ครอบครัวกำลังทำอาหารv

ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำดีไหม? เลือกแบบไหนใช้งานสะดวก เน้นประหยัดไฟ

03/2022/10

ตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำเลือกแบบไหนให้ประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็นกดน้ำได้ - ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ สะดวกสบาย ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ความสะดวกสบายและความทันสมัยเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่ทำให้คนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าสักชิ้น ซึ่งหนึ่งในเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดคือ “ตู้เย็น” อุปกรณ์ทำความเย็นที่เป็นหัวใจสำคัญของทุกบ้าน มีคุณสมบัติในการคงความสดใหม่และถนอมอาหาร รวมถึงเครื่องดื่มได้เป็นอย่างดี ซึ่งตู้เย็นที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ในท้องตลาดมีหลายประเภทให้เลือกใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้เย็น Multi Door ไปจนถึงตู้เย็น 4 ประตูหรือตู้เย็น Multi Door ที่ได้รับความนิยมในร้านอาหารหรือบ้านที่มีสมาชิกหลายคน

นอกจากเรื่องขนาดตู้เย็นที่เป็นปัจจัยในการตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อแล้ว ปัจจุบันตู้เย็นสมัยใหม่ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีและฟังก์ชันมากมายที่ถูกออกแบบให้เหมาะสมกับไลฟ์สไตล์ของผู้ใช้งาน โดยหนึ่งในฟังก์ชันที่ผู้ใช้งานให้ความสนใจคือตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำและระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ เพราะฟังก์ชันดังกล่าวนอกจากจะช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายในการบริโภคน้ำดื่มแล้ว น้ำดื่มและน้ำแข็งที่ได้ยังมีความสะอาดช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับผู้บริโภคได้อีกด้วย สำหรับคำถามที่ว่าตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำดีไหม? และควรเลือกตู้เย็นแบบไหนให้ประหยัดไฟตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน วันนี้ LGรวบรวมข้อมูลที่น่าสนใจมาบอกต่อ

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตูมีที่กดน้ำและระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นไว้ใช้งานควรพิจารณาฟังก์ชันอะไรบ้าง?

การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นไว้ที่บ้านสักเครื่อง นอกจากเรื่องประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว อย่างที่ทราบกันว่าตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องเสียบปลั๊กตลอดเวลาและมีการเปิดใช้งานเกือบทั้งวัน ดังนั้นหากต้องการตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ แนะนำว่าควรเลือกตู้เย็นที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 กำกับและมาพร้อมนวัตกรรมประหยัดไฟ Smart Inverter Compressor™ จะช่วยการันตีได้ว่าตู้เย็นที่กำลังใช้งานมีประสิทธิภาพด้านการประหยัดพลังงาน ช่วยประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย และหมดห่วงเรื่องค่าไฟที่แสนแพง ที่สำคัญคุณสมบัติของตู้เย็นสมัยใหม่ที่คุณกำลังตัดสินใจซื้อ ควรมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันอำนวยความสะดวกและตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้งานได้มากขึ้น ดังนี้

● ฟังก์ชันลดความผันผวนของอุณภูมิ ช่วยควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นได้อย่างคงที่ คงความสดและรสชาติอาหารได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น

● ฟังก์ชันลดกลิ่นและแบคทีเรีย เพื่อช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น ทั้งกลิ่นอับชื้นและกลิ่นอาหาร อีกทั้งยังช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียที่เป็นตัวการอันตรายทำร้ายสุขภาพ

● ฟังก์ชันควบคุมอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นผ่านมือถือ เพื่อช่วยให้คุณสามารถควบคุมการทำงานของตู้เย็นผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล วิเคราะห์ปัญหาเบื้องต้น ตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงาน ตรวจสอบสถานะของตู้เย็น และฟังก์ชันอื่น ๆ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายแม้ว่าจะอยู่นอกบ้าน

● ที่กดน้ำบานประตูและระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ เป็นฟังก์ชันที่ตู้เย็นรุ่นใหม่ควรมี เพราะน้ำดื่มและน้ำแข็งที่มาจากตู้เย็นมักการันตีเรื่องความสะอาดได้ดีกว่า อีกทั้งการมีระบบกดน้ำตรงบานประตูยังช่วยให้กดน้ำดื่มได้อย่างง่ายดาย รวดเร็ว ไม่ต้องเปิด-ปิดประตูตู้เย็นบ่อยครั้งเพื่อดื่มน้ำ จึงช่วยประหยัดไฟได้เป็นอย่างดี

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู ใช้งานง่าย สะดวกสบาย ฟังก์ชันแน่น

หากกำลังมองหาตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Inverter ที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันที่ทันสมัย ดีไซน์สวยงาม ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ แนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ตู้เย็น LG Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยยกประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงานและช่วยประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น มาพร้อมฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 3 ดาว ทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชัน LinearCooling™ ที่ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ รักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน และ Door Cooling™ จุดปล่อยลมเย็นบนบานประตูด้านข้าง ช่วยควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นให้เย็นฉ่ำอย่างทั่วถึง สม่ำเสมอ และรวดเร็ว

นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน Hygiene Fresh แผ่นกรองอากาศของแอลจี ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการขจัดกลิ่นภายในตู้เย็น พร้อมทั้งขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9%* พร้อม Fresh 0 Zone ลิ้นชักพิเศษที่ช่วยถนอมอาหาร เช่น เนื้อสัตว์และปลาโดยไม่ต้องนำไปแช่แข็ง ช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการละลายน้ำแข็งเมื่อต้องการทำอาหาร เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายด้วย Auto Ice Maker ระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ และ Spaceplus™ Ice System เพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้สอยภายในช่องแช่แข็งด้วยการย้ายเครื่องทำน้ำแข็งไปติดตั้งที่บานประตูตู้เย็น ทำให้มีช่องแช่แข็งเพิ่มมากขึ้นและยังช่วยให้ได้น้ำแข็งในปริมาณที่มากขึ้นอีกด้วย ที่สำคัญตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ยังมี Water Dispenser ที่กดน้ำบนบานประตูตู้เย็น ที่นอกจากจะสามารถกดน้ำได้ง่าย สะดวกสบายและมีดีไซน์สวยหรูแล้ว ที่กดน้ำบนตู้เย็น LG ยังใช้การทำงานแบบไม่มีท่อจ่ายน้ำ ทำให้ลดปัญหาการเกิดตะไคร่น้ำ มั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำดื่มสะอาดทุกครั้งที่ต้องการบริโภค นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานจากระยะไกลได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาด้วย LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

ผู้หญิงสั่งงานตู้เย็นผ่านมือถือ

ตู้เย็น LG ควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่าน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

สรุปแล้ว คำถามที่ว่าตู้เย็นมีที่กดน้ำดีไหม? คำตอบคือ “ดี” เพราะนอกจากจะช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายในการกดน้ำแล้ว ยังช่วยให้น้ำดื่มที่บริโภคมีความสะอาดและไม่ต้องกลัวเรื่องสารตกค้างต่าง ๆ

 

โปรโมชั่น LG Super Sale ยิ่งซื้อยิ่งเซฟ

ซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 รับส่วนลดสุดคุ้ม

 

หากต้องการตู้เย็นที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ชาญฉลาด มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ แนะนำเลือกตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ที่นอกจากจะช่วยตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์แล้ว ตอนนี้ยังมีโปรโมชั่นส่วนลดสุดคุ้ม 4 ต่อให้ลูกค้าได้คุ้มค่ามากกว่าที่เคย Super Sale ยิ่งซื้อยิ่งเซฟ เพียงเลือกซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 รับส่วนลดสุดคุ้มไปทันที

● สินค้ามูลค่า 45,000 บาท รับส่วนลดเพิ่ม 3,000 บาท
● สินค้ามูลค่า 35,000 บาท รับส่วนลดเพิ่ม 2,000 บาท
● สินค้ามูลค่า 25,000 บาท รับส่วนลดเพิ่ม 1,000 บาท
● สินค้ามูลค่า 15,000 บาท รับส่วนลดเพิ่ม 500 บาท

(หมายเหตุ : มีเงื่อนไขโปรโมชั่นเพิ่มเติม)

ที่สำคัญโปรโมชั่นส่วนลดไม่ได้ใช้ได้แค่กับตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK เท่านั้น แต่ยังมีเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ารุ่นอื่น ๆ ที่ร่วมรายการนี้ ระยะเวลาโปรโมชั่นตั้งแต่วันนี้ – 30 พฤศจิกายน 2565 คุ้มค่า ประหยัดไฟ ปลอดภัยทุกการใช้งานเลือกเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลโปรโมชั่นเพิ่มเติม สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

  •  

