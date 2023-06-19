About Cookies on This Site

จอเกมมิ่ง LG หน้าจอใหญ่

จอคอมเล่นเกม แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี เล่มเกมมันส์ ภาพไม่กระตุก

06/19/2023

จอเกมมิ่ง OLED ออกแบบมาเพื่อการเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะ

 

จอเกมมิ่งอุปกรณ์เล่นเกมสำหรับสายเกมเมอร์

เกมคอมพิวเตอร์ในปัจจุบันมีการพัฒนาอย่างไม่หยุดนิ่ง ด้วยความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยีทำให้นักพัฒนาเกมมุ่งมั่นที่จะสร้างเกมให้มีความซับซ้อนและกราฟิกที่สมจริงมากขึ้น ปัจจุบันหลายเกมมีโหมดออนไลน์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยให้ผู้เล่นเชื่อมต่อการแข่งขัน และร่วมมือกับผู้เล่นอื่นได้ทั่วโลก ช่วยเปิดประสบการณ์ใหม่ ๆ ทั้งหมดนี้ทำให้อุตสาหกรรมเกมเติบโตอย่างรวดเร็ว ก่อเกิดเป็นอาชีพใหม่ มากมาย อาทิ สตรีมเมอร์ เกมแคสเตอร์ เกมอาร์ตติส นักพัฒนาเกม นักออกแบบเกม นักพากย์ และเกมมาสเตอร์

ซึ่งการก้าวสู่มืออาชีพได้ จำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์ที่ได้มาตรฐาน และหนึ่งในอุปกรณ์สำคัญที่ช่วยให้เข้าถึงภาพกราฟิกและการเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างลื่นไหลไม่มีกระตุกก็คือจอคอมเล่นเกมนั่นเอง สำหรับบทความนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำ จอคอมเล่นเกม แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี เล่มเกมมันส์ ภาพไม่กระตุก

คุณสมบัติของจอเกมมิ่งที่ดี มีอะไรบ้าง

จอเกมมิ่ง LG หน้าจอใหญ่

จอเกมมิ่ง LG OLED ก้าวสู่ชัยชนะในทุกเกมการแข่งขัน

 

 

จอมอนิเตอร์สำหรับเล่นเกมที่ดี มักจะต้องมีคุณสมบัติที่สำคัญหลายอย่าง ซึ่งช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกม ต่อไปนี้คือคุณสมบัติหลักบางประการที่ควรพิจารณาเมื่อมองหาจอคอมเกมมิ่งสำหรับเล่นเกม

1. ความละเอียดในการแสดงผล

จอเกมมิ่ง แนะนำ ต้องมีความละเอียดสูง เพื่อภาพที่คมชัดและมีรายละเอียดมากขึ้น ความละเอียดทั่วไปสำหรับจอภาพเกมคือ 1080p (Full HD), 1440p (Quad HD) และ 2160p (4K Ultra HD) ความละเอียดสูงขึ้นต้องใช้ฮาร์ดแวร์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น เพื่อให้เล่นเกมได้อย่างราบรื่น

2. อัตราการรีเฟรช

อัตราการรีเฟรชหมายถึง จำนวนครั้งที่จอภาพสามารถรีเฟรชภาพต่อวินาทีและวัดเป็นเฮิรตซ์ (Hz) อัตราการรีเฟรชที่สูงขึ้น เช่น จอเกมมิ่ง 144Hz หรือ 240Hz ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ถึงการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่น ลดความเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหว ทำให้ได้รับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่สนุกยิ่งขึ้น

3. เวลาตอบสนอง

เวลาตอบสนองบ่งชี้ว่าพิกเซลบนจอภาพสามารถเปลี่ยนจากสีหนึ่งเป็นสีอื่นได้เร็วเพียงใด เวลาตอบสนองที่ต่ำกว่า 1 มิลลิวินาทีหรือ 2 มิลลิวินาที ช่วยลดภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหวและภาพซ้อน ทำให้การเคลื่อนไหวที่รวดเร็วในเกมดูราบรื่นยิ่งขึ้น

4. เทคโนโลยี Adaptive Sync

เทคโนโลยีเช่น AMD FreeSync และ NVIDIA G-Sync จะซิงโครไนซ์อัตรารีเฟรชของจอภาพกับเอาต์พุตของกราฟิกการ์ด ลดการฉีกขาดของหน้าจอและการกระตุก ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ถึงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่นและปราศจากการฉีกขาด โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในระหว่างการเล่นเกมที่รวดเร็ว

5. อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์

อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์ที่สูงขึ้นช่วยให้ได้สีที่สดใสและสมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ซึ่งแสดงถึงความแตกต่างระหว่างสีขาวที่สว่างที่สุดและสีดำที่มืดที่สุดที่จอภาพสามารถแสดงได้ อัตราคอนทราสต์ที่สูงขึ้นช่วยเพิ่มความลึกและรายละเอียดของภาพ

6. ขนาดและอัตราส่วนภาพ

ขนาดจอภาพและอัตราส่วนภาพเป็นความชอบส่วนบุคคล หน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้น เช่น จอคอม 27 นิ้วขึ้นไป สามารถมอบประสบการณ์ที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น แต่ต้องใช้พื้นที่โต๊ะมากขึ้น อัตราส่วนภาพโดยทั่วไปคือ 16:9 เหมาะสำหรับเกมส่วนใหญ่ ในขณะที่จอภาพแบบอัลตร้าไวด์ที่มีอัตราส่วน 21:9 จะให้ขอบเขตการมองเห็นที่กว้างขึ้น

7. การเชื่อมต่อ

ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าจอคอมเล่นเกมมีพอร์ตที่จำเป็นในการเชื่อมต่อกับการตั้งค่าการเล่นเกมของคุณ อาทิ พอร์ต HDMI, DisplayPort และ USB จอภาพสำหรับเล่นเกมบางรุ่นอาจมีคุณสมบัติเพิ่มเติม เช่น ลำโพงในตัว ช่องเสียบหูฟัง หรือฮับ USB

8. ขาตั้งแบบปรับได้

ขาตั้งช่วยให้คุณเอียง หมุน และปรับความสูงของจอภาพได้ ช่วยให้หาตำแหน่งการรับชมที่สะดวกสบายและช่วยลดความเครียดระหว่างการเล่นเกมที่ยาวนาน

9. อุปกรณ์เสริม

จอภาพสำหรับเล่นเกมบางรุ่นมาพร้อมกับอุปกรณ์เสริมพิเศษ เช่น จอคอมถนอมสายตามีตัวกรองแสงสีฟ้าในตัวเพื่อลดอาการปวดตา รองรับ HDR (ช่วงไดนามิกสูง) เพื่อปรับปรุงสีและคอนทราสต์ และแสง RGB ที่ปรับแต่งได้เพื่อความสวยงาม

 

จอภาพสำหรับเล่นเกมในอุดมคตินั้นขึ้นอยู่กับความชอบส่วนบุคคล ความต้องการในการเล่นเกม และงบประมาณเป็นส่วนใหญ่ จัดลำดับความสำคัญของคุณสมบัติที่สำคัญที่สุดสำหรับคุณและสร้างสมดุลระหว่างประสิทธิภาพ คุณภาพของภาพ และต้นทุน เพื่อค้นหาสิ่งที่เหมาะสมที่สุด สำหรับท่านใดที่ต้องการเป็นเจ้าของจอเกมมิ่ง แต่ยังไม่รู้ว่าจะซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี เล่นเกมไหลลื่นไม่มีสะดุดขอแนะนำจอเกมมิ่ง LG

จอเกมมิ่ง LG ตอบโจทย์สายเกมทุกอาชีพ

จอเกมมิ่ง LG

จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear ลื่นไหล ตอบสนองได้ดังใจ

 

27”UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor จอ Monitor 27 นิ้ว Full HD (1920 x 1080) ยกระดับประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมด้วยจอภาพ Monitor LG UltraGear™ การออกแบบไร้ขอบทั้ง 3 ด้าน อัตรารีเฟรช 165Hz 1ms MBR เคลื่อนไหวอย่างลื่นไหลมองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็ว เทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ Premium UI ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว ช่วยลดการฉีกขาดและการกระตุกของหน้าจอ

 

จอเกมมิ่ง LG

จอเกมมิ่ง UHD 4K OLED 48 นิ้ว จอใหญ่ ขยายมุมมองการเล่นเกม

 

 

48'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED 138 ขยายมุมมองการเล่นเกมของคุณด้วยหน้าจอ Monitor ขนาดใหญ่ 48 นิ้ว ความคมชัดที่โดดเด่นและภาพที่สมจริงด้วย HDR10 ที่มอบคอนทราสต์แบบไดนามิก 1,500,000:1 เกมเมอร์สามารถสัมผัสสีสันและภาพเกือบทั้งหมดของเกมที่ผู้สร้างต้องการได้อย่างแม่นยำ ป้องกันแสงสะท้อนและแสงสะท้อนต่ำ ความเร็วระดับ 120Hz ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์มองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้ก่อนใคร สามารถตอบสนองต่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างรวดเร็วและเล็งไปที่เป้าหมายได้อย่างง่ายดาย

 

จอเกมมิ่ง LG UltraGear

จอเกมมิ่ง UltraGear ทรงพลัง เพิ่มโอกาสคว้าชัยชนะ

 

 

32'' UltraGear™ QHD 165Hz LED Gaming รองรับ HDR10 พร้อม sRGB 95% สัมผัสการต่อสู้อย่างสมจริงด้วย True Colors ไม่ว่าจะอยู่ในสนามรบใดก็สามารถช่วยให้ผู้เล่นเกมได้เห็นสีสันที่น่าทึ่งตามที่ผู้พัฒนาเกมตั้งใจไว้ เทคโนโลยี 1ms MBR ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมลื่นไหล ลดภาพเบลอและภาพซ้อน AMD FreeSync™ Premium เกมเมอร์จะได้สัมผัสกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว

 

 

แล็ปท็อป LG gram

โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG gram เรียบหรู บางเบา และทรงพลัง

 

 

LG gram 17” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim โน๊ตบุ๊คดีไซน์เรียบหรู บางเบา พกพาสะดวก มาพร้อมประสิทธิภาพที่ยอดเยี่ยม ตอบโจทย์สายเกม จอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่ 17 นิ้ว อัตราส่วนกว้างยาว 16:10 ความละเอียดสูง WQXGA ที่รองรับช่วงสีกว้าง, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) หน่วยประมวลผลประสิทธิภาพสูงรุ่นล่าสุด Intel Core i5 RAM 16GB/512GB NVMe™ SSD เล่นเกมลื่นไหล ภาพไม่มีกระตุก ระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos ตื่นตาตื่นใจกับประสบการณ์เสียงรอบทิศทาง มีพอร์ตการเชื่อมต่อหลากหลายเข้าได้กับทุกอุปกรณ์เชื่อมต่อ มาพร้อมแบตเตอรี่ความจุสูง 80Wh ใช้งานได้ตลอดวันทุกที่ทุกเวลาไม่มีสะดุด

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือจอคอมเล่นเกม แนะนำยี่ห้อไหนดี เล่มเกมได้อรรถรส ภาพไม่กระตุก ตอบโจทย์สาย E Sport รองรับทุกความมันส์ ไม่เพียงแค่นี้ LG ยังมีจอเกมมิ่งและจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่ใช้สำหรับงานกราฟิกหนัก ๆ อีกมากมายให้คุณได้เลือกชม สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่บริษัทแอลจี หรือศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

