ครอบครัวกำลังนั่งเชียร์บอล

แชร์ไอเดียแต่งบ้านดูบอลโลก 2022 เชียร์มันส์ทุกแมตช์

11/02/2022

เชียร์บอลให้สนุกด้วยไอเดียแต่งห้องดูบอล

แบบห้องดูบอลสวยๆ สร้างบรรยากาศเชียร์บอลสุดมันส์

เชื่อได้ว่าตอนนี้คอบอลทั้งในประเทศไทยและต่างประเทศ คงกำลังตั้งตารอคอยแมตช์สำคัญส่งท้ายปี

“บอลโลก 2022” กันอยู่แน่นอน สำหรับปีนี้เจ้าภาพบอลโลก 2022 รอบสุดท้ายได้แก่กาตาร์ โดยใช้ชื่อการแข่งขัน ฟีฟ่า เวิลด์คัพ กาตาร์ 2022 โดยการแข่งขันประชันฝีแข้งของบรรดาสุดยอดทีมฟุตบอลจาก 5 ทวีปทั่วโลกจะเริ่มต้นขึ้นในวันที่ 21 พฤศจิกายน – 18 ธันวาคม 2565

โดยตอนนี้ได้มีการเผยตารางบอลโลก 2022 ออกมาเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้ว ใครรักทีมไหนเชียร์ทีมไหนอย่าให้พลาด รีบเตรียมไอเทมดูบอล เตรียมลิงค์ดูบอลสดแบบถูกกฎหมาย และตกแต่งบ้านด้วยธีมดูบอลกันให้พร้อมสำหรับแมตช์หยุดโลกในปีนี้ แน่นอนว่าวันนี้ LG เอาใจคอบอลอย่างเต็มที่ ด้วยการรวมไอเดียแต่งบ้านดูบอลโลก 2022 พร้อมแนะนำไอเทมเด็ด ๆ จาก LG ที่ช่วยให้การดูบอลในปีนี้สนุกกว่าปีที่ผ่านมา

ไอเดียแต่งห้องสำหรับดูบอลโลก 2022 สวย สมจริง ฉบับงบไม่เยอะ

กลุ่มเพื่อนกำลังลุ้นฟุตบอล

แต่งห้องดูบอลด้วยโคมไฟหลากสี

เริ่มที่การตกแต่งห้องด้วยโคมไฟหลากหลายสีสัน พร้อมเพิ่มความสมจริงให้กับการเชียร์บอลด้วยการเพ้นท์หน้าทีมฟุตบอลที่รัก แต่ชวนเพื่อนมาดูบอลเยอะขนาดนี้อย่าลืมเตรียมเครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนของ LG ให้พร้อม เพื่อช่วยกรองอากาศในห้องนอนหรือในบ้านให้สะอาดอย่างมั่นใจ

ครอบครัวกำลังเชียร์ฟุตบอล

ตกแต่งห้องดูบอลโทนสีสว่างดีต่อสุขภาพสายตา

หากการเชียร์บอลมีทั้งเด็กและผู้สูงอายุ แนะนำว่าให้ตกแต่งห้องนอนดูบอลด้วยโทนสีสว่าง เพื่อป้องกันปัญหาเกี่ยวกับสายตาและป้องกันอาการหน้ามืดตาลาย ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมหยิบเสื้อทีมโปรดมาสวมใส่ วิธีนี้ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศห้องดูฟุตบอลได้เป็นอย่างดีแน่นอน

อุปกรณ์เล่นบอลในห้องนั่งเล่น

ตกแต่งห้องดูบอลด้วยอุปกรณ์เล่นบอล

ไอเทมที่สำคัญที่สุดสำหรับการเล่นบอลคงเป็นอะไรไม่ได้นอกจากลูกฟุตบอลและโกลฟุตบอล แต่จะให้ใช้โกลฟุตบอลจริง ๆ อาจดูยิ่งใหญ่เกินไป แนะนำให้ใช้เป็นโกลตาข่ายขนาดเล็ก พร้อมด้วยลูกฟุตบอลและสนามหญ้าเทียมสักนิด เพียงเท่านี้ก็สร้างฟีลดูบอลได้แล้ว

กลุ่มเพื่อนกำลังเชียร์บอล

ธงชาติทีมฟุตบอลไอเทมสำคัญที่ควรมี

ถึงเทศกาลดูบอลทั้งทีอย่าลืมธงชาติของทีมที่กำลังเชียร์อยู่ หรืออาจเพิ่มความสมจริงด้วยลูกฟุตบอลสักลูก เท่านี้ก็ช่วยเพิ่มสีสันให้กับการดูบอลได้แล้ว แต่หากต้องการเพิ่มความสมจริงแนะนำดูบอลด้วยชุดลำโพง Sound Bar LG ที่ช่วยให้บรรยากาศดูบอลสมจริงและดังกระหึ่มเหมือนนั่งอยู่ขอบสนาม

ผู้หญิงสองคนกำลังมีความสุข

แต่งห้องโทนมินิมอลสำหรับเชียร์บอล

เอาใจสาว ๆ ที่ชื่นชอบการดูบอลด้วยการแต่งห้องด้วยสไตล์มินิมอล เป็นการแต่งห้องนอนงบน้อยที่ใช้อุปกรณ์ไม่เยอะ มีเพียงแค่โซฟาสีน้ำตาลและโคมไฟสีเหลืองนวล ๆ ก็ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศดูบอลสไตล์ผู้หญิงได้แล้ว

กลุ่มเพื่อนกำลังแสดงความดีใจ

ตกแต่งห้องดูบอลด้วยต้นไม้สีเขียว

หากใครไม่ชอบความแออัดแนะนำให้ตกแต่งห้องนอนหรือบ้านด้วยต้นไม้สีเขียว ที่นอกจากจะช่วยให้รู้สึกโล่งสบายแล้ว บางครั้งแต้มทีมที่รักอาจกำลังตามฝ่ายตรงข้าม แต่หันไปเจอสีเขียวของต้นไม้ข้าง ๆ อาจช่วยให้ใจเย็นขึ้นก็ได้ แต่ถ้าหากต้องการให้ทั้งใจและกายเย็นไปพร้อม ๆ กัน แนะนำติดตั้งแอร์ Inverter LG ไว้ในบ้านหรือในห้องต่าง ๆ รับรองว่าทำความเย็นเต็มที่และช่วยให้บรรยากาศในบ้านดีขึ้นได้แน่นอน

กลุ่มเพื่อนกำลังเชียร์บอล

ติดธงชาติเป็นฉากหลังเพื่อความสมจริง

รักทีมไหน เชียร์ทีมไหน บอกให้ทุกคนรับรู้ด้วยการติดธงชาติของทีมที่เชียร์ไว้เป็นฉากหลัง และแม้คุณกับเพื่อนจะเชียร์คนละทีมกัน แต่ในฐานะเจ้าบ้านก็ใช้สิทธิ์ติดให้เต็มที่ แถมวิธีนี้ยังเป็นไอเดียแต่งบ้านแบบประหยัดอีกด้วย

ผู้หญิง 3 คนกำลังดีใจ

ตกแต่งห้องดูบอลด้วยสไตล์เรียบหรูดูดี

ห้องดูบอลในฝันของสาวโสด! ตกแต่งด้วยสไตล์เรียบง่ายแต่ให้ความหรูหรา เตรียมน้ำ เตรียมขนม และเตรียมลูกบอลเพื่อเพิ่มความสมจริง หรือใครอยากหยิบเสื้อทีมโปรดมาสวมใส่สร้างสีสันก็เลิศไม่เบา

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นไอเดียแต่งบ้านดูบอลโลก 2022 ที่เราแนะนำ แต่ละธีมแต่งตามได้ง่าย แถมยังช่วยบ่งบอกตัวตนของคุณได้ดีอีกด้วย แต่หากต้องการเชียร์บอลโลกให้มันส์ทุกแมตช์ การมีไอเทมดี ๆ อย่างทีวี เครื่องฟอกอากาศ และเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ถือเป็นสิ่งที่ช่วยเติมเต็มความสนุกของคุณและเพื่อนร่วมเชียร์ได้เป็นอย่างดี

ไอเทม LG ที่คอบอลควรมี เติมเต็มทุกความสนุกและความสะดวกสบาย

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

ทีวี LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K ปรับปรุงภาพคนและสิ่งของในเฟรมให้คมชัด สมจริง

หากไม่มีโอกาสได้ไปเชียร์บอลโลกอย่างใกล้ชิดติดขอบสนาม แต่คุณสามารถเติมเต็มความสมจริงได้ด้วยการรับชมบอลโลก 2022 ผ่านหน้าจอทีวี LG ที่มีความคมชัด พร้อมระบบเสียงสมจริงประหนึ่งกำลังนั่งเชียร์ทีมสุดโปรดแบบใกล้ ๆ แนะนำ LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z2 ให้คุณได้สัมผัสภาพที่เหนือระดับด้วย SELF-LIT OLED 8K ความคมชัดสูงสุดของการแสดงผล ที่นำสี OLED สว่างด้วยตัวเองผสมผสานกับความกว้างของ 8K 33 ล้านพิกเซล จึงได้ภาพสีสันสมจริงบนจอทีวีขนาด 88 นิ้ว มาพร้อมชิปประมวลผล α9 Gen 5 AI Processor ที่ใช้ Body and Object Enhancing เพื่อตรวจจับผู้คนและสิ่งของในเฟรมให้คมชัดมากขึ้น ปรับปรุงภาพพื้นหน้าและพื้นหลังให้ได้ระยะชัดลึกสูงสุด คอนทราสต์คมชัดในทุก ๆ ช่วงแสง เก็บรายละเอียดได้ทุกภาพบนจอ และเปิดประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงด้วย Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงสมจริงสนุกได้ทุกแมตช์การแข่งขัน

ผู้หญิงกำลังนอนหลับสบาย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL สีใหม่ Deep Green Ocean

บอลก็ลุ้นอากาศก็ร้อนคงทำให้คุณและคนในบ้านหงุดหงิดได้ง่าย ๆ ดังนั้นต้องมีตัวช่วยดี ๆ อย่างเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ที่พร้อมเติมเต็มความเย็นให้กับบ้านด้วยนวัตกรรมอันชาญฉลาด แนะนำ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ที่ใช้คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter ทนทาน เย็นสบายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ลดการใช้พลังงาน และประหยัดค่าไฟ มาพร้อมแผงคอยล์ทองแดงแท้ที่เคลือบสาร Gold Fin เพื่อความทนทานอีกขั้น นอกจากนี้ยังมี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ที่ช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% พร้อมเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพด้วยแผ่นกรองฝุ่น Pre-Filter ที่ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคใหญ่ตั้งแต่ขั้นตอนแรก และ Fine Dust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่า “เปิดหรือปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ” ลำโพงอัจฉริยะจะรับคำสั่งและเปิด-ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่ Deep Green Ocean สวยหรู เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ในบ้าน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ส่งมอบอากาศสะอาดได้ 360 องศา

เชียร์บอลโลกให้สนุกต้องเชียร์กับเพื่อนถึงจะมันส์! แต่แม้ว่าจะสนุกแค่ไหนก็อย่าลืมเติมเต็มอากาศสะอาดให้คนในบ้านด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ แนะนำ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 ที่ฟอกอากาศรอบตัวคุณได้ดีกว่าเดิมด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน กระจายอากาศได้ 360 องศา พร้อมมอบอากาศสะอาดได้เร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมไกลขึ้น 7.5 เมตรด้วย Clean Booster เทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG มีระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ พร้อมด้วยเซ็นเซอร์และจอแสดงผลรายงานสภาพอากาศในห้องแบบ Real Time และปรับโหมดอัตโนมัติเพื่อให้อากาศในบ้านสะอาดอยู่เสมอ ควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่าน LG ThinQ™ ใช้งานง่าย ควบคุมการทำงานได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

