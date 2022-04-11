About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG

วิธีการดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นให้ใช้งานได้นาน
ไม่มีปัญหากวนใจ

11/04/2022

วิธีการดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นให้มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน

การใช้ตู้เย็นอย่างถูกวิธี ลดค่าไฟ ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน

หากเอ่ยถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่ทำงานหนักและมีการเปิดใช้งานอยู่ตลอดเวลา คงหนีไม่พ้น “ตู้เย็น” ตัวช่วยถนอมอาหารทั้งผัก ผลไม้ เนื้อสัตว์ และเครื่องดื่ม รวมถึงช่วยยืดอายุอาหารให้สดใหม่ตลอดเวลา เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นยังคงประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานที่ทนทานยาวนาน การดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นอย่างระมัดระวังเป็นสิ่งจำเป็นอย่างมาก เพื่อให้ตู้เย็นอยู่คู่บ้านของเราไปนาน ๆ ที่สำคัญยังช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟ และประหยัดเงินในกระเป๋า หากคุณยังไม่รู้ว่าจะดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นอย่างไร? วันนี้ LG มีข้อมูลการดูแลรักษาตู้เย็นให้ใช้งานได้นานมาฝาก

แชร์ทริคการดูแลรักษาตู้เย็น ประหยัดไฟ ยืดอายุการใช้งานตำแหน่งวางตู้เย็น

หากวางตู้เย็นในพื้นที่ไม่เหมาะสมเป็นอีกสาเหตุหนึ่งที่ทำให้ตู้เย็นมีอายุการใช้งานสั้น แนะนำจัดวางตู้เย็นในที่ที่มีอากาศถ่ายเทสะดวกให้แผงระบายความร้อนด้านหลังอยู่ห่างจากผนังประมาณ 6 นิ้ว และอย่าให้หน้าต่างหรือม่านประตูมาอยู่ใกล้แผงระบายความร้อน เพราะจะทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักและมีอายุการใช้งานสั้นลง

ปรับอุณหภูมิในตู้เย็นให้เหมาะสม

ตู้เย็นส่วนใหญ่จะมีปุ่มสำหรับปรับอุณหภูมิอยู่ด้านในสุด ควรตั้งให้อุณหภูมิอยู่ที่ 0-4 องศาเซลเซียส หากเป็นช่องแช่แข็งให้ปรับอุณหภูมิต่ำกว่า 0 องศา ทว่าปุ่มปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นส่วนใหญ่จะเป็นเบอร์ คุณอาจศึกษาจากคู่มือว่าจะต้องปรับอย่างไร หรือทดลองปรับทีละเบอร์จนได้อุณหภูมิที่พอเหมาะ และไม่กินไฟมากไป

ทำความสะอาดแผงระบายความร้อน

แผงระบายความร้อนหรือ Condenser Coils บริเวณด้านหลังหรือด้านใต้ของตู้เย็นหากปล่อยให้มีฝุ่นจับแผงระบายความร้อนมาก ๆ อาจทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนัก กินไฟมาก แนะนำทำความสะอาดอย่างน้อย 2 ครั้ง/ปี อย่าลืม! ถอดปลั๊กก่อนทำความสะอาดแล้วนำแปรงมาปัดฝุ่นออก

หลีกเลี่ยงวางตู้เย็นใกล้ความร้อน

ไม่ควรวางตู้เย็นใกล้ความร้อน อาทิ เตาอบ เตาแก๊ส หรือหม้อไฟฟ้าต่าง ๆ เพราะความร้อนอาจเข้ามาภายในตู้เย็นได้ ทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักจากการผลิตความเย็นเพิ่มขึ้น แนะนำจัดสรรพื้นที่สำหรับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า แต่ละชนิดให้เหมาะสม

ห้ามใส่ของในตู้เย็นมากเกินไป

อาหารในตู้เย็น

ห้ามแช่ของภายในตู้เย็นมากเกินไป

แม้ว่าตู้เย็นจะได้รับการออกแบบมาให้เก็บรักษาอาหารให้มีอายุยาวนานขึ้น แต่การยัดทุกอย่างเข้าตู้เย็นจนแน่นเกินไป อาจทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักมากขึ้น เพราะต้องคอยทำความเย็นให้กระจายอย่างทั่วถึงและสม่ำเสมอ และควรระวังน้ำหนักของที่เเช่ตรงบานประตู เพราะในส่วนนี้จะมีผลกับระยะการใช้งานทั้งส่วนของประตูและขอบยาง อาจเสื่อมสภาพได้เร็วมากขึ้น

ไม่ควรงัดน้ำแข็งที่เกาะอยู่ภายในตู้

น้ำแข็งที่เกาะในช่องแช่แข็งมาก ๆ อาจจะทำให้ปิดฝาช่องแช่เเข็งได้ไม่สนิทสำหรับในตู้เย็นบางรุ่น ผู้ใช้บางรายอาจใช้วิธีงัดแงะให้น้ำแข็งหลุดล่อนออกมา ซึ่งเป็นการแก้ไขที่ปลายเหตุและไม่ใช่วิธีที่ควรทำ แนะนำให้กดละลายน้ำแข็งอย่างสม่ำเสมอตามระยะเวลาที่เหมาะสม

รอให้อาหารเย็นลงก่อนนำเข้าตู้เย็น

หลังอุ่นอาหารเสร็จใหม่ ๆ หากต้องการเก็บไว้ทานในมื้อถัดไป อย่าเพิ่งนำอาหารใส่ตู้เย็นทันที เพราะความร้อนจากอาหารอาจทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักเพิ่มอีกเป็นเท่าตัว และกว่าตู้เย็นจะปรับอุณหภูมิของอาหารที่ร้อนลงมาได้นั้น จะต้องใช้ความเย็นมากกว่าปกติ แนะนำรอให้อาหารเย็นลงเสียก่อน

ไม่ควรเปิดตู้เย็นบ่อย ๆ หรือค้างไว้

ตู้เย็นช่วยทำให้อาหารต่าง ๆ สดใหม่ตลอดเวลา หากมีการเปิด-ปิดตู้เย็นบ่อย ๆ หรือเปิดไว้นาน ๆ ทำให้ความร้อนจากภายนอกเข้ามาในตู้เย็น และทำให้ระบบภายในทำงานหนักขึ้น เพื่อให้ความเย็นกลับมาอยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสม เมื่อคอมเพรสเซอร์ต้องทำงานหนักทำให้อายุการใช้งานลดลงเร็วขึ้นนั่นเอง

การติดตั้งเต้าเสียบปลั๊ก

ตู้เย็นใช้กำลังไฟฟ้าเยอะมีการทำงานตลอดเวลา ไม่ควรใช้เต้าเสียบรวมกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอื่น ๆ ที่ต้องใช้งานหนักเช่นเดียวกัน อาทิ ตู้อบ หม้อหุงข้าว เครื่องซักผ้า เป็นต้น แนะนำควรติดตั้งเต้าเสียบที่แข็งเเรงแยกต่างหากโดยเฉพาะ เพื่อให้รองรับกับการใช้งานได้อย่างเหมาะสม และช่วยให้ตู้เย็นทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ

ตรวจเช็คขอบยางประตูตู้เย็น

หมั่นเช็คขอบยางประตูตู้เย็นเสมอว่ายังอยู่ในสภาพดีหรือไม่ โดยใช้วิธีง่าย ๆ อย่าง การเหน็บกระดาษแผ่นเล็ก ๆ ไว้แล้วปิดประตูตู้เย็น เพื่อดูว่าขอบยางยังแข็งแรงหรือไม่ หากประตูปิดได้ไม่แน่นทำให้มีความชื้นด้านนอกเข้าไปภายในตู้เย็นมากขึ้น จนทำให้น้ำแข็งที่เกาะภายในตู้เย็นสะสมตัวมากขึ้น จนลดประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นลง

การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นคุณภาพดี ใช้งานคุ้มค่า ประหยัดไฟ

-ซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 กำกับ ช่วยให้ประหยัดไฟได้มากกว่า หรือตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ที่มีการเพิ่มดาวขึ้นมา อาทิ ตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 1 ดาว ตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 2 ดาว และตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 3 ดาว ยิ่งดาวเยอะก็ยิ่งประหยัดไฟ
-ซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดคิวที่เหมาะสมไม่ใหญ่ หรือเล็กเกินไป โดยดูจากขนาดพื้นที่ภายในบ้าน รวมถึงจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว
ซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีการละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ จะใช้พลังงานมากกว่าตู้เย็นที่ละลายน้ำ แข็งด้วยการกดปุ่ม
-ซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีเครื่องทำน้ำดื่มและน้ำแข็งสามารถรองรับน้ำดื่มและน้ำแข็งโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยทำให้อุณหภูมิของพื้นที่ทำความเย็นคงที่สม่ำเสมอ
-ซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีฉนวนโดยรอบหนา หรือมีฉนวนป้องกันการสูญเสียความเย็นที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
-ซื้อตู้เย็นสีอ่อนจะทำให้การสะท้อนแสงภายในห้องที่ติดตั้งตู้เย็นดี ช่วยลดความจำเป็นที่จะต้องใช้หลอดแสงสว่างมาก

หากคุณปรับเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรมการใช้งานตู้เย็นตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น จะช่วยให้ตู้เย็นภายในบ้านของคุณมีอายุการใช้งานยาวนานมากยิ่งขึ้น หมดปัญหากวนใจต่าง ๆ สำหรับผู้ใช้งานที่กำลังมองหาตู้เย็นคุณภาพดี ประหยัดพลังงาน ดีไซน์โดดเด่นทันสมัย ที่สำคัญตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน แนะนำตู้เย็น LG นวัตกรรมใหม่สุดล้ำ ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door ดีไซน์สุดล้ำ ประหยัดพลังงาน

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door ขนาด 22.4 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door สั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณรุ่นใหม่ด้วยระบบ InstaView เพียงเคาะสองครั้ง คุณจะเห็นอาหารที่อยู่ข้างในเพิ่มขึ้น 23% พร้อมลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิด้วยระบบ LinearCooling™ ช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน มีระบบ Hygiene Fresh+ ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น ส่วนช่องกดน้ำหน้าตู้เย็นมีระบบUVnano™ ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำได้อัตโนมัติด้วยแสงยูวี ให้คุณมั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำที่คุณดื่มสะอาดและปลอดภัยอย่างแท้จริง ที่สำคัญสามารถควบคุมการสั่งงานเพียงปลายนิ้วได้ด้วยสมาร์ทโฟนผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

ตู้เย็น LG สุดยอดนวัตกรรมการถนอมอาหารและคงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคนรุ่นใหม่ สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจซื้อตู้เย็นหรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

