คู่หนุ่มสาวดูซีรีส์เกาหลีบนเตียงตอนกลางคืน

ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวโรงเรียน แนะนำ 5 เรื่องที่ไม่ควรพลาด

02/03/2023

เพลิดเพลินกับซีรีส์เกาหลีเรื่องโปรด กับสมาร์ททีวี LG ที่ให้ภาพสวยสมจริง

แนะนำซีรีส์เกาหลีน่าดู บนแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่ง

ปัจจุบันมีกิจกรรมยามว่างให้เลือกทำมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการออกกำลังกาย ท่องเที่ยว เรียนทำอาหาร เรียนวาดรูป เล่นเกมออนไลน์ ไปจนถึงการชมซีรีส์เกาหลีเรื่องโปรดบนสตรีมมิ่งออนไลน์ อย่าง Netflix Viu Disney+ hotstar iQIYI หรือ WeTV เรียกว่าใครชอบแพลตฟอร์มไหนก็ชมที่นั่น และถ้าถามว่าซีรีส์สัญชาติไหนที่ได้รับความนิยมในหมู่คนไทยก็มีทั้งซีรีส์จีนและซีรีส์เกาหลีที่ทำให้ทุกเพศทุกวัยติดหนึบจนแทบไม่หลับไม่นอน ด้วยมีเนื้อเรื่องหลากหลายทั้งแนวโรแมนติกคอมเมดี้ ดราม่า สืบสวนสอบสวน สยองขวัญ พีเรียดย้อนยุค หรือแฟนตาซี ไม่แปลกที่คนดูส่วนใหญ่รู้สึกไม่อยากละสายตาไปจากหน้าจอสมาร์ททีวีหรือแล็ปท็อป ในวันนี้ LG ขอเอาใจคอซีรีส์ด้วยการแนะนำซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวโรงเรียนให้เก็บไว้เลือกชมช่วงเวลาพักผ่อน

เตรียมดูกันยาว ๆ 5 ซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวโรงเรียน มีครบทุกอารมณ์ มัธยมซอมบี้

มัธยมซอมบี้

All of Us Are Dead ซีรีส์แนวซอมบี้จาก Netflix ที่ชวนลุ้นระทึก ภาพจาก netflix.com

ขอเริ่มต้นด้วยซีรีส์ซอมบี้จากเกาหลีที่สร้างจากเว็บตูนสุดฮิต Now at Our School อย่างเรื่องมัธยมซอมบี้ (All of Us Are Dead) ที่บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของกลุ่มนักเรียนมัธยมปลายกลุ่มหนึ่งที่ต้องติดอยู่ในโรงเรียนช่วงที่ไวรัสซอมบี้ระบาด ทำให้พวกเขาต้องหาวิธีเอาตัวรอดจากสถานการณ์เลวร้ายที่เกิดขึ้น แต่สุดท้ายพวกเขาจะเอาตัวรอดได้หรือไม่นั้น คงต้องไปติดตามชมกันในซีรีส์เกาหลีแนวซอมบี้ที่ถูกแนะนำบน Netflix

Our Beloved Summer

Our Beloved Summer

การกลับมาพบเจอกันอีกครั้งของคู่รักที่เลิกราและแตกต่างกันอย่างสุดขั้ว ภาพจาก netflix.com

สำหรับใครที่คิดว่า Our Beloved Summer เป็นซีรีส์เกาหลีน่ารักใส ๆ ชวนฟินจิกหมอน ขอบอกว่านี่เป็นซีรีส์แนวโรแมนติกดราม่าที่บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของนักเรียนมัธยมปลาย 2 คนของโรงเรียนแห่งหนึ่งที่ไม่มีอะไรเข้าไปได้เลยเขียนผิดมั้ยคะ ด้วยคนหนึ่งเป็นนักเรียนหัวกะทิอันดับหนึ่งของโรงเรียน ขณะที่อีกคนเป็นนักเรียนผลการเรียนแย่และได้ที่โหล่มาเสมอ แต่ด้วยเหตุการณ์บางอย่างทำให้ทั้งคู่ต้องมาถ่ายสารคดีที่นำเสนอเรื่องราวชีวิตประจำวันของนักเรียนที่ได้ที่หนึ่งและนักเรียนที่ได้ที่โหล่ นอกจากต้องนั่งเรียนคู่กัน ไปห้องสมุดและทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ด้วยกัน จากความใกล้ชิดครั้งนี้ได้เปลี่ยนคู่กัดมาเป็นเพื่อน จากเพื่อนกลายเป็นคนรักได้อย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ แต่สุดท้ายความสัมพันธ์ของทั้งคู่กลับจบลงด้วยเหตุผลบางอย่าง กระทั่งเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป 10 ปี ทั้ง 2 คนมีเหตุการณ์ที่ทำให้โคจรกลับมาเจอกันอีกครั้ง และการพบกันครั้งจะเกิดอะไรขึ้น ถ้าอยากรู้สามารถรับชม Our Beloved Summer ได้ที่เน็ตฟลิกซ์

รักฉบับใหม่หัวใจ 4 ดว

รักฉบับใหม่หัวใจ 4 ดวง

F4 แบบฉบับเกาหลี กับการเล่าเรื่องที่ชวนติดตามมากกว่าเดิม ภาพจาก netflix.com

รักฉบับใหม่หัวใจ 4 ดวง (Boys Over Flowers) หรือ F4 ในเวอร์ชั่นของเกาหลีที่คอซีรีส์ชาวไทยต่างคุ้นเคยกันดี ถูกนำกลับมาให้ได้ชมกันอีกครั้งบน Netflix แน่อนว่า F4 เป็นเรื่องราวของ 4 หนุ่มกลุ่ม Flower Four ที่ถูกยกให้เป็นผู้มีอิทธิพลในโรงเรียนชินฮวา โรงเรียนชั้นนำของประเทศที่เต็มไปด้วยบุตรหลานที่มาจากครอบครัวฐานะดี แต่เมื่อเด็กสาวฐานะยากจนจับพลัดจับผลูได้เข้ามาเรียนในโรงเรียนแห่งนี้ และด้วยนิสัยที่ตรงไปตรงมาของเธอ ทำให้เธอมีปากเสียงกับนักเรียนหนุ่มคนหนึ่งจากกลุ่มเอฟโฟร์ นี่เองที่เป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของการกลั่นแกล้งเธอ แต่ดูเหมือนยิ่งโดนแกล้งก็ยิ่งทำให้เธอใกล้ชิดกับ 4 หนุ่มกลุ่ม F4 มากขึ้น ซึ่งความใกล้ชิดที่เกิดขึ้นจะนำไปสู่บทสรุปแบบไหน ขอชวนทุกคนไปหาคำตอบด้วยกัน

Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You

เรื่องราววุ่นวายของเด็กสาวที่เพิ่งรู้ตัวว่าเป็นตัวละครในหนังสือการ์ตูน ภาพจาก viu.com

มาต่อกันที่ ซีรีส์เกาหลีพากย์ไทยในแพลตฟอร์ม VIU อย่างเรื่อง Extraordinary You ที่สร้างจากเว็บตูน โดยเนื้อหาภายในซีรีส์เป็นเรื่องของเด็กสาวมัธยมปลายธรรมดาคนหนึ่งที่ดูเหมือนทุกอย่างในชีวิตของเธอจะราบรื่น กระทั่งวันหนึ่งเธอค้นพบว่าตนเองอาศัยอยู่ในโลกแฟนตาซีของการ์ตูนเรื่อง Secret ในฐานะตัวประกอบที่ไม่มีบทบาทเลย ซึ่งเธอไม่พอใจอย่างมากและตัดสินใจเปลี่ยนโครงเรื่องเพื่อเปลี่ยนเรื่องราวความรักและชีวิตของตัวเองใหม่ สุดท้ายต้องมาลุ้นกันว่าเด็กสาวคนนี้จะสามารถกำหนดชีวิตของตัวเองให้หลุดจากกรอบที่นักเขียนวางไว้ในหนังสือการ์ตูนได้หรือไม่

Best Mistake

Best Mistake

ซีรีส์ที่ถ่ายทอดเรื่องราวความสัมพันธ์แบบทั้งรักและเกลียดของเด็กมัธยม 2 คน ภาพจาก wetv.vip

หากคุณชื่นชอบซีรีส์แนวดราม่า ขอแนะนำ Best Mistake ที่เป็นเรื่องราวของเด็กสาวคนหนึ่งที่โพสต์ข้อมูลเชิงลบของเด็กหนุ่มคนหนึ่งบนโซเชียลมีเดียของเธอเพื่อเตือนคนที่แอบชอบผู้ชายคนนี้ และนี่เองเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นความสัมพันธ์แบบทั้งรักและเกลียดของพวกเขา ที่ชวนให้ติดตามว่าบทสรุปจากความเกลียดจะเปลี่ยนเป็นรักได้หรือไม่

ชมซีรีส์เกาหลีเหมือนยกโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้าน กับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG

เป็นอย่างไรกันบ้าง สำหรับลิสต์รายชื่อซีรีส์เกาหลีที่มีเนื้อหาเกี่ยวกับโรงเรียนที่แอลจีนำมาฝาก มีทั้งซีรีส์เก่าที่ยังได้รับความนิยมและซีรีส์ใหม่มาแรง แต่การชมซีรีส์ให้สนุกกว่าเดิมนอกจากดูผ่านแล็ปท็อป ก็มีสมาร์ททีวี LG ที่มาพร้อมระบบเสียงจัดเต็มและภาพสวยคมชัดทุกมิติ สำหรับใครที่อยากเพิ่มอรรถรสเวลาดูซีรีส์มาดูผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่น่าซื้อมาใช้งานกัน

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88ZX

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88ZX

สมาร์ททีวี LG จอใหญ่เต็มตา มาพร้อมอรรถรสภาพและเสียงที่คมชัด

 

ชมซีรีส์เกาหลีแบบจอใหญ่เต็มตา ด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88ZX ที่มีหน้าจอกว้างถึง 88 นิ้ว พร้อมกับมีดีไซน์ที่สวยงามโดดเด่นไม่ซ้ำใคร อีกทั้งภาพมีความคมชัดระดับ 8K และคุณภาพเสียงเหนือระดับเหมือนนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ ใช้ชิปประมวลผล α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K ซึ่งถือว่าเร็วและแรงมาก ทำให้เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหล โต้ตอบคู่ต่อสู้ในเกมได้อย่างฉับไว แถมยังถนอมสายตาจากแสงสีฟ้าที่น้อยกว่าสมาร์ททีวีทั่วไป

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6

แล็ปท็อป LG ที่สายดูซีรีส์และสายทำงานไม่ควรมองข้าม

แม้แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6 มีขนาดหน้าจอแสดงผล 15.6 นิ้ว แต่ให้ความคมชัดระดับ Full HD มั่นใจได้ว่าเวลารับชมซีรีส์เกาหลีเรื่องโปรด ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอแล็ปท็อปมีสีสันสดใสสมจริงแน่นอน มาพร้อม RAM 16GB ส่วนสเปคเครื่องก็แรงไม่แพ้กัน เห็นจากการเลือกใช้ชิปประมวลผล 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1155G7 รันบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Window 11 และกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics ที่รองรับการออกแบบสุดไหลลื่นสำหรับนักสร้างสรรค์ นอกจากเหมาะใช้งานทั่วไป งานด้านกราฟิกที่ต้องการความละเอียดสูง ยังสามารถใช้ท่องโลกอินเทอร์เน็ต ฟังเพลง เล่นเกม หรือดูบอลออนไลน์ได้ครบจบในเครื่องเดียว

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP9A

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP9A

ปิดท้ายด้วยเครื่องเสียงในบ้านคุณภาพเยี่ยมจากแบรนด์ LG อย่างลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP9A ที่ให้พลังเสียงกระหึ่มรอบทิศทางเหมือนกำลังนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์หรือชมคอนเสิร์ตด้วย Dolby Atmos และ DTS:X การันตีคุณภาพด้วยการพัฒนาร่วมกับ Meridian เพื่อให้ได้คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม และเพิ่มความสมบูรณ์แบบได้มากยิ่งขึ้นเมื่อใช้งานลำโพง LG SoundBar ร่วมกับสมาร์ททีวี LG นอกจากนี้ยังมี AI Sound Pro ทำหน้าที่ปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะสมกับคอนเทนต์ที่หลากหลาย ช่วยให้คุณได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ไร้ที่ติ ทั้งในการรับชมซีรีส์และการฟังเพลง ดีไซน์ของลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ LG เข้ากับการตกแต่งบ้านทุกสไตล์ มาถึงตรงนี้ หากคุณอยากเพิ่มอรรถรสเวลารับชมความบันเทิงให้เหมือนยกโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้าน อย่าลืมคิดถึงสมาร์ททีวีและลำโพง SoundBar ของแบรนด์ LG นอกจากนี้ยังมีผลิตภัณฑ์อีกหลากหลายประเภทที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยเทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำ ซึ่งตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนรุ่นใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแอร์ Inverter เครื่องฟอกอากาศ หรือเครื่องลดความชื้น หากสนใจสินค้าหรือมีข้อสงสัยเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

