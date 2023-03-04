About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ตั้งอยู่บนโต๊ะทำงาน

จอคอม 27 นิ้ว ยี่ห้อไหนดี ภาพคมชัด ความละเอียดสูง

04/03/2023

จอคอมพิวเตอร์คุณภาพดี ให้ภาพสวยคมชัดช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชมสื่อต่าง ๆ

ซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์แบบไหน ใช้งานคุ้มค่าที่สุด

จอคอมพิวเตอร์หรือจอมอนิเตอร์เป็นอุปกรณ์สำคัญที่คนใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ PC แบบตั้งโต๊ะขาดไม่ได้ เพราะทำหน้าที่แสดงผลลัพธ์ที่ได้จากการประมวลผลของคอมพิวเตอร์ออกมาเป็นภาพ ตัวอักษร ตัวเลข สัญลักษณ์ รวมไปถึงสีสันต่าง ๆ บนหน้าจอ แต่ปัจจุบันจอคอมพิวเตอร์รุ่นใหม่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงขึ้น แถมหลายรุ่นแบรนด์ผู้ผลิตได้สอดแทรกเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ เข้ามา ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยีถนอมสายตา เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยปรับแสงปรับภาพ หรือเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยให้เล่นเกมลื่นไหลมากยิ่งขึ้น ถ้าถามว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาดไหนที่ได้รับความนิยม นั่นคือจอคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาด 27 นิ้ว และเพื่อให้ทุกคนเลือกซื้อจอคอมเหมาะกับลักษณะการใช้งาน วันนี้ LG มีข้อมูลดี ๆ รวมทั้งจอคอมพิวเตอร์รุ่นที่น่าสนใจมาแนะนำ

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ 27 นิ้ว ทำไมคนถึงนิยมใช้

จอคอม 27 นิ้ว เป็นขนาดหน้าจอที่คนทำงาน สายซีรีส์ หรือสายเกมเมอร์ให้ความสนใจ เพราะมีหน้าจอใหญ่เห็นรายละเอียดชัดเต็มตา ดูหนังเรื่องโปรดและเล่นเกมออนไลน์ได้อย่างเต็มอิ่มมากขึ้น จอคอมพิวเตอร์รุ่นใหม่มาพร้อมดีไซน์หน้าจอโค้งทำให้ได้รับประสบการณ์การรับชมความบันเทิงรูปแบบต่าง ๆ ได้เป็นอย่างดี รวมถึงมีการเพิ่มค่า Refresh Rate หน้าจอให้สูงเป็นพิเศษเพื่อให้ภาพตอนเล่นเกมไหลลื่นตอบสนองไวทันใจ เรียกว่าจอคอม 27 นิ้วที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยฟีเจอร์เสริมเด่น ๆ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจสำหรับผู้ที่กำลังมองหาจอคอมใหม่มาใช้งานที่บ้าน

ผู้หญิงกำลังนั่งแต่งภาพในคอมพิวเตอร์

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้ภาพสวยดูคมชัดทุกรายละเอียด

เลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ให้ตอบโจทย์ ต้องดูอะไรบ้าง ?

จุดประสงค์การใช้งาน

อันดับแรกให้พิจารณาก่อนว่า จอคอมพิวเตอร์ 27 นิ้ว ที่ต้องการซื้อตั้งใจนำมาใช้เพื่อทำงานเอกสารทั่วไป รับชมความบันเทิง หรือเล่นเกมออนไลน์ จะได้ง่ายต่อการกำหนดความละเอียดหน้าจอและสเปกต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะสายเกมเมอร์ควรเลือกจอคอม 27 นิ้วที่มีค่า Refresh Rate 144Hz หรือมากกว่านั้น เพราะช่วยให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอลื่นไหลมากขึ้น และอัตราการตอบสนองที่ 1ms หรือ 3ms ที่ช่วยตอบโต้คู่ต่อสู้ได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

ความละเอียดหน้าจอ

หากอยากได้ภาพที่มีความละเอียดคมชัดทุกมิติและให้สีสันที่ดูเป็นธรรมชาติ โดยอาจเลือกจอคอมเกมที่มีความละเอียดอยู่ที่ 2K (2560 x 1440 พิกเซล) ซึ่งสูงกว่า Full HD หรือจอคอม 27 นิ้ว 4k ที่มีความละเอียด 3840 x 2160 พิกเซล ซึ่งเหมาะกับผู้ที่ต้องการเครื่องไว้ใช้งานด้านกราฟิก เปิดใช้งานโปรแกรมพร้อม ๆ กันหลายหน้าจอ หรือเล่นเกมที่มีกราฟิกหนัก ๆ

พอร์ตเชื่อมต่อ

หน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์มาตรฐานควรมีช่อง HDMI อย่างน้อย 1 ช่อง เพื่อใช้เชื่อมต่อคอมพิวเตอร์เข้ากับอุปกรณ์ประเภทอื่น ๆ เช่น กล้องถ่ายรูป สมาร์ททีวี ลำโพงบลูทูธ หรือโปรเจคเตอร์ ฉะนั้นควรพิจารณาก่อนซื้อว่าจอคอมรุ่นที่สนใจมีพอร์ต DisplayPort DVI VGA และ USB ครบตามความต้องการใช้งานหรือไม่

คุณสมบัติอื่น ๆ

สำหรับคุณสมบัติเสริมก็เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพื่อให้การลงทุนซื้อจอคอมใหม่เต็มไปด้วยความคุ้มค่ามากที่สุด เช่น มีลำโพงในตัว หน้าจอแบบโค้ง หรือฟีเจอร์สำหรับสายเกมอย่าง Nvidia G-Sync หรือ AMD FreeSync

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ ยี่ห้อไหนดี เหมาะทั้งทำงาน เล่นเกม

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MK600M-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MK600M-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มาพร้อมหน้าจอถนอมสายตา ให้ภาพสวยสมจริง

เริ่มต้นด้วยจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27MK600M-B ขนาด 27 นิ้ว มาพร้อมจอภาพ IPS ให้สีสันสวย ความคมชัดระดับ Full HD แบบดีไซน์ไร้ขอบ 3 ด้าน ที่ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ด้านภาพที่ชวนดื่มด่ำให้คุณได้จดจ่ออยู่กับภาพที่สมจริงอย่างน่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ ทั้งรองรับ Radeon FreeSync™ เทคโนโลยีที่เข้ามาช่วยปรับการทำงานของการ์ดจอ AMD ให้เข้ากับ Refresh Rate ของจอ ทำให้ภาพเคลื่อนไหวในเกมเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่นไม่มีภาพกระตุก ช่วยให้เหล่าเกมเมอร์ไม่พลาดโอกาสโต้ตอบคู่ต่อสู้เพื่ออัพเลเวลอย่างแน่นอน นอกจากนี้ยังมี Reader Mode และ Flicker Safe มาช่วยลดแสงสีฟ้าและลดระดับการกะพริบบนหน้าจอคอม จึงสามารถใช้งานหน้าจอคอมได้ยาวนานโดยไม่มีอาการดวงตาเมื่อยล้า

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27UP600-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27UP600-W

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ความละเอียดระดับ 4K พร้อมเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™

หากคุณกำลังหาจอคอมเกมมิ่งโดยเฉพาะ ขอแนะนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 27UP600-W ที่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อเหล่าเกมเมอร์ด้วยมีความคมชัดระดับ 4K รองรับขอบเขตสีแบบ DCI-P3 95% ทำให้คุณสามารถมองเห็นภาพได้อย่างสวยงามสมจริง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นกราฟิกในเกมหรือภาพจากสื่อประเภทใดก็ตาม ความน่าสนใจอีกอย่างของจอคอม 27 นิ้ว แบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้ก็คือ Response Time 5ms (GtG) และรองรับ AMD FreeSync™ เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยให้นักเล่นเกมได้สัมผัสกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่ลื่นไหลไร้รอยต่อในเกมที่มีความละเอียดสูงและรวดเร็ว ช่วยลดการฉีกขาดและการกระตุกของหน้าจอ และ Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้หลีกเลี่ยงการซุ่มโจมตีจากผู้เล่นที่ซ่อนตัวในที่มืดและหลบหนีสถานการณ์ได้อย่างรวดเร็ว โดยจอคอม 27 นิ้วตัวนี้ ถือเป็นรุ่นแนะนำที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างหลากหลาย ทั้งทำงาน เล่นเกม ฟังเพลง หรือดูซีรีส์เกาหลีได้อย่างเพลิดเพลิน

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 27GP850-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 27GP850-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG มาพร้อมหน้าจอ Nano ไร้ความหน่วง 1ms

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 27GP850-B ถือเป็นจอคอมขนาด 27 นิ้วอีกรุ่นที่น่าสนใจ นอกจากสามารถมองเห็นบรรยากาศในเกมหรือซีรีส์ได้อย่างเต็มตา และสัมผัสถึงความละเอียดของกราฟิกในเกมได้อย่างชัดเจนมากขึ้น ด้วยสามารถแสดงผลในระดับ Nano ที่มีความละเอียดมากถึง 2560 x 1440 พิกเซล มี Refresh Rate 165Hz และ Response Time 1ms และรองรับเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync™ ที่ช่วยแสดงทุก ๆ การเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างละเอียด ส่งผลให้เล่นเกมได้อย่างสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น ที่สำคัญจอภาพนี้รองรับสเปกตรัมสีขนาดกว้าง 98% ของ DCI-P3 ทำให้สีที่มีความคมชัดในการสร้างภาพความละเอียดแบบ VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 ซึ่งช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ที่สวยสมจริง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นกราฟิกในเกมหรือภาพจากสื่อประเภทใดก็ตาม

เป็นอย่างไรกับหน้าจอคอม 27 นิ้วทั้ง 3 รุ่นที่คัดสรรมาให้ได้ดูกัน จะเห็นได้ว่าหน้าจอแต่ละรุ่นนั้นมีความแตกต่างกันอยู่ ทั้งความละเอียดของภาพ ค่า Refresh Rate และค่า Response Time แต่ถ้าถามว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์รุ่นไหนดี ต้องตอบว่าขึ้นอยู่กับความพึงพอใจของผู้ใช้งานแต่ละคน ว่าอยากได้จอคอมมาใช้งานด้านไหนเป็นพิเศษ แต่สำหรับใครที่รู้สึกว่าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ที่แนะนำยังไม่ตรงความต้องการ แบรนด์ LG มีจอคอมพิวเตอร์อีกหลายรุ่นให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งาน ทั้งนี้ผู้สนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

• จอคอมถนอมสายตา ซื้อรุ่นไหนดี เล่นเกม ทำงาน ครบทุกฟังก์ชัน
• ราคาหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์ แนะนำรุ่นน่าซื้อ ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน
• การจัดสเปคคอมสำหรับเล่นเกม เครื่องไม่อืด ภาพไม่กระตุก