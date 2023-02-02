About Cookies on This Site

ชายกำลังใช้งานแล็ปท็อป LG

เกมฝึกสมองคลาย
เครียด เล่นเพลินแก้
เบื่อ รับประกันความ
สนุก

02/02/2023

บรรยายใต้ภาพ: แนะนำเกมฝึกสมอง ผ่อนคลาย ลดความเครียด

แชร์ลิสต์! เกมฝึกสมองออนไลน์ ลดความเสี่ยงโรคอัลไซเมอร์

เหนื่อยล้าจากการเรียน การทำงาน และการใช้ชีวิตมาตลอดทั้งวัน หากที่บ้านมีเกมสนุก ๆ รออยู่คงช่วยปลุกกำลังใจและสร้างความผ่อนคลายได้ไม่น้อย ซึ่งการเล่นเกม (link to new tab) ไม่ได้จัดเป็นกิจกรรมไร้สาระแต่อย่างใด เพราะเกมแต่ละแบบมาพร้อมข้อดีในเรื่องต่าง ๆ ทั้งช่วยฝึกภาษา ฝึกไหวพริบ และยังช่วยให้คนกล้าคิด กล้าตัดสินใจ กล้าทำความรู้จักกับคนใหม่ ๆ ที่สำคัญยังมีเกมจำนวนมาก ที่ถูกสร้างขึ้นมาเพื่อช่วยพัฒนาสมองของผู้เล่นในขณะเล่นเกมอีกด้วย หากใครกำลังหาเกมสบาย ๆ เล่นผ่อนคลายในวันหยุด วันนี้ LG (link to new tab) ชวนทุกคนมาฝึกสมองประลองปัญญาด้วยเกมฝึกสมองคลายเครียด รวมครบทั้งเกมสำหรับเด็ก ผู้ใหญ่ และผู้สูงอายุ เล่นเพลิน ๆ ฝึกฝนความจำ ทั้งยังได้ความสนุกเป็นของแถม

ฝึกฝนสมองด้วยการเล่นเกม ให้ผลลัพธ์ดีจริงหรือ?

เมื่อก่อนหากพูดถึงการเล่นเกม เชื่อว่าผู้ใหญ่ในบ้านคงยกมือห้ามปรามกันยกใหญ่ เพราะเกมรูปแบบต่าง ๆ มักถูกมองว่าเป็นงานอดิเรกที่ไม่มีสาระ เสียเวลา มีความรุนแรง และไม่ได้ให้ผลลัพธ์ที่ดีกับคนเล่นเท่าที่ควร ทั้งที่ในความเป็นจริงการเล่นเกมให้ผลลัพธ์ดีมากกว่าที่คิด โดยเรื่องนี้มีผลวิจัยที่ถูกตีพิมพ์ในวารสาร Neuroimage: Report โดย ทิโมธี จอร์แดน นักวิจัยหลังปริญญาเอก ด้านจิตเวชศาสตร์และพฤติกรรมศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยแคลิฟอร์เนีย ลอสแอนเจอลิส และคณะ พบว่าผู้ที่เล่นเกมประเภทต่าง ๆ เป็นประจำ มีแนวโน้มที่จะมีทักษะการติดสินใจได้ดีกว่าคนทั่วไป อีกทั้งการเล่นเกมยังช่วยเพิ่มทักษะการทำงานที่ดีให้สมองอีกด้วย แต่ถึงอย่างไรแม้งานวิจัยดังกล่าวจะสนับสนุนว่าการเล่นเกม มีส่วนช่วยในการพัฒนาสมองและฝึกฝนทักษะการตัดสินใจ แต่ท้ายที่สุดการเล่นเกมก็เหมือนกิจกรรมอื่น ๆ คือต้องมีการแบ่งเวลาเล่นอย่างเหมาะสม ไม่อุทิศเวลาที่มีทั้งหมดให้กับการเล่นเกม เพราะหากเป็นเช่นนั้นอาจส่งผลให้ผลลัพธ์ด้านลบมีมากกว่าด้านบวกได้

ผู้หญิงกำลังใช้งานจอคอม LG

การเล่นเกมช่วยกระตุ้นการทำงานของสมอง

แนะนำเกมฝึกสมองประลองปัญหา เด็กเล่นได้ ผู้ใหญ่เล่นดี

เกม Scribblenauts Unlimited

ฝึกสมองด้วยภาษาอังกฤษ / ภาพจาก : store.steampowered.com

Scribblenauts Unlimited เป็นลิสต์เกมสุดสร้างสรรค์ที่เหมาะกับคนทุกวัย โดยเกมนี้จะแบ่งภารกิจต่าง ๆ เป็นฉาก โดยคุณสามารถดำเนินเกมไปได้ด้วยการเสกสิ่งของออกมาเพื่อช่วยในการทำภารกิจ สำหรับวิธีการเสกสิ่งของไม่ยากเพียงใช้การ “พิมพ์คำศัพท์ภาษาอังกฤษ” เท่านี้คุณก็จะได้สิ่งของทุกอย่างตามต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นสัตว์ชนิดต่าง ๆ สิ่งมีชีวิตในจินตนาการ หรือเครื่องมืออำนวยความสะดวก เรียกได้ว่าเป็นการรวบรวมคลังคำศัพท์ที่มีอยู่ในหัวออกมาใช้จนหมด แถมยังได้เรียนรู้คำศัพท์ใหม่ที่ไม่คุ้นเคยอีกด้วย

เกม Zen Chess : Mate in One

เกมหมากรุกฉบับเล่นง่าย / ภาพจาก : store.steampowered.com

เชื่อว่าคงไม่มีใครไม่รู้จักเกมกระดานสุดคลาสสิกอย่างหมากรุก แต่หมากรุกนับเป็นเกมสุดโหดที่ใช้เวลาในการเล่นค่อนข้างนาน จึงทำให้หลายคนไม่สะดวกเล่นหมากรุกแบบจริงจัง ดังนั้นเราขอแนะนำ Zen Chess : Mate in One เกมหมากรุกที่ช่วยให้คุณแก้ไขปริศนา เพื่อทำการรุกฆาตได้อย่างรวดเร็วในตาเดียว แต่แม้ฟังดูเป็นเรื่องง่ายแต่บอกเลยว่ามีปริศนาซับซ้อนให้คิดไม่น้อย ถือเป็นเกมฝึกสมองผู้ใหญ่ที่น่าสนใจมากเลยทีเดียว

Portal-2-m

สวมบทบาทสมมุติเพื่อแก้ปริศนา / ภาพจาก : store.steampowered.com

เป็นเกมแก้ปริศนาที่สามารถร่วมเล่นแบบออนไลน์ได้ โดยภายในเกม Portal 2 คุณจะได้รับบทเป็น Chel หญิงสาวที่ตื่นขึ้นมาในสถานีวิจัยลึกลับ และต้องร่วมมือกับ Glados หุ่นยนต์ AI เพื่อหนีออกจากที่นี่ โดยคุณต้องใช้ปืน Portal เพื่อสร้างประตูมิติสำหรับการแก้ปริศนาที่ซับซ้อน ที่สำคัญเกมยังมีโหมดออนไลน์ให้คุณร่วมมือกับคนอื่น ๆ เพื่อแก้ไขปริศนาด้วยความคิดสร้างสรรค์อีกด้วย

เกมจับผิดภาพ

เกมจับผิดภาพ

เกมจับผิดภาพช่วยฝึกความจำและสมาธิ / www.thairath.co.th

เกมจับผิดภาพง่าย ๆ เช่น หาความแตกต่างของสี เสื้อผ้า สัตว์เลี้ยง เฟอร์นิเจอร์ และอื่น ๆ ด้วยการนำภาพสองภาพมาแยกความแตกต่างเป็นจุด ถือเป็นเกมฝึกสมองผู้สูงอายุที่น่าสนใจ เพราะเกมนี้นอกจากช่วยฝึกสายตาได้ดีแล้ว ยังช่วยเสริมสร้างทักษะด้านความจำ สมาธิ และการสังเกต ที่สำคัญยังเป็นเกมที่ใช้สำหรับการเล่นร่วมกันในครอบครัวได้อีกด้วย หากสนใจเล่นสามารถเสิร์ชหาได้ใน Google มีหลายประเภทให้เลือกเล่น แถมภาพยังน่ารัก เล่นเพลินไม่มีเบื่อ

เกม 2048 Number Puzzle game

ฝึกสมองด้วยการบวกเลข / ภาพจาก : www.play2048.com

ใครมองหาเกมคณิตศาสตร์สนุก ๆ แต่ไม่อยากคิดโจทย์เลขให้เหนื่อยใจ ลองเปลี่ยนมาเล่นเกม 2048 ที่เป็นการเลื่อนตัวเลขทั้งกระดานไปมาเพื่อรวมตัวเลขให้ครบ 2048 (เลขที่เลื่อนมาบวกกันต้องเป็นเลขเหมือนกันเท่านั้น) ยืนหนึ่งเรื่องการฝึกความคิดและทักษะสมอง แบบไม่ต้องใช้กระดาษทด จะเล่นคนเดียวหรือชวนเพื่อน ๆ มาปวดหัวด้วยกันก็ได้หมด แต่หากใครมองว่าเกมนี้ง่าย บอกเลยว่าคิดผิดสุด ๆ เพราะ 2048 ไม่ใช่แค่การรวมตัวเลขให้จบ ๆ ไปเท่านั้น แต่คุณต้องมีแผนที่แม่นยำและห้ามพลาดถึงจะพิชิตชัยชนะได้

ใบ้คำ – ชาเย็น ทายคำ

เกม Chayen ใบ้คำ – ชาเย็น ทายคำ

ใบ้คำ – ชาเย็น ทายคำ สนุกและได้ความรู้ / www.apkgk.com

Chayen เป็นเกมทายปัญหาฝึกสมองที่ฮิตที่สุดเลยก็ว่าได้ เป็นการผลัดกันใบ้คำและทายคำ ผ่านหมวดหมู่ต่าง ๆ ทั้งอาหาร เพลง ภาพยนตร์ รวมไปถึงเรื่องใกล้ตัว เป็นเกมเล่นฟรีที่เหมาะสำหรับการเล่นกับแก๊งเพื่อนและครอบครัวสุด ๆ ซึ่งหากคุณต้องการปลดล็อกเกมในหมวดที่ยากขึ้น จำเป็นต้องเล่นเกมในหมวดฟรีเพื่อสะสมเหรียญให้ได้เยอะ ๆ ก่อน จากนั้นจึงสามารถข้ามไปอีกสเต็ปได้ เล่นได้บ่อยทุกวัน สนุก ไม่มีเบื่อ แถมยังได้ทบทวนความจำอีกด้วย (เล่นได้บนมือถือ)
นอกจากการเล่นเกมที่มีส่วนช่วยกระตุ้นการทำงานของสมองแล้ว หากอยากเป็นคนมีความจำดี ลดความเสี่ยงอัลไซเมอร์อย่างได้ผล คุณจำเป็นต้องปรับเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรมการใช้ชีวิตให้ดีขึ้นด้วยเช่นกัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการรับประทานอาหารที่มีประโยชน์ พักผ่อนเพียงพอ นั่งสมาธิเพื่อให้เข้าใจตัวเองมากขึ้น หาหนังสือดี ๆ สักเล่มมาอ่าน เล่นดนตรี ออกกำลังกาย และจัดสรรเวลาในการทำกิจกรรมในแต่ละวันอย่างเหมาะสม เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยให้สุขภาพร่างกายและสุขภาพใจแข็งแรงไปพร้อม ๆ กันแล้ว

แนะนำแล็ปท็อป - จอคอม LG สำหรับเล่นเกม จอใหญ่เพิ่มความสมจริง

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเกมฝึกสมองคลายเครียด เกมต่อสู้ หรือเกมประเภทไหน ๆ การมีแล็ปท็อป และจอคอมพิวเตอร์ ขนาดใหญ่ ที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมมีประสิทธิภาพ สมจริง และตอบสนองการเล่นอย่างแม่นยำ ไม่มีสะดุด ถือเป็นไอเทมสำคัญเหล่าคอเกมทุกสายไม่ควรมองข้าม

LG gram 17

หน้าจอใหญ่ น้ำหนักเบา พกพาสะดวก

LG gram 17 Ultra-Lightweight มาพร้อม RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz / 1TB NVMe™ SSD โดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์ที่เรียบหรูบางเบากว่าที่เคย หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 17 นิ้ว ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของคุณด้วยหน้าจอแสดงผลมืออาชีพ ความละเอียดสูง WQXGA (2560x1600) ให้สีที่ชัดเจน สดใส มีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD และให้ช่วงสีที่หลากหลายด้วยมาตรฐาน DCI-P3 99% (ปกติ) อีกทั้งยังมีตัวเครื่องน้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัม ขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง ช่วยให้พกพาไปทำงาน เล่นเกม หรือพรีเซนต์งานได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา นอกจากนี้ยังปรับคีย์บอร์ดแบบใหม่ มีความแม่นยำ ใช้งานง่าย คีย์แคปใหญ่ขึ้น ทัชแพดกว้างขึ้น ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานได้เป็นอย่างดี พร้อมเพิ่มความปลอดภัยด้วยปุ่มเปิด – ปิดแบบออลอินวันด้วยปลายนิ้ว ทำงานด้วยแพลตฟอร์ม Intel® Evo™ และหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 กราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe ที่มอบประสิทธิภาพที่รวดเร็วสำหรับการสร้างเนื้อหา การทำงาน การเล่นเกม และสตรีมมิง

คนกำลังเล่นเกมผ่านจอคอม LG

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monito เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกมด้วยเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor รุ่น 48GQ900 ให้ความมันส์กว่าที่เคยด้วยหน้าจอขนาด 48 นิ้ว เป็นจอเกมมิ่ง UHD 4K OLED ตัวแรกของไทยที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อการเล่นเกมโดยเฉพาะ ช่วยป้องกันแสงสะท้อนและแสงสะท้อนต่ำ 1.5 M : 1 อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์ และ HDR10 และรองรับ NVIDIA® G-SYNC® AMD FreeSync™ Premium ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์ดื่มด่ำกับเกมตรงหน้าได้อย่างสมจริง มาพร้อมความเร็วระดับ 120Hz (โอเวอร์คล็อก 138 Hz) ช่วยให้มองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปอย่างรวดเร็ว ภาพดูราบรื่น และผู้เล่นสามารถตอบสนองฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างแม่นยำ Dynamic Action Sync ตรวจจับช่วงเวลาสำคัญได้แบบเรียลไทม์ ลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูล ทั้งยังมอบประสบการณ์ด้านเสียงด้วยลำโพงสเตอริโอ 20W จำนวน 2 ตัว ให้รู้สึกสมจริงด้วยเสียง 3D ควบคุมเกมได้ตามต้องการผ่านรีโมทคอนโทรล UltraGear™ ทั้งการตั้งค่า ควบคุมจอภาพ ปรับเสียง เปลี่ยนโหมด และอื่น ๆ ได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย
เติมเต็มวันหยุดและวันว่าง ๆ ด้วยแล็ปท็อป จอคอม LG ที่ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมสมจริง ลื่นไหล มีประสิทธิภาพ และเพิ่มโอกาสชนะได้มากกว่าเดิม หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

