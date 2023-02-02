About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี 2566 สวยทันสมัย ประหยัดพลังงาน

02/02/2023

แนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ดีไซน์สวย ประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ดีไซน์สวย เก็บของได้เยอะจุใจ

เราทุกคนต่างรู้ดีว่าประเทศไทยเป็นประเทศที่มีอากาศร้อนตลอดทั้งปี ดังนั้นทุกบ้านจึงจำเป็นต้องมีไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ช่วยถนอมอาหารไว้ให้นานที่สุด ซึ่งไอเทมที่กำลังพูดถึงคือตู้เย็น ที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่หลากหลายตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนในบ้าน ที่สำคัญตู้เย็นรุ่นใหม่ยังมีเทคโนโลยีประหยัดไฟช่วยให้คุญเซฟค่าใช้จ่ายในช่วงปลายเดือนได้เป็นอย่างดี

"ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู" ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ได้รับความนิยม เพราะมีขนาดใหญ่จุใจ แยกช่องธรรมดาและช่องแช่แข็งออกจากกันแบบชัดเจน ช่วยให้คุณมีพื้นที่เพียงพอสำหรับการเก็บอาหาร วันนี้ LG ชวนพ่อบ้านแม่บ้านส่องตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ยี่ห้อไหนดี 2566 ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ และฟังก์ชันพิเศษสำหรับการถนอมอาหารตามต้องการ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ดีไหม? เลือกซื้ออย่างไรให้ตอบโจทย์

ตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นเอกที่ทุกครัวเรือนขาดไม่ได้ เพราะตู้เย็นไม่ได้ทำหน้าที่แค่ถนอมอาหารหรือรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารสด ผักผลไม้ อาหารปรุงสุก หรือเครื่องปรุงรสเท่านั้น แต่ตู้เย็นยังเป็นไอเทมสำหรับแช่เครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ เพื่อดับกระหายคลายร้อน และที่สำคัญตู้เย็น 2 ประตูสมัยใหม่บางรุ่น ยังมีปุ่มกดน้ำหน้าตู้เย็นและฟังก์ชันทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับผู้ใช้งานได้เป็นอย่างดี สำหรับข้อดีของตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ที่ทำให้พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านหลายคนตัดสินใจซื้อ มีดังนี้
● ช่วยให้มีพื้นที่จัดเก็บมากขึ้นกว่าตู้เย็น 1 ประตู
● มีการแบ่งโซนช่องแช่ธรรมดาและช่องแช่แข็ง ช่วยให้เก็บอาหารได้มากขึ้น
● รองรับจำนวนผู้ใช้งานได้มากขึ้น เหมาะทั้งสำหรับการใช้งานคนเดียว เป็นคู่ และเป็นครอบครัว
● มีฟังก์ชันใหม่ ๆ เสมอ ช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวกมากยิ่งขึ้น
● ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน

ครอบครัวกำลังทำอาหาร

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู จุของได้เยอะ เพิ่มความสะดวกสบาย

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแต่ละยี่ห้อมีข้อดีและข้อจำกัดต่างกัน ดังนั้นการเลือกตู้เย็นให้เหมาะกับลักษณะการใช้งาน ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ต้องให้ความใส่ใจ เพราะหากตัดสินใจพลาด อาจทำให้อายุการใช้งานของตู้เย็นสั้นลง สำหรับเคล็ดลับการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตูให้ตอบโจทย์ มีดังนี้

เลือกขนาดความจุตู้เย็น

ตู้เย็นสําหรับ 2 คนที่ได้รับความนิยม มักเป็นตู้เย็นขนาด 7 – 9 คิว ที่มีราคาสมเหตุสมผล พอดีกับการใช้งาน และไม่เปลืองพื้นที่จัดวาง ทั้งนี้หากคุณเป็นครอบครัวใหญ่หรืออยู่กันเพียงไม่กี่คน แต่มีใจรักในการทำอาหารกินเองทุกวัน ชอบการกักตุนอาหารครั้งละมาก ๆ แนะนำเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาด 9 คิวขึ้นไป ที่มีฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกในการใช้งาน มีพื้นที่เพียงพอสำหรับการจัดเก็บอาหารแบบสัดส่วน และเป็นระเบียบเพื่อให้หยิบมาใช้งานได้ง่าย

เลือกขนาดตู้เย็นให้เหมาะสมกับพื้นที่

โดยเฉพาะการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็น 2 ประตูสำหรับคอนโด ที่มีพื้นที่ทางเข้าและพื้นที่วางค่อนข้างจำกัด จำเป็นต้องพิจารณาเรื่องขนาดตู้เย็นอยู่เสมอ หากซื้อมาแล้วไม่สามารถลอดผ่านประตู หรือมีพื้นที่ไม่เพียงพอต่อการวาง อาจทำให้คุณซื้อมาแบบเสียเที่ยวเลยก็ได้ ดังนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ไซซ์ตู้เย็นที่พอดี การวัดพื้นที่ต่าง ๆ จึงเป็นเรื่องสำคัญ

เลือกลักษณะการปิด - เปิดประตูตู้เย็น

ประเภทตู้เย็น 2 ประตู แบ่งเป็น 3 ประเภทหลัก ๆ ได้แก่
● ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแบบเปิดซ้าย - ขวา หรือตู้เย็น Side by Side
● ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแบบตู้แช่แข็งด้านบน
● ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแบบตู้แช่แข็งด้านล่าง
โดยลักษณะการทำงานของตู้เย็น 2 ประตูทั้ง 3 ประเภทไม่ต่างกันเท่าไหร่นัก แต่ทั้งนี้ตู้เย็น Side by Side จะมีความจุภายในที่มากกว่า แบ่งโซนพื้นที่จัดเก็บเป็นสัดส่วน มีขนาดใหญ่ เหมาะสำหรับการใช้งานในครอบครัวที่มีสมาชิกเยอะ ส่วนตู้เย็น 2 ประตูแบบธรรมดา มีเพียงแค่ช่องแช่และช่องแช่แข็งเท่านั้น ขนาดกำลังดี เหมาะสำหรับการใช้งานในครอบครัวเล็ก ๆ ไม่เปลืองพื้นที่จัดวาง ทั้งนี้การเลือกลักษณะการเปิดประตูตู้เย็นขึ้นอยู่กับลักษณะการใช้ของแต่ละคน

เลือกตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Inverter

เทคโนโลยีอินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter) เป็นเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานไฟฟ้า ช่วยให้ระดับความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นทำงานอย่างคงที่ ทั้งยังมีเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับอุณหภูมิได้อย่างแม่นยำ ช่วยให้ตู้เย็นปรับระดับความเย็นที่เหมาะสมได้แบบอัตโนมัติ หมดห่วงเรื่องการทำความเย็นที่ไม่สม่ำเสมอ

เลือกตู้เย็นจากฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน

นอกจากการทำความเย็นและการกระจายความเย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพแล้ว การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นสมัยใหม่ ควรมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ ที่ช่วยให้การใช้งานดีขึ้น เช่น ระบบละลายน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ ที่กดน้ำหน้าประตูตู้เย็น ทำน้ำแข็งออโต้ ฟังก์ชันขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นตู้เย็น ฯลฯ หากมีฟังก์ชันเหล่านี้ คงช่วยให้การใช้งานง่ายขึ้นแน่นอน

เลือกตู้เย็นที่มีการบริการหลังการขายที่ดี

การบริการหลังการขายเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่คุณห้ามมองข้าม เพราะหากอนาคตมีปัญหาตู้เย็นเกิดขึ้น เช่น ตู้เย็นไม่เย็นช่องแช่แข็งไม่เย็น หรือปัญหาอื่น ๆ ที่ไม่สามารถแก้ไขได้ด้วยตัวเอง การมีผู้จำหน่ายคอยให้คำแนะนำและพร้อมส่งทีมช่างให้การช่วยเหลือ ย่อมดีกว่าการวิ่งวุ่นเพื่อหาร้านซ่อมตู้เย็นเองแน่นอน หากกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นที่มีประสิทธิภาพครบถ้วน ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย และมีบริการหลังการขายที่ดีเยี่ยม แนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG เทคโนโลยีรูปแบบใหม่ ใช้งานง่าย มีโหมดประหยัดไฟตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกความต้องการ

แนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย จัดเต็มฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน
ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-C422SGCL

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-C422SGCL มีระบบกระจายความเย็น

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-C422SGCLขนาด 14.2 คิว เป็นตู้เย็นระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor สุดทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน ใช้งานได้นานขึ้น พร้อมกระจายความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทั่วถึงด้วยการทำงานของ DoorCooling+™ และ Multi Air Flow ช่วยกระจายลมเย็นไปทั่วทั้งตู้เย็น ทำให้อาหารเครื่องดื่มได้รับความสดชื่นอย่างทั่วถึง ทั้งยังออกแบบดีไซน์ใหม่ ช่องทำน้ำแข็งแบบปรับเลื่อนได้ เพื่อเพิ่มความสะดวกและเพิ่มพื้นที่ช่องแช่แข็งสำหรับการจัดเก็บ มีระบบส่องแสงสว่างภายในด้วยไฟ LED ที่ประหยัดพลังงาน ใช้งานได้นาน และให้แสงสว่างมากกว่าหลอดไฟทั่วไปถึง 2.5 เท่า

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-A702HLHU

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-C422SGCL เพิ่มดีไซน์ประตูบานพิเศษ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-A702HLHUขนาด 18.1 คิว ระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารให้ยาวนานขึ้นด้วย LinearCooling™ และ DoorCooling+™ ที่กระจายความเย็นได้รวดเร็ว ทั่วถึง มาพร้อม Hygiene Fresh+™ ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรีย กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ และรักษาคุณภาพของอาหารได้ดีกว่าเดิม ประหยัดเวลาในการละลายน้ำแข็งด้วย ช่องแช่ Fresh O Zone ที่ควบคุมอุณหภูมิให้อยู่ที่ 0 องศา ไม่ต้องแช่เนื้อสัตว์ในช่องแช่แข็งอีกต่อไป เพิ่มความหรูหราให้ตู้เย็นด้วยระบบแผงควบคุมสัมผัสพร้อมไฟ LED และยังมีประตูดีไซน์แบบ Door-in-Door™ (ประตูบนประตู) หรือประตูบานพิเศษที่ติดตั้งอยู่ภายนอก เพื่อให้คุณหยิบอาหารและเครื่องดื่มบนชั้นวางได้อย่างสะดวก หยิบง่าย และช่วยลดการสูญเสียลมเย็นได้ถึง 41% ควบคุมการใช้งานได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน Smart ThinQ™บนมือถือ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK

ผู้หญิงสั่งงานตู้เย็น LG ผ่านมือถือ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK สั่งงานง่ายผ่านมือถือ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ขนาด 13.2 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ และคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม มาพร้อม Door Cooling+™ จุดกระจายลมเย็นตรงบานประตู ช่วยให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มเย็นฉ่ำทุกชั้นวางในเวลาอันรวดเร็ว มีฟังก์ชัน Hygiene Fresh ลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% ประหยัดเวลาในการละลายน้ำแข็งด้วยช่องแช่ Fresh 0 Zone ทั้งยังเพิ่มพื้นที่ในช่องแช่แข็งด้วย Spaceplus™ Ice System และที่กดน้ำหน้าประตูเพื่อความสะดวกสบาย ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่าน LG ThinQ™ นอกจากนี้ยังมี Smart Fresh Air ที่เรียนรู้รูปแบบการใช้งานของคุณ เพื่อปรับแต่งการทำความเย็นให้เหมาะสมที่สุด

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side LG ในห้องครัว

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL มีฟังก์ชันแก้ไขปัญหาเบื้องต้นด้วยตัวเอง

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYLขนาด 22.9 คิว ะบบ Smart Inverter ดีไซน์สวยหรูเพิ่มความงามให้ทุกห้องครัว ความจุขนาดใหญ่ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับการเก็บอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม มีเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ และรักษาความสดใหม่ให้อาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน Smart Diagnosis™ ที่ช่วยให้คุณแก้ไขปัญหาเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ และอัปเดตการแจ้งเตือนเกี่ยวกับการบำรุงรักษาตู้เย็น ไม่ต้องโทรตามช่างเข้ามาแก้ไขให้วุ่นวาย แต่คุณสามารถแก้ไขได้ด้วยตัวเอง ประหยัด ทนทาน ใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวล และรับประกันมอเตอร์นาน 10 ปี

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV

ตู้เย็น Side by Side LG

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV เพิ่ม InstaView Door-in-Door™ เพื่อการใช้งานที่สะดวกขึ้น

ตู้เย็น Side by Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAVขนาด 21.7 คิว ระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำงานและใช้พลังงานน้อยลง เป็นตู้เย็น 2 ประตู ที่โดดเด่นด้วยฟังก์ชัน InstaView Door-in-Door™ ตู้เย็นกระจกใสที่เคาะเพียงสองครั้ง สามารถมองเห็นอาหารด้านในได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยให้ตู้เย็นรักษาระดับความเย็นได้ดีและลดการเน่าเสียของอาหาร มาพร้อมระบบทำน้ำแข็ง SPACEPLUS™ ช่วยเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องแช่แข็ง ด้วยการย้ายตำแหน่งเครื่องทำน้ำแข็งไปติดตั้งบนบานประตู นอกจากนี้ยังมี FRESHBalancer™ และ Moist Balance Crisper™ ที่ช่วยกักเก็บความชุ่มชื้นให้ผักและผลไม้ Hygiene FRESH+TM ขจัดกลิ่นอับด้วยแผ่นกรองอากาศของ LG ที่สำคัญคุณยังวิเคราะห์ปัญหาเบื่องต้นและควบคุมการใช้งานต่าง ๆ ทั้งการตั้งอุณหภูมิ เปิดการกรองอากาศได้ด้วยปลายนิ้ว ผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น Smart ThinQ™ บนมือถือ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู เป็นตู้เย็นดีไซน์สวย มีหลายขนาด และหลายฟังก์ชันให้เลือกใช้งาน หากสนใจตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG ที่ทันสมัยตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของทุกคนในบ้าน สามารถสอบรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

