About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ตู้เย็น LG

ขนาดตู้เย็นมาตรฐาน เลือกแบบไหนดี ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

03/2023/04

ขนาดตู้เย็นมาตรฐานเลือกแบบไหนดี

ตู้เย็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าถนอมอาหาร คงความสดใหม่ ใช้งานคุ้มค่า

ตู้เย็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่มีความจำเป็นอย่างมาก ทำหน้าที่ในการถนอมอาหารให้มีความสดใหม่คงอยู่ได้นาน ปกติตู้เย็นมีการเปิดใช้งานตลอดเวลาค่อนข้างกินไฟ ยิ่งซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ เกินความจำเป็นต่อการใช้งานมากเท่าไหร่ หน่วยการใช้งานไฟฟ้าก็จะยิ่งสูงขึ้นตามไปด้วย ดังนั้นการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นควรเลือกตู้เย็นที่มีขนาดมาตรฐานเหมาะสมกับจำนวนผู้ใช้งาน บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับการเลือกขนาดตู้เย็นมาตรฐานมาฝาก ช่วยให้ประหยัดไฟฟ้าและใช้งานได้อย่างคุ้มค่า

วิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ ดีไซน์สวย ใช้สอยได้นาน

เลือกตู้เย็นตามขนาดของพื้นที่

ตู้เย็นมีการระบายความร้อนอยู่ตลอดเวลา การติดตั้งตู้เย็นควรเว้นที่ว่างสำหรับการระบายความร้อนเพื่อให้ตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ มากขึ้น พื้นที่ด้านบนควรเว้นอย่างน้อย 5 เซนติเมตร พื้นที่ด้านข้างอย่างน้อย 5 มิลลิเมตร กรณีพื้นที่จำกัดควรวัดขนาดพื้นที่ให้แม่นยำ เพื่อเลือกตู้เย็นที่สามารถวางได้แบบเว้นช่องว่างอย่างเหมาะสม

ฟังก์ชันพื้นฐานตู้เย็น

ตู้เย็นส่วนใหญ่มักออกแบบฟังก์ชันที่คล้ายกัน เพียงแต่จะมีการดีไซน์และการจัดวางที่แตกต่างกัน โดยฟังก์ชันพื้นฐานของตู้เย็นที่ควรมี คือชั้นวางที่สามารถถอดได้สะดวก ง่ายต่อการปรับขนาดช่องแช่และการทำความสะอาด อาทิ ช่องผักและผลไม้ เพื่อควบคุมความเย็นและความชื้น ชั้นวางขวดน้ำมีขนาดรองรับขวดน้ำทุกขนาด และลิ้นชักช่องแช่มีช่องแยกภายในที่สามารถปรับอุณหภูมิให้เหมาะสมกับอาหาร เพื่อให้คุณสามารถแบ่งสัดส่วนของภายในตู้เย็นได้อย่างชัดเจน

วัสดุที่แข็งแรงคงทน

วัสดุที่ใช้ภายในตู้เย็นมีหลายประเภท ก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อตู้เย็นควรเลือกวัสดุที่มีความแข็งแรงทนทาน มีความปลอดภัยสูง ทำความสะอาดง่าย ที่สำคัญสามารถรับน้ำหนักได้ดี

การทำงานที่เงียบสนิท

ตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่เปิดใช้งานตลอดเวลา หากคุณเลือกตู้เย็นที่ใช้วัสดุไม่ได้คุณภาพ อาจพบเสียงรบกวนขณะตู้เย็นทำงาน ดังนั้นก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นควรสอบถามพนักงานขายว่าตู้เย็นรุ่นนี้ใช้วัสดุอะไร มีเสียงรบกวนหรือไม่ เพื่อให้คุณได้ตู้เย็นที่มีการทำงานเงียบสนิท ไร้ปัญหาเสียงรบกวน

นวัตกรรมตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็นสมัยใหม่มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมการถนอมอาหารและประหยัดพลังงาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นระบบทำความเย็นแบบคู่ (Dual-Cooling System) ช่วยกระจายลมเย็นจากช่องแช่ธรรมดากับช่องแช่แข็ง ระบบกรองอากาศ (Air Filtration) ช่องกรองอากาศแบบคาร์บอน สามารถลดกลิ่นอับภายใน ระบบประหยัดพลังงาน (Energy-saving Models) นวัตกรรมที่จะช่วยให้ตู้เย็นทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ งดใช้พลังงานที่ไม่จำเป็น ทำให้ตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟฟ้ามากยิ่งขึ้น

เลือกตามความเหมาะสม

การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นสามารถเลือกขนาดที่เหมาะสมต่อการใช้งาน อาทิ ตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กเหมาะกับห้องที่มีขนาดเล็ก จุของน้อย ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู เหมาะกับที่พักอาศัยทั่วไปไม่เน้นจุของเยอะ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู แยกช่องแช่แข็ง เหมาะกับการใช้งานทั่วไป ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแยกซ้ายขวา เหมาะสำหรับจุของปริมาณมาก ดังนั้นก่อนเลือกซื้อควรพิจารณาตามความเหมาะสม เพื่อให้คุณใช้งานตู้เย็นคุ้มค่าและตอบโจทย์การใช้งานที่สุด

ขนาดตู้เย็นมาตรฐานตามสมาชิกภายในบ้าน

การเลือกขนาดตู้เย็นมาตรฐานสำหรับใช้งานในพื้นที่บ้านและคอนโด ควรพิจารณาจากคิว (ลูกบาศก์ฟุต) หน่วยวัดขนาดความจุของตู้เย็น แนะนำเลือกคิวจากจำนวนสมาชิก หากพักอยู่คอนโดห้องสตูดิโอมีผู้อาศัยอยู่ร่วมกันไม่เกิน 3 คน ตู้เย็น 6 - 10 คิว เพียงพอต่อความต้องการ หรือพักคอนโดเพนท์เฮ้าส์มีผู้อาศัย 4 -5 คน ตู้เย็น 12 - 18 คิว เหมาะสมกว่า กรณีชอบทำอาหารทานเองที่บ้าน จำเป็นต้องซื้อของสดมาตุนไว้อาจเลือกตู้เย็น 9 - 10 คิว เพื่อมีพื้นที่ในการแช่ผักผลไม้ เนื้อสัตว์ ไปจนถึงเครื่องดื่มได้มากกว่า แต่หากเลือกขนาดตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสมกับจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว เฉลี่ยแล้ว 1 คนจะใช้ปริมาณความจุประมาณ 100-150 ลิตร โดยมีรายละเอียดดังนี้

• สมาชิกในบ้าน 1-2 คน ควรเลือกตู้เย็นขนาด 7-13 คิว (ปริมาณความจุ 200-380 ลิตร)

• สมาชิกในบ้าน 3-4 คน ควรเลือกตู้เย็นขนาด 12-18 คิว (ปริมาณความจุ 350-530 ลิตร)

• สมาชิกในบ้านตั้งแต่ 5 คน ควรเลือกตู้เย็นขนาด 15 คิวเป็นต้นไป (ปริมาณความจุ 440 ลิตรขึ้นไป)

ทั้งหมดนี้คือการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดมาตรฐาน เพื่อการใช้งานคุ้มค่าและประหยัดไฟ เหมาะสำหรับใช้งานในพื้นที่บ้านหรือคอนโด เน้นเลือกใช้งานตามจำนวนสมาชิกเป็นหลัก หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นคุณภาพดี ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานครบครัน ดีไซน์หรู แนะนำตู้เย็น LG ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานของคุณ

แนะนำขนาดตู้เย็นมาตรฐาน ดีไซน์สวย ประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PBGB

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู Macaron Series ขนาด 14.0 คิว คงความสดได้นานถึง 7 วัน

สุดยอดนวัตกรรมถนอมอาหารคงความสดได้ยาวนานถึง 7 วัน แนะนำตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PBGB ขนาด 14.0 คิว มาพร้อมระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ พร้อมระบบ Door Cooling+™ อาหารคงความสดและเครื่องดื่มเย็นฉ่ำในทุกชั้นวาง ด้วยประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นที่สม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็ว ใช้งานคุ้มค่าด้วย LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น และใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลนานถึง 10 ปี

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door ขนาด 17.4 คิว ทำความเย็นได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง

ตู้เย็นมัลติดอร์ขนาด 17.4 คิว ดีไซน์เรียบหรูไม่เหมือนใคร แนะนำตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL อาหารสดใหม่ด้วยเทคโนโลยี NatureFRESH™เพลิดเพลินไปกับอาหารและผักผลไม้ที่สดใหม่อยู่เสมอ และเก็บอาหารได้นานยิ่งขึ้นด้วยระบบ LG LINEARCooling™ ช่วยคงความสดและรสชาติของอาหารได้ยาวนาน ซึ่งเป็นผลมาจากควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้คงที่และการทำความเย็นได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง พร้อมเทคโนโลยี Hygiene FRESH+™ ขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทำให้สามารถเก็บอาหารให้สดใหม่ขึ้นในตู้เย็นที่สะอาด ที่สำคัญ LG รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side ขนาด 22.4 คิว ช่วยถนอมอาหารได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็นขนาด 22.4 คิว มาพร้อมระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ช่วยคงความสดได้ยาวนาน การทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนคนในบ้าน แนะนำตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES สุดยอดเทคโนโลยี InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด เพียงเคาะสองครั้งช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นอาหารภายในเพิ่มขึ้น 23% แบบไม่ต้องเปิดประตู และยังช่วยลดการสูญเสียความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นได้มากถึง 41% ที่สำคัญทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายในช่องกดน้ำทุกวันโดยอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano™ ลดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% และยังมีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 อีกด้วย

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door ถนอมอาหารได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็นดีไซน์สวย นวัตกรรมสุดล้ำ กับ ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว ระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนรุ่นใหม่ด้วยระบบ InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด เพียงเคาะประตู 2 ครั้ง คุณจะเห็นอาหารที่อยู่ภายใน ลดการสูญเสียความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นได้มากถึง 41% คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน ด้วยระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ ให้คุณมั่นใจทุกครั้งที่กดน้ำ ปราศจากแบคทีเรีย ด้วย UVnano™ กำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.99%* ด้วยแสงไฟ UV LED ที่หัวจ่ายน้ำ *The UVnano™ ที่สำคัญผ่านการทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัติการจากสถาบัน TUV Rheinland อีกด้วย

ตู้เย็น Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door ขนาด 17.4 คิว ดีไซน์เรียบหรู

อาหารสดใหม่ยาวนาน ประหยัดพลังงานใช้งานคุ้มค่า กับ ตู้เย็น Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL ขนาด 17.4 คิว ดีไซน์เรียบหรู เพิ่มความจุและขนาดสูงสุด มีความกว้างเพียง 835 มม. ช่วยให้คุณสามารถจัดสรรพื้นที่ภายในห้องครัวได้ดียิ่งขึ้น มาพร้อมระบบ DoorCooling⁺™ เย็นเร็วและทั่วถึง มีจุดปล่อยลมบริเวณบานประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยรักษาอุณหภูมิเพื่อให้อาหารมีความสดใหม่ ระบบทำน้ำแข็ง Slim SpacePlus™ ออกแบบให้ใช้ช่องแช่แข็งได้มากขึ้น โดยติดตั้งไว้บนบานประตูตู้เย็น เพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องแช่แข็งและยังคงมีพื้นที่เก็บของที่บานประตู ที่สำคัญขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพด้วย Hygiene FRESH+™ ช่วยให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มของคุณสะอาดมากยิ่งขึ้น และรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นาน 10 ปี


สินค้าตู้เย็น LG ตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นมีให้เลือกหลายขนาด มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการใช้งานครบครัน ดีไซน์ทันสมัย และประหยัดไฟ หากคุณสนใจสินค้าตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นหรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความน่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

●7 สาเหตุของปัญหาตู้เย็นที่ต้องเจอ รู้ก่อน รับมือทัน
●5 วิธีเก็บของสดในตู้เย็นให้อยู่ได้นาน ไร้กลิ่นเหม็น
●ตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดี? ฟังก์ชันทันสมัย มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ