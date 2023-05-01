About Cookies on This Site

แนะนำจอคอม 48 นิ้ว เทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย

จอคอม 48 นิ้ว
เทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ตอบ
โจทย์สายเกมเมอร์

05/2023/07

คอมพิวเตอร์จอใหญ่ยักษ์ อินเนอร์เกมจัดเต็ม

จอคอมเกมมิ่ง ภาพสวยคมชัดได้อรรถรส

ปัจจุบันการเล่นเกมคือสิ่งที่นิยมมากสำหรับทุกเพศทุกวัย สามารถเล่นได้ทั้งยามว่าง เป็นงานอดิเรก และสายการงานอาชีพ ทำให้มีตัวเลือกหรืออุปกรณ์เกมมิ่งเกียร์ถูกพัฒนาเข้ามาสู่ตลาดเพิ่มมากขึ้น ซึ่งหนึ่งในไอเทมที่ขาดไม่ได้คือ จอคอมเล่นเกม

โดยมีการเสริมนวัตกรรมให้ได้ภาพคมชัดมากขึ้น ตอบสนองไว ใช้งานได้อย่างคล่องแคล่ว กลายมาเป็นอีกปัจจัยหนึ่งที่สามารถพาทีมคว้าชัยชนะได้ นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยส่งเสริมให้เสพบรรยากาศภายในเกมได้อย่างเต็มอิ่ม

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์เล่นเกม เลือกอย่างไรสนุกไม่รู้จบ

การเลือกหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์สำหรับเล่นเกม อาจไม่เหมือนกับการเลือกจอของสายตัดต่อและกราฟิก เพราะต้องเน้นไปที่ความรวดเร็วและการตอบสนองที่ฉับไวเป็นหลัก แต่แท้จริงแล้วยังมีปัจจัยอื่น ๆ ที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาร่วมด้วยเช่นกัน

• ขนาดของหน้าจอ

ขนาดของหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์คือหนึ่งในปัจจัยหลัก ๆ ของการเลือกซื้อจอทุกสายการใช้งาน โดยเบื้องต้นควรเลือกให้เหมาะสมกับโต๊ะและพื้นที่ของห้อง ไม่กินพื้นที่มากเกินไปจนรู้สึกรกและเกะกะ ซึ่งหากเป็นสายเล่นเกมแนวการแข่งขันทั้ง FPS หรือ RTS ควรเลือกใช้จอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ขนาด 23 ถึง 27 นิ้ว เนื่องจากจะสามารถมองจอได้ครอบคลุม ไม่อ่อนล้าจากการกวาดสายตา มองเห็นคู่แข่งได้ทันที แต่หากเป็นสายการเล่นเน้นเสพภาพสวย ชื่นชมบรรยากาศภายในตัวเกม สามารถเลือกจอคอมขนาดใหญ่ ได้

• ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอคือสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานได้รับอรรถรสอย่างเต็มที่ เนื่องจากมีผลโดยตรงต่อความคมชัดของภาพ ซึ่งอาจสอดคล้องกับขนาดของหน้าจอด้วย โดยปัจจุบันความละเอียดที่นิยมใช้ในการเล่นเกม คือ Full HD, 2K และ 4K ซึ่งหากใครได้ลองเล่นระดับความละเอียดสูงจะยิ่งอินไปกับบรรยากาศภายในเกมได้มากยิ่งขึ้น

จอเล่นเกมคอมพิวเตอร์

ค่า Refresh Rate มีผลต่อความลื่นไหล

• Refresh Rate

ค่า Refresh Rate คืออัตราการเคลื่อนไหวของหน้าจอ ซึ่งจะบ่งบอกว่าหน้าจอเปลี่ยนภาพที่ฉายบนจอได้รวดเร็วเพียงใด โดยอย่างน้อยควรอยู่ที่ 60Hz ขณะที่ผู้ที่เล่นเกมแข่งขันกับผู้อื่นอย่างแนว FPS ควรมีค่าดังกล่าวสูง เพราะเป็นแนวเกมที่เน้นจังหวะชิงไหวชิงพริบ นอกจากนี้การเลือกค่า Refresh Rate ควรสัมพันธ์ไปกับ Frame Rate ด้วย ไม่เช่นนั้นอาจก่อให้เกิดอาการ Screen Tearing หรือจอฉีกได้

• Respond Times

เป็นค่าของการตอบสนองที่มีหน่วยเป็นมิลลิวินาที(ms) ซึ่งหากค่า Respond Times ยิ่งน้อย ภาพจะยิ่งออกมาดูไหลลื่นมากขึ้น

• Panel ของจอ Monitor

การเลือกจอคอมสำหรับเล่นเกมคอมพิวเตอร์ หลัก ๆ มีตัวเลือกอยู่ 3 รูปแบบ ทั้ง VA, TN และ IPS ซึ่งทั้งหมดต่างสามารถนำมาเล่นเกมได้ เพียงแต่ว่าจอ PC แต่ละแบบมีจุดเด่นที่แตกต่างกัน โดย VA จะเหมาะสำหรับการใช้งานทั่วไป ส่วน IPS เน้นด้านงานตัดต่อด้วยเรื่องขอบเขตเฉดสีและมีราคาสูง ขณะที่ TN จะเป็นจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่เหมาะต่อการเล่นเกมมากที่สุด เนื่องจากให้ค่า Refresh Rate และ Respond Times ได้ดีที่สุด
นอกจากนี้ยังมีเรื่องของจอคอมพิวเตอร์ OLED และ QLED ด้วย ซึ่งโดดเด่นด้วยภาพที่สวยงาม เหนือชั้น พาเหล่าเกมเมอร์ล้ำหน้าเทคโนโลยีไปอีกขั้น

• ดีไซน์ของจอ

แม้จะเป็นปัจจัยภายนอก แต่หากใครเป็นผู้ที่ชื่นชอบงานดีไซน์และการตกแต่งห้อง เรื่องนี้นับเป็นเรื่องสำคัญ เพราะหากจอคอมออกแบบด้วยสไตล์ที่ดูเก่า ไม่เข้ากับความโมเดิร์นของห้องที่เตรียมไว้ สามารถสร้างความไม่พอใจในระยะยาวต่อผู้ใช้งานได้

• งบประมาณที่ตั้งไว้

ไม่ใช่เกมเมอร์ทุกคนที่จะมีงบประมาณการซื้อจอคอมราคาสูง ทำให้ต้องมีการไตร่ตรองแต่ละรุ่นในช่วงเรทราคาที่ใกล้เคียงกัน ซึ่งจะช่วยให้ตัดสินใจซื้อหน้าจอมาใช้งานได้ง่ายขึ้น

• แบรนด์และการรับประกันสินค้า

ปัจจุบันมีการผลิตหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์เข้ามาตีตลาดเป็นจำนวนมาก ซึ่งแม้มีราคาที่ค่อนข้างถูกกว่าท้องตลอด แต่จะแน่ใจได้อย่างไรถึงคุณภาพและการดูแลหลังการขายที่ดีเพียงพอ ควรเลือกซื้อสินค้าอุปกรณ์ไอทีจากแบรนด์ที่วางใจได้อย่างจอคอม LG ที่คลายความกังวลถึงปัญหาการรับประกันสินค้าได้ เพราะมีช่องทางการติดต่อที่ง่ายและศูนย์บริการที่แน่นอน

จอเกมมิ่ง OLED 48 นิ้ว สวยถูกใจ เล่นเกมลื่นไหล

จอคอมเล่นเกม

 

จอใหญ่ ภาพคมชัดระดับ OLED

พบกับ 48'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED 138(O/C) 0.1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor

เป็นจอเกมมิ่งที่มาพร้อมความหรูหรา ให้จอภาพ OLED ด้วยขนาดจอมากถึง 48 นิ้ว พร้อมด้วยความชัด UHD 4K เปิดประสบการณ์ใหญ่สมจริง สัมผัสสีสันได้เต็มที่ด้วยอัตราคอนทราสต์ 1.5M:1 มีเทคโนโลยีช่วยป้องกันและลดแสงสะท้อน ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานไม่ถูกขัดจังหวะขณะอิ่มเอมไปกับเนื้อเรื่องเกมตรงหน้า
ด้วยอัตราการตอบสนองเพียง 0.1ms ทำให้ภาพเร็วลื่นไหล พร้อมด้วยรีเฟรชเรท 120Hz ไม่รู้สึกเบลอสายตา มองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็ว นั่นหมายความว่าสามารถตอบสนองต่อศัตรูที่บุกเข้ามาได้อย่างทันท่วงที
นอกจากนี้ยังมี GUI ที่ช่วยทำให้การเล่นเกมเป็นเรื่องที่ง่ายขึ้น ทั้ง Dynamic Action Sync ที่สามารถจับช่วงเวลาสำคัญแบบเรียลไทม์ มีระบบ Black Stabilizer ทำให้หลีกเลี่ยงการซุ่มยิงหรือการโจมตีจากที่มืด รวมไปถึงจุดตัดที่อยู่กึ่งกลางพอดีให้การเล็งเป้าเกมยิงปืนแม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น ส่วน FPS Counter ยังทำให้ผู้ใช้งานตรวจสอบเฟรมต่อวินาทีได้ง่ายดายอย่างมาก
มีไม่บ่อยนักที่จะได้เจอกับจอคอมใหญ่ระดับ OLED มากคุณภาพ ที่มีหลากลูกเล่นให้เกมเมอร์ได้จับจองไปใช้งาน สามารถพูดคุยกับ LG สนใจสินค้าสอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

