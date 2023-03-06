About Cookies on This Site

แนะนำจอคอม 4k เล่นเกม ภาพลื่นไหล

จอคอม 4k ราคาเท่าไหร่ ภาพลื่นไหล ตอบโจทย์สายเกมเมอร์

06/03/2023

จอคอม LG ความละเอียดสูงระดับ 4K

 

จอคอมพิวเตอร์สเปคแรง เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการเล่นเกม

"จอคอมเกมมิ่ง" อุปกรณ์สำคัญที่ขาดไม่ได้สำหรับเหล่าเกมเมอร์ เนื่องจากเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการเล่นเกมไม่ว่าจะเป็นความละเอียดภาพ การแสดงผลของสีสันและเงา เทคโนโลยีลดภาพกระตุก รวมไปถึงอัตรา Refresh Rate ส่งผลทำให้การเลือกซื้อจอคอมเล่นเกม ต้องใช้เวลาในการพิจารณาเป็นพิเศษ และหนึ่งในจอคอมที่ช่วยให้กิจกรรมของคุณราบรื่นไม่สะดุด นั่นคือ “จอคอม 4K” ตอบโจทย์ทุกกิจกรรมความบันเทิง หน้าจอความละเอียดสูง ภาพคมชัด ไม่มีสะดุด หากคุณสนใจจอคอม 4K ความละเอียดสูง เหมาะกับการเล่นเกมทุกรูปแบบ และแสดงผลได้อย่างรวดเร็วทันใจ ขอแนะนำจอคอมเล่นเกม LG ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการเล่นเกมแบบไร้ขีดจำกัด พร้อมวิธีเลือกจอคอมเกมมิ่งให้เหมาะกับการใช้งาน เพื่อประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด

วิธีเลือกซื้อจอคอมเกมมิ่งให้เหมาะกับการใช้งาน ภาพสวย สมจริง

ขนาดหน้าจอ

ผู้ใช้งานหลายคนอาจคิดว่าจอคอมขนาดใหญ่ย่อมใช้งานได้ดีกว่า แต่จริง ๆ แล้วจอคอมที่มีขนาดใหญ่และเฟรมเรทสูง อาจจะทำให้ผู้เล่นไม่สามารถมองเห็นรายละเอียดได้ทั้งหมด สำหรับเหล่าเกมเมอร์มืออาชีพแนะนำควรเลือกจอคอมขนาด 24 นิ้ว 27 นิ้ว และ 32 นิ้ว เนื่องจากเป็นจอขนาดมาตรฐาน และสามารถมองเห็นรายละเอียดได้ทั้งหมด

จอคอมเกมมิ่งที่มีความละเอียดระดับ Full HD ขึ้นไป

การเลือกจอคอมเล่นเกมความละเอียดต่ำสุดที่แนะนำคือ Full HD 1080p เนื่องจากเครื่องเล่นเกมส่วนใหญ่ใช้ Full HD เป็นมาตรฐานในการส่งภาพ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro หรือเกมที่กำลังออกใหม่อย่าง XBOX One, XBOX One X และ Steam Deck หรือเลือกจอคอมที่มีความละเอียดระดับ 4K ช่วยให้ภาพมีความชัดเจน มีชีวิตชีวา และความคมชัดของภาพที่ดีขึ้น

เลือกจากชนิด Panel ที่ให้ภาพสวยคมชัด

พาเนล (Panel) คำที่ใช้เรียกชนิดหรือประเภทของหน้าจอ LCD สามารถแบ่งออกได้เป็น 3 ประเภท อาทิ TN, IPS และ VA โดยแต่ละประเภทมีลักษณะการแสดงผลของภาพต่างกันออกไป แนะนำควรเลือกชนิดของจอคอมเกมมิ่งให้เหมาะสมกับลักษณะการใช้งาน ยกตัวอย่าง TN Panel มีความรวดเร็วและแม่นยำ นิยมใช้กันแพร่หลายในบรรดาเกมเมอร์ระดับโปรเพลเยอร์หรือนักกีฬา Esports มีค่าความหน่วงของการรับสัญญาณ และมี Refresh Rate สูงในราคาที่ถูกกว่าพาเนลจอชนิดอื่น ๆ หรือ IPS Panel มีสีสันสมจริง มุมมองภาพกว้างตั้งแต่ 170 - 180 องศา เหมาะกับผู้ที่ต้องการดื่มด่ำกับบรรยากาศภายในเกม ไปจนถึงใช้ทำงานตัดต่อวิดีโอ งานกราฟิก และดูหนัง

เลือกอัตรา Refresh Rate จอคอมเกมมิ่ง

จอคอมเล่นเกมควรเลือกอัตรา Refresh Rate ที่สอดคล้องกับเนื้อหาของเกม เนื่องจากภาพที่ออกมาจะมีความนิ่งและคมชัดมากขึ้น สำหรับการเล่นเกม PC อัตรา Refresh Rate อาจจะเริ่มที่ 120 HZ แต่ถ้าเป็นอัตรา Refresh Rate ที่ให้คุณเล่นเกมแบบเต็มอารมณ์ แนะนำลอง 144 HZ ขึ้นไป ภาพที่ได้จะมีลักษณะเหมือนไปยืนดูสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์โฆษณาที่ปริ้นมาอย่างดี สีสันสดใส และความคมชัดสูง

ความเร็วในการตอบสนองของเม็ดพิกเซล

การเลือกซื้อจอคอมเกมมิ่งที่ดีความเร็วในการตอบสนองของเม็ดพิกเซลเป็นสิ่งสำคัญไม่แพ้กัน แนะนำความเร็วในการตอบสนองของเม็ดพิกเซลในจอคอมเกมมิ่งควรจะอยู่ที่ 1 - 4 MS เพื่อให้เร็วพอต่อการร้องขอการแสดงภาพของเกม ในทางกลับกันยิ่งอัตราการตอบสนองของเม็ดพิกเซลมาก ภาพที่แสดงผลออกมายิ่งมีโอกาสเบลอมากเท่านั้น

การเลือกซื้อจอคอมเกมมิ่งที่ดี ภาพสวยคมชัด การใช้งานลื่นไหลไม่มีสะดุด หลัก ๆ ควรพิจารณาจากขนาดจอ ความละเอียด การแสดงผลของภาพ ไปจนถึงการตอบสนองของเม็ดพิกเซล อย่างไรก็ตามการเลือกซื้อจอคอมเกมมิ่งขึ้นอยู่กับความชอบส่วนบุคคล และงบประมาณ หากคุณต้องการเป็นเจ้าของจอเกมมิ่งคุณภาพสูง แต่ยังไม่รู้ว่าจะซื้อจอคอมพิวเตอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี ขอแนะนำจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 48GQ900-B ตอบโจทย์เหล่าเกมเมอร์มืออาชีพ เล่มเกมได้อรรถรส รองรับทุกความมันส์

แนะนำจอคอม LG สำหรับสายเกมมิ่งและครีเอเตอร์

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG รุ่น 48GQ900-B

จอคอม LG

จอคอม LG ภาพสวยสมจริง ความคมชัด 4K

 

สุดยอดจอคอมเล่นเกมสำหรับสายเกมเมอร์ แนะนำจอคอม LG รุ่น 48GQ900-B  มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 48 นิ้ว พาเนลจอ OLED ภาพสวยคมชัด คอนทราสต์จัดเต็ม เพิ่มความสมจริงไปอีกขั้นด้วยความคมชัดสูงสุดที่ 4K ความเร็วระดับ 120Hz (โอเวอร์คล็อก 138 Hz) ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์มองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็ว และทำให้ภาพดูราบรื่น สำหรับนักเล่นเกมสามารถตอบสนองต่อฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างรวดเร็วและเล็งไปที่เป้าหมายได้อย่างง่ายดาย มีอัตราการตอบสนองหน้าจอรวดเร็วเพียง 0.1 มิลลิวินาที ลดการย้อนแสงและช่วยให้วัตถุแสดงภาพได้ชัดเจน ให้คุณสนุกกับเกมด้วยการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่น ทั้งยังมีการใช้เทคโนโลยีป้องกันแสงสะท้อนและการสะท้อนแสงน้อย สามารถมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ดีขึ้นในทุกที่ มีการลดความฟุ้งซ่านของหน้าจอแม้ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีแสงโดยรอบ ที่สำคัญยังมีผลในการลดอาการปวดตาด้วยแผงที่ปราศจากการสั่นไหว

 

 

การออกแบบจอคอม LG รุ่น 48GQ900-B สำหรับสายเกมเมอร์ ด้วยขาตั้งด้านข้างและความบางเฉียบ มีการสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมการเล่นเกมที่เหมาะสมที่สุด โดยออกแบบมาให้มีความสะดวกในการมองเห็นในทุกที่ที่คุณต้องการเล่น อาทิ ห้องนั่งเล่น ห้องเล่นเกม หรือพื้นที่อื่น ๆ พร้อมรีโมทคอนโทรล UltraGear™ คุณสามารถตั้งค่าและควบคุมจอภาพของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย มอบประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดื่มด่ำและน่าประทับใจด้วยลำโพงสเตอริโอ 20W จำนวน 2 ตัว นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถสนุกกับเกมและสนทนาด้วยเสียงพร้อมกันได้โดยเชื่อมต่อช่องสัญญาณออกของหูฟังแบบ 4 ขั้ว ให้ความรู้สึกสมจริงยิ่งขึ้นด้วยเสียง 3D เสมือนจริงอีกด้วย ราคา 53,900 บาท

 

 

จากข้อมูลที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นเห็นได้ชัดว่าการมีจอคอมความละเอียดสูง 4K ช่วยให้ทุกกิจกรรมความบันเทิงของคุณราบรื่นไม่มีสะดุด ภาพสวย ตอบสนองเร็ว ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการเล่นเกมมากยิ่งขึ้น ดังนั้นการเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กิจกรรมของคุณได้เป็นอย่างดี อีกทั้ง LG ยังมีการรับประกันหลังการขายที่ดี หากสนใจสินค้าไอที หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

