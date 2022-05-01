About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น LG

ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ยี่ห้อไหนดี? พื้นที่กว้าง ประหยัดพลังงาน

05/2022/11

วิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่

ตู้เย็นประหยัดพลังงาน เย็นฉ่ำถึงใจ เก็บของได้มาก

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่า “ตู้เย็น” เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าสามัญประจำบ้านที่ทุกหลังต้องมี ช่วยในการถนอมอาหารให้คงความสดใหม่และยืดอายุอาหารได้นาน ปัจจุบันมีตู้เย็นหลายประเภทให้เลือกใช้งาน ตั้งแต่ขนาดเล็กไปจนถึงขนาดใหญ่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ตู้เย็น 4 ประตู และ ตู้เย็น Side By Side โดยทั่วไปตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ 4 ประตูจะได้รับความนิยม เนื่องจากจุของได้เยอะ ดีไซน์สวยงามทันสมัย มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย เหมาะสำหรับบ้านที่อยู่กันเป็นครอบครัวใหญ่ หรือบ้านที่มีการประกอบอาหารอยู่เป็นประจำ

หากคุณกำลังตัดสินใจอยู่ว่าจะเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ยี่ห้อไหนดี ประหยัดพลังงาน จุของได้เยอะ และที่สำคัญวัสดุแข็งแรงทนทานใช้งานได้ยาวนาน วันนี้ LG ขอแนะนำตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน แต่ก่อนอื่นมาดูวิธีการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่กันสักนิด เพื่อการใช้งานที่คุ้มค่าที่สุด

วิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่เหมาะกับการใช้งาน

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ จุของได้เยอะ มีการแบ่งพื้นที่ช่องเก็บอาหารเป็นสัดส่วน ดีไซน์ทันสมัย และมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่หลากหลาย ดังนั้นการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นอย่างชาญฉลาด ช่วยให้คุณได้ตู้เย็นที่ดีในราคาที่คุ้มค่า รวมถึงมีเทคโนโลยีที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานในครัวเรือนของคุณ

เลือกตู้เย็นตามขนาดความจุ

ขนาดของตู้เย็นที่นิยมเรียกกันทั่วไปว่า “คิว” คุณอาจเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีค่าคิวเหมาะสมกับจำนวนสมาชิกคนในบ้าน ในกรณีของตู้เย็น 4 ประตู ความจุส่วนใหญ่จะมีค่ามากกว่า 13 คิว เหมาะสำหรับสมาชิก 3 - 4 คนในครอบครัว แต่หากมีสมาชิกมากกว่า 5 คน ควรมองหาตู้เย็น 4 ประตูขนาด 15 คิวขึ้นไปจะเหมาะสมกว่า หรือถ้ากลัวจะจุของได้ไม่เยอะ แนะนำตู้เย็น 4 ประตู ขนาด 22.4 คิว โดยกะขนาดเผื่อไว้ให้ใหญ่ขึ้นจะดีที่สุด

ตรวจสอบเทคโนโลยีควบคุมความเย็น

เทคโนโลยีทำความเย็นของตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่พื้นฐานจะทำงานด้วยมอเตอร์แบบ Inverter ช่วยทำความเย็นได้เร็วและประหยัดไฟ แต่มีสิ่งหนึ่งที่แตกต่างกันออกไปของเย็นตู้ คือระบบกระจายและควบคุมความเย็นภายในตู้เย็น มีทั้งแบบระบบพัดลมคู่ที่กระจายลมเย็นให้แผ่ปกคลุมไปทั่วภายใน หรือระบบ Hybrid ช่วยควบคุมแรงลม ควบคุมความชื้น ควรพิจารณาว่าอาหารที่คุณมักจะเก็บไว้ในตู้เย็นเหมาะกับเทคโนโลยีใดที่สุด

ระบบกำจัดกลิ่น

ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่มีพื้นที่เก็บอาหารได้เยอะ อาจก่อให้เกิดกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ในตู้เย็นได้ง่าย คุณควรเลือกระบบกำจัดกลิ่นที่มีคุณภาพ ทั่วไปตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่มักใช้เทคโนโลยีที่ไม่แตกต่างจากระบบฟอกอากาศในเครื่องฟอกอากาศ เช่น ระบบ Lonization ดักจับกลิ่น หรือแผ่นกรองอากาศ ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเลือกตู้เย็นที่ภายในเคลือบหรือผสมสารป้องกันแบคทีเรีย

ระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

ตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ควรมีระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ เพราหากคุณต้องรอน้ำแข็งละลายพร้อมกับเอาน้ำที่ได้จากการละลายน้ำแข็งไปทิ้ง เสี่ยงทำให้ของในตู้เย็นเสียหาย และเสียเวลา เพื่อลดปัญหาจุกจิกต่าง ๆ เหล่านี้ ตู้เย็นที่มีระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติจึงสำคัญอย่างมาก ช่วยลดความเสี่ยงที่ทำให้อาหารเกิดการเน่าเสียและยังช่วยให้คุณสะดวกสบายมากขึ้น

เลือกตู้เย็นที่มีชั้นวางของด้านในเยอะ

พื้นฐานในการเลือกตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ คือต้องเลือกตู้เย็นที่มีชั้นวางของด้านในเยอะ ๆ ช่วยให้เก็บอาหารได้อย่างเป็นสัดส่วน รวมถึงลดปัญหาของที่เก็บมีอุณหภูมิต่ำหรือสูงเกินไปจากการที่ต้องวางรวมกัน อีกทั้งตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่บางรุ่นยังมีช่องที่ออกแบบพิเศษตามเทคโนโลยีการรักษาความเย็นเป็นพิเศษ เพื่อใส่ของเฉพาะอีกด้วย

จบไปแล้วสำหรับวิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ให้เหมาะกับการใช้งาน และคุ้มค่าที่สุด หากคุณสนใจเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่ พื้นที่กว้าง จุของได้เยอะ แนะนำตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมการถนอมอาหารที่ดี กระจายความเย็นแผ่ปกคลุมไปทั่วภายใน และประหยัดพลังงาน

แนะนำตู้เย็น LG ประหยัดไฟ จุของได้เยอะ ใช้งานคุ้มค่า

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side ช่วยถนอมอาหารได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว มาพร้อมระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ช่วยคงความสดได้ยาวนาน การทำงานเงียบไม่รบกวนคนในบ้าน พร้อมเทคโนโลยี InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด เพียงเคาะสองครั้ง ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นอาหารภายในเพิ่มขึ้น 23% แบบไม่ต้องเปิดประตู และยังช่วยลดการสูญเสียความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นได้มากถึง 41% ที่สำคัญทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายในช่องกดน้ำทุกวันโดยอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano™ ลดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% และยังมีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 อีกด้วย

 

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door ขนาด 22.4 คิว

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door สั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว มาพร้อมด้วยระบบ InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด เพียงเคาะประตู 2 ครั้ง คุณจะเห็นอาหารที่อยู่ภายใน ลดการสูญเสียความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นได้มากถึง 41% คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน ด้วยระบบ LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ พร้อมการทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายในช่องกดน้ำทุกวันโดยอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano™ ลดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% ประหยัดพลังงานมีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ตอบโจทย์คนรุ่นใหม่ด้วยระบบ Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side ดีไซน์เรียบหรู

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL ขนาด 22.9 คิว ดีไซน์เรียบหรูทันสมัย มาพร้อม LinearCooling™ คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์มได้นานถึง 7 วัน ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานคนรุ่นใหม่ด้วย Smart Diagnosis™ โปรแกรมตรวจวสอบความผิดปกติ โดยเครื่องจะส่งสัณญาณเสียงผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนไปยังศูนย์บริการที่มีเครื่องถอดสัณญาณ ซึ่งคุณไม่จำเป็นต้องโทรติดต่อช่างให้วุ่นวาย และยังมีระบบ LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ช่วยยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น และใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลถึง 10 ปี

ตู้เย็น LG สุดยอดนวัตกรรมการถนอมอาหารและคงความสดใหม่ได้ยาวนาน ดีไซน์สวยงามทันสมัย ประหยัดไฟ ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการของคนรุ่นใหม่ สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจซื้อตู้เย็นหรือผลิตภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

