขภาพอย่างมาก

 

สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจเป็นเจ้าของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ทุกประเภทสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

