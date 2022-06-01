About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ภาพคนทำงานใช้งานแล็ปท็อป LG

แล็ปท็อป กับ โน๊ตบุ๊ค ต่างกันอย่างไร? คำถามยอดฮิต ที่คนสงสัย

06/2022/11

แล็ปท็อป LG ช่วยให้คุณสามารถทำงานได้ทุกที่และทุกเวลา

สิ่งที่ควรรู้ก่อนซื้อ Laptop หรือ Notebook มาใช้งาน

เชื่อว่าหลายคนคุ้นเคยกับอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์อย่างคอมพิวเตอร์พกพา หรือที่รู้จักกันในชื่อแล็ปท็อป (Laptop) หรือโน๊ตบุ๊ค (Notebook) ไม่มากก็น้อย หากดูแค่ภายนอกแล็ปท็อปกับโน๊ตบุ๊คมีรูปลักษณ์ที่เหมือนกัน การใช้งานก็ไม่ต่างกัน แต่รู้ไหมว่า แล็ปท็อปกับ โน๊ตบุ๊ค ยังมีความแตกต่างกันที่หลายคนไม่รู้ซ่อนอยู่ ตามมาหาคำตอบไปพร้อม ๆ กัน

แล็ปท็อปกับโน๊ตบุ๊ค คืออะไร ทำไมถึงต้องมีไว้ใช้งาน

ปฏิเสธไม่ได้ว่าทุกวันนี้การทำงานไม่ได้จำกัดอยู่ที่ออฟฟิศ ทำให้ อุปกรณ์ไอที ที่ใช้งานเป็นประจำอย่างคอมพิวเตอร์ตั้งโต๊ะถูกปรับเปลี่ยนให้มีขนาดเล็กลง แต่คุณสมบัติการใช้งานยังครบครัน เพื่อให้สะดวกแก่การพกพาไปใช้งานตามสถานที่ต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างอิสระ ไม่แปลกที่เห็นผู้คนหันมาใช้แล็ปท็อปกับโน๊ตบุ๊คมากขึ้น สำหรับใครที่ลังเลว่าจะเลือกแล็ปท็อปหรือโน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นไหนดี ลองมาดูความหมายของอุปกรณ์ทั้ง 2 ประเภทก่อนว่า แบบไหนเหมาะกับการใช้งานสไตล์คุณ

ผู้หญิงยืนดูหน้าแล็ปท็อป LG และถือแก้วกาแฟในมือ

แล็ปท็อปและโน๊ตบุ๊ค มีลักษณะการใช้งานและรูปลักษณ์ที่คล้ายกัน

แล็ปท็อป คืออะไร
แล็ปท็อป (Laptop) เป็นคอมพิวเตอร์แบบพกพาประเภทหนึ่งที่ขนาดเล็ก เหมาะพกพาออกไปใช้งานนอกสถานที่ โดยขนาดหน้าจอแล็ปท็อปอยู่ที่ 14-17 นิ้ว ถูกผลิตออกมาเพื่อรองรับการใช้งานที่ครบวงจร ไม่ว่าจะเป็นงานเอกสารธรรมดา ทำงานกราฟิก หนัก ๆ หรือแม้แต่ใช้เล่นเกม ทำให้แล็ปท็อปอัดแน่นไปด้วยฮาร์ดแวร์ประสิทธิภาพสูงและฟีเจอร์ที่ตอบสนองความต้องการของคนทำงานและเหล่าเกมเมอร์ ทั้งยังมีแบตเตอรี่ในตัวหากนำไปใช้งานนอกบ้าน สามารถใช้งานต่อได้แม้ไม่มีไฟฟ้าประมาณ 6-10 ชั่วโมง ขึ้นอยู่ขนาดแบตเตอรี่และอายุการใช้งาน

โน๊ตบุ๊ค คืออะไร
สำหรับโน๊ตบุ๊ค (Notebook) ถือเป็นเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ขนาดเล็กที่สามารถพกพาไปใช้งานในที่ต่าง ๆ โดยสามารถใช้ทำงานเอกสารทั่วไปและงานกราฟิกหนักได้เช่นกัน แต่ขึ้นอยู่กับสเปค Notebook ที่เลือกซื้อ เนื่องจากทุกวันนี้มีทั้งโน๊ตบุ๊คสำหรับเรียน ทำงานทั่วไป ทำงานกราฟิกหรือตัดต่อ ไปจนถึงเล่นเกม ดังนั้นถ้านำโน๊ตบุ๊คสำหรับทำงานเอกสารทั่วไปมาใช้ในงานด้านกราฟิก นอกจากอาจลงโปรแกรมทำภาพไม่ได้ ภาพที่รีทัชหรือตัดต่อยังขาดความคมชัดอีกด้วย ส่วนแบตเตอรี่อยู่ที่ประมาณ 7-14 ชั่วโมง

ไขข้อสงสัย แล็ปท็อปกับโน๊ตบุ๊ค แตกต่างกันยังไงc

ผู้หญิงสวมหูฟัง ยืนหลับตา และถือแล็ปท็อป LG Gram 15 ในมือ

แล็ปท็อปมีตัวเครื่องกะทัดรัด เพื่อความคล่องตัวเวลาพกไปทำงานนอกบ้าน

ถ้าพิจารณาตามความหมายของแล็ปท็อปและโน๊ตบุ๊ค พบว่าเป็นคอมพิวเตอร์พกพาขนาดเล็กที่สะดวกต่อการนำไปใช้งานนอกบ้าน แต่หากต้องการแยกความต่างของ Laptop กับ Notebook อาจต้องดูที่ลักษณะการใช้งานและราคา ดังนี้

ประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน
แล็ปท็อปถูกพัฒนาขึ้นเพื่อให้เป็นคอมพิวเตอร์พกพาขนาดเล็กที่มีคุณภาพสูง ทำให้ภายใน Laptop มีทั้งฮาร์ดแวร์ ฟีเจอร์ หรือฟังก์ชันใหม่ ๆ เพื่อตอบสนองต่อการใช้งานของผู้คนในปัจจุบันที่ต้องการอุปกรณ์ไอทีที่สามารถประมวลผลไว มีความจุและหน่วยความจำสูง ทั้งสามารถใช้งานได้ครบครันไม่ต่างจาก คอมพิวเตอร์ตั้งโต๊ะ ขณะที่โน๊ตบุ๊คมีประสิทธิภาพการทำงานไม่ต่างจากแล็ปท็อป คือสามารถใช้ทำงานเอกสาร งานกราฟิก ค้นหาข้อมูลในอินเทอร์เน็ต หรือเล่นเกมออนไลน์ได้ ส่วนการทำงานตัวเครื่องเร็วแรงแค่ไหนก็ขึ้นอยู่กับสเปค Notebook ที่เลือกซื้อมาใช้งาน ถือว่าเป็นอุปกรณ์ไอทีอีกประเภทที่มีรูปแบบการทำงานคล้ายคลึงกับคอมพิวเตอร์

ราคา
ปัจจัยที่ส่งผลต่อราคาของแล็ปท็อปกับโน๊ตบุ๊ค คือ ขนาดหน้าจอและระบบประมวลผลภายในเครื่อง โดยราคา Laptop และ Notebook ในปัจจุบันมีตั้งแต่หลักหมื่นไปจนถึงหลักแสนบาท ตามสเปคเครื่องและฟีเจอร์ที่อยู่ภายในเครื่อง ดังนั้นก่อนซื้อ Laptop หรือ Notebook มาใช้งานควรพิจารณาจากจุดประสงค์ว่าต้องการนำแล็ปท็อปหรือโน๊ตบุ๊คไปใช้งานด้านไหน
มาถึงตรงนี้ถ้าถามว่าแล็ปท็อปกับโน๊ตบุ๊คต่างกันตรงจุดไหน ? คำตอบ ปัจจุบันแล็ปท็อปกับโน๊ตบุ๊คมีรูปลักษณ์และการใช้งานแทบไม่ต่างกันเลย เนื่องจากแบรนด์ผู้ผลิตต่างพัฒนาคอมพิวเตอร์พกพาให้ตัวเครื่องบาง น้ำหนักเบา มีขนาดหน้าจอให้เลือกหลากหลายไซส์ตามความชื่นชอบของผู้ใช้งาน รวมถึงมีประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานสูง ส่วนราคาสูงแค่ไหน ก็ขึ้นอยู่กับสเปคเครื่องว่าแรงมากหรือน้อย ดังนั้นไม่แปลกที่หลายคนเรียก Laptop รวมไปกับ Notebook

แล็ปท็อป รุ่นไหนดี ทำงาน เล่นเกมลื่นไหล
แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6

แล็ปท็อป LG ที่สายทำงานไม่ควรมองข้าม ให้ความเร็วสูงไม่มีสะดุด

มาเริ่มกันที่แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6 ที่มีน้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.12 กิโลกรัม จอแสดงผลขนาด 15.6 นิ้ว มีความคมชัดระดับ Full HD ให้ภาพที่มีสีสันสดใสและแม่นยำในทุกมิติ ทั้งเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานด้วย Windows 11 ช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้งานแล็ปท็อป LG ได้หลายอย่างพร้อมกันโดยไม่ติดขัด พร้อมเสริมทัพความแรงด้วย SSD ความจุ 512GB และ RAM 16GB นอกจากทำงานได้อย่างรวดเร็ว มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ยังตอบโจทย์การทำงานด้านต่าง ๆ ได้เป็นอย่างดีอีกด้วย

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram มาพร้อมตัวเครื่องน้ำหนักเบาและบาง พกพาไปไหนก็สะดวก

มาต่อกันที่ LG Gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AH74A6 แล็ปท็อปขนาด 16 นิ้ว มีน้ำหนักเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม เพื่อความคล่องตัวเวลาพกพาไปทำงานนอกสถานที่ แถมมาพร้อมสเปคสุดแรง เห็นจากการเลือกใช้ชิปประมวลผล Intel Core i7-1195G7 รันบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Window 11 และกราฟิก Intel Iris Xe Graphics ที่รองรับการออกแบบสุดไหลลื่นสำหรับนักสร้างสรรค์ และมอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่คมชัดสมจริงทุกรายละเอียด ถือเป็นแล็ปท็อป LG Gram อีกรุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้รอบด้าน ไม่ว่าจะทำงานทั่วไป กราฟิกหนัก ๆ ท่องโลกอินเทอร์เน็ต ดูซีรีส์ ฟังเพลง เล่นเกม หรือ ดูบอลออนไลน์ ก็ได้หมด

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G.AH78A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G.AH78A6

แล็ปท็อป LG Gram ขนาด 17 นิ้ว มีดีไซน์เพรียวบางให้ความคล่องตัวสูง

LG Gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G.AH78A6 เป็นแล็ปท็อปขนาด 17 นิ้ว อีกรุ่นที่ช่วยให้ทำงานได้หลายอย่างพร้อมกันอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ รองรับการเล่นเกม การสตรีมมิง หรืองานกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ด้วยใช้ระบบประมวลผล Intel Core i7-1195G7 พร้อมกราฟิกในตัว Intel Iris Xe Graphics ช่วยให้การแสดงผลทำได้อย่างสวยงามและรวดเร็ว พร้อมแรม 16GB และหน่วยความจำแบบ SSD ความจุ 512GB ทั้งยังสามารถใช้งานได้ตลอดทั้งวันด้วยแบตเตอรี่ 80Wh สายเกมเมอร์ที่มองหา Laptop ไว้ทำงานหรือเล่นเกมแก้เบื่อต้องตัวนี้เลย
ทุกวันนี้มีแล็ปท็อปให้เลือกใช้งานหลากหลายรุ่น เพียงศึกษาข้อมูลอย่างละเอียดเพื่อให้ได้เครื่องที่ตรงความต้องการใช้งาน รับรองไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นสายทำงาน สายออกแบบ หรือสายเกมมิ่ง การหาซื้อ Laptop ให้ได้สเปคตรงใจก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก หากคุณสนใจ แล็ปท็อป LG ที่ยกมาแนะนำหรือรุ่นอื่น ๆ สอบถามรายละเอียดได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● 3 โน๊ตบุ๊คทํางาน 2022 ฟังก์ชันทันสมัย ทำงานได้ทุกที่
● วิธีเลือกลำโพงเกมมิ่ง พลังเสียงเหนือระดับ ถูกใจคอเกม
● แนะนำจอคอมเล่นเกม 144Hz ภาพความละเอียดสูง ลื่นไหล ไม่กระตุก