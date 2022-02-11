About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้หญิงเคาะดูของด้านในตู้เย็น LG

ตู้เย็นทำน้ำแข็งออโต้ยี่ห้อไหนดี? ฟังก์ชันครบใช้งานสะดวก

11/02/2022

ตู้เย็น LG อัดแน่นด้วยเทคโนโลยีอันล้ำสมัยที่ช่วยให้คุณใช้ชีวิตได้ง่ายขึ้น

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็งในตู้เย็น ผู้ช่วยทำน้ำแข็งสะอาดประจำบ้าน

ตู้เย็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่คุ้นเคยกันดีนั้น ไม่ได้มีประโยชน์แค่ช่วยถนอมอาหารต่าง ๆ ให้อยู่ได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น หรือแช่เครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ไว้ดื่มดับกระหายหลังต้องเผชิญกับอากาศร้อนนอกบ้านเป็นเวลานานเท่านั้น เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการในการใช้งานแบบครบวงจร แบรนด์ผู้ผลิตตู้เย็นได้พัฒนาฟังก์ชันมากมายที่ช่วยให้คุณใช้ชีวิตได้สะดวกสบายมากขึ้น หนึ่งในนั้นคือปุ่มทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัตินั่นเอง แน่นอนว่าน้ำแข็งก้อนเล็กเหล่านี้สามารถนำไปจับคู่กับเครื่องดื่มได้หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นน้ำอัดลม ชาเขียว โกโก้ น้ำผลไม้ น้ำหวาน หรือน้ำเปล่า ด้วยเหตุนี้ตู้เย็นที่ทำน้ำแข็งได้ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่ต้องการทานของเย็นแบบกะทันหัน และไม่อยากเวลาเสียไปซื้อน้ำแข็งที่ร้านค้านอกบ้าน เพื่อเป็นประโยชน์สำหรับผู้ที่วางแผนซื้อตู้เย็นกดน้ำแข็งได้ วันนี้ LG ขอแนะนำตู้เย็นที่สามารถทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ ที่น่าซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้านมาบอกต่อ

 

 

ชี้เป้า 4 ตู้เย็น LG ทำน้ำแข็งได้ ประหยัดไฟ ใช้งานคล่อง ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู

LG รุ่น GN-F372PXAK

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-F372PXAK

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG มาพร้อมระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติด้านในประตู

 

 

 

 

หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นที่มาพร้อมระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-F372PXAK ที่มอบเทคโนโลยีอันทันสมัยให้แก่ครัวของคุณ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้า LinearCooling™ เทคโนโลยีที่เข้ามาควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็น 2 ประตูของ LG ให้คงที่ ทำให้สามารถรักษาความสดใหม่และรสชาติเดิมของวัตถุดิบได้ยาวนานกว่าที่เคย รวมถึง Fresh 0 Zone ลิ้นชักพิเศษสำหรับจัดเก็บเนื้อสัตว์หรือเนื้อปลา แทนการนำแช่แข็งแล้วค่อยละลายน้ำแข็งเมื่อต้องการนำมาประกอบอาหาร ไปจนถึง In-Door auto ice maker ระบบทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติที่ถูกติดตั้งไว้ด้านในประตู และวางใจได้เลยว่าน้ำแข็งทุกก้อนไร้สิ่งสกปรกและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ เพราะมีะบบ Hygiene Fresh ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้สะอาดหมดจด นอกจากนี้ยังมี Water Dispenser ที่กดน้ำอัตโนมัติด้านหน้าประตู ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกในการใช้งานมากยิ่งขึ้น

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLL

ตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อมกับฟีเจอร์ต่าง ๆ มากมาย ช่วยให้คุณได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์ในการใช้ตู้เย็นที่ดีขึ้น

 

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQLLเป็นตู้เย็นที่มาพร้อมนวัตกรรม InstaView Door-in-Door™ เพียงเคาะสองครั้งก็สามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในได้โดยไม่ต้องเปิดตู้เย็น มี Inverter Linear Compressor เทคโนโลยีที่ถูกคิดค้นมาเพื่อช่วยเรื่องการประหยัดพลังงานและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน นอกจากนี้ยังมี LG LINEARCooling™ มาทำหน้าที่ควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นให้มีความแตกต่างกันเพียง ±0.5℃ และ DoorCooling⁺™ จุดปล่อยลมบริเวณบานประตูตู้เย็น ช่วยรักษาอุณหภูมิในตู้เย็นให้คงที่ สม่ำเสมอและทั่วถึงทุกซอกมุม ที่สำคัญแบรนด์ LG ขอเอาใจสายปาร์ตี้ ด้วยระบบทำน้ำแข็ง Slim SpacePlus™ ที่พร้อมผลิตน้ำแข็งก้อนที่สะอาดและปลอดภัยไว้ดื่มกับเครื่องดื่มที่ชื่นชอบตลอดเวลา

 

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-L257SLNL

 

 

 

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-L257SLNL

มั่นใจว่าน้ำดื่มและน้ำแข็งจากตู้เย็น LG สะอาดและปลอดภัยด้วยมีนาโนยูวีทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำอัตโนมัติ

 

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-L257SLNL เป็นตู้เย็นทำน้ำแข็งได้จากแบรนด์ LG อีกรุ่นที่น่าสนใจ ด้วยมาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพในการรักษาความสดใหม่ของผักผลไม้หรือเนื้อสัตว์ให้ยาวนาน ช่วยคงคุณค่าวิตามิน และรสชาติได้เป็นอย่างดี ทั้งยังมีระบบ Hygiene Fresh+ ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็นได้ถึง 99.99% นอกจากนี้ชั้นจัดเก็บภายในตู้ยังเป็นกระจกนิรภัย ทำให้มีความแข็งแรงทนทาน สามารถรองรับน้ำหนักได้ดี ที่สำคัญแบรนด์ LG ใส่เทคโนโลยี UVnano™ ลงในท่อจ่ายน้ำของตู้เย็น LG เพื่อให้แสงยูวีช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียในน้ำที่ช่องกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งจากหน้าประตู ทำให้น้ำหรือน้ำแข็งที่ออกมาสู่แก้วของคุณสะอาดและปลอดภัยมากขึ้น

 

 

 

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES

 

 

 

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES

ตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีนาโนยูวีที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำให้คุณได้ดื่มน้ำสะอาดทุกครั้ง

 

 

 

ปิดท้ายด้วยตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CSES จัดเต็มด้วยเทคโนโลยีพิเศษ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ เก็บอาหารให้สดนานยิ่งขึ้น และทำความเย็นได้อย่างสม่ำเสมอ และเทคโนโลยี DoorCooling+™ ที่ช่วยสร้างความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมกับระบบฟอกอากาศ Hygiene Fresh+ ที่สามารถขจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และแบคทีเรียได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เพื่อรักษาและถนอมอาหารให้สดใหม่และสะอาดได้ยาวนานขึ้น ทั้งเสริมเทคโนโลยี UVnano™ ที่สามารถทำความสะอาดหัวตรงบริเวณฉีดน้ำดื่มและช่องทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ ทำให้คุณมั่นใจทุกครั้งที่ดื่มน้ำจากตู้เย็น LG สะอาดปราศจากแบคทีเรียแน่นอน

 

 

ตู้เย็นทำน้ำแข็งได้ของแบรนด์ LG ในระบบ Inverter นอกจากช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ทำให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้นอีกด้วย ทั้งมั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำแข็งที่ผลิตออกมาจากตู้เย็น LG ทั้ง 4 รุ่นข้างต้นสะอาดและไร้สิ่งสกปรกเจือปน หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นทำน้ำแข็งดี ๆ สักเครื่องไว้ที่บ้าน สำหรับใครที่สนใจตู้เย็น LG Inverter สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ประหยัดไฟ ยี่ห้อไหนดี? สวยทันสมัย จุของเยอะ
• 5 วิธีเก็บของสดในตู้เย็นให้อยู่ได้นาน ไร้กลิ่นเหม็น
• ตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดี? ฟังก์ชันทันสมัย มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ