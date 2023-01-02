About Cookies on This Site

คู่รักกำลังใช้งานตู้เย็น LG

ตู้เย็นเย็นเกินไป ผิดปกติไหม? มีวิธีปรับแก้อย่างไร

02/01/2023

ตู้เย็นเย็นมากเกินไป มาเหตุมาจากอะไร

ตู้เย็นทำความเย็นมากเกินไป อาจเป็นสัญญาณเตือนความผิดปกติ

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านเป็นไอเทมจำเป็นในชีวิตประจำวัน ดังนั้นเมื่อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ามีปัญหาหรือใช้งานได้ไม่ดีเท่าที่ควร ย่อมส่งผลทำให้การใช้ชีวิตสะดุดได้เช่นกัน โดยเฉพาะไอเทมทำความเย็นอย่าง “ตู้เย็น” ที่ทำหน้าที่คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ แต่เมื่อใช้งานนานไปมักมีปัญหาชวนปวดหัวเกิดขึ้นบ่อยครั้ง ซึ่งปัญหาตู้เย็น ที่พบได้บ่อยมีหลายปัญหา อาทิตู้เย็นไม่เย็นแต่ไฟติดขอบยางตู้เย็นเสื่อมสภาพ มีเสียงแปลก ๆ มีน้ำแข็งเกาะ หรือแม้แต่ “ตู้เย็นเย็นเกินไป” นับเป็นอีกปัญหาที่พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านต้องทำความเข้าใจไว้เช่นกัน ปัญหาดังกล่าวถือเป็นสัญญาณเตือนว่าตู้เย็นกำลังจะพังหรือไม่ หรือมีวิธีไหนช่วยแก้ไขเบื้องต้นได้บ้าง วันนี้ LG มีคำตอบ

สาเหตุตู้เย็นเป็นน้ำแข็ง เย็นเกินไป เกิดจากอะไรได้บ้าง?

ระดับความเย็นในตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสม เป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยการันตีถึงประสิทธิภาพการถนอมอาหาร เพราะหากตู้เย็นเย็นน้อยเกินไป กระจายความเย็นได้ไม่ถึง มีความเป็นไปได้สูงว่าอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่คุณแช่ไว้ อาจหมดอายุก่อนถึงเวลาและต้องทิ้งลงถังขยะไปโดยเปล่าประโยชน์ ดังนั้นเมื่อสังเกตเห็นว่าตู้เย็นไม่เย็นกระจายแรงลมได้ไม่ดีเท่าที่ควร พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านต้องรีบหาสาเหตุของปัญหาหรือเรียกช่างมาซ่อมให้ทัน ก่อนที่ปัญหาจะบานปลาย

ผู้หญิงใช้งานตู้เย็น LG

วิธีปรับตู้เย็นไม่ให้เย็นเกินไป

ไม่เพียงแต่ปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่เย็นเท่านั้นที่ต้องกังวล แต่ตู้เย็นเย็นเกินไป ตู้เย็นช่องธรรมดาเป็นน้ำแข็ง หรือมีน้ำแข็งเกาะตามผนังตู้เย็น เป็นอีกปัญหาใหญ่ที่ต้องระวัง เพราะสิ่งนี้ไม่ได้หมายความว่าตู้เย็นของคุณกำลังทำงานได้ดี แต่การที่ตู้เย็นมีน้ำแข็งเกาะอยู่ทั่ว อาจเกิดมาจากความแตกต่างของอุณหภูมิจากภายนอก หรือการปรับอุณหภูมิภายในตู้เย็นที่สูงเกินไป จนทำให้ภายในตู้เย็นมีไอน้ำและกลายเป็นน้ำแข็ง ที่ค่อย ๆ เกาะสะสมหนาขึ้น หากไม่รีบกดละลายน้ำแข็งอาจทำให้ตู้เย็นทำงานหนักและส่งความเย็นได้ไม่ดี แต่หากกดละลายน้ำแข็งไปแล้ว แต่ยังคงมีน้ำแข็งเกาะอยู่เช่นเดิม แสดงว่าตู้เย็นอาจปล่อยสารทำความเย็นออกมามากเกินไปหรือคอมเพรสเซอร์เกิดการขัดข้อง ซึ่งปัญหานี้แม้ไม่ได้ส่งผลเสียต่ออาหารที่แช่อยู่ แต่อาจเป็นต้นตอของค่าไฟที่แสนแพง จนทำให้กระเป๋าตังค์คุณแฟ้บเลยก็ได้

ใช้งานตู้เย็นอย่างไรให้ถูกวิธี ทำความเย็นได้ดี ค่าไฟไม่บานปลาย

ตู้เย็นเป็นอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้าที่มาพร้อมกับราคาจ่ายที่สูง ดังนั้นการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นคุณภาพดี จึงเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพราะสิ่งนี้นอกจากช่วยการันตีเรื่องดีไซน์ ประสิทธิภาพการใช้งาน และการบริการหลังการขายแล้ว ยังช่วยให้คุณใช้งานตู้เย็นไปได้นาน ๆ ไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเปลี่ยนชิ้นใหม่บ่อย ๆ ให้เสียอารมณ์ โดยหลังจากคุณได้ตู้เย็นใหม่มาแล้ว ควรปฏิบัติตามขั้นตอน ดังนี้
1. ติดตั้งตู้เย็นในที่ที่เหมาะสม ไม่ตั้งตู้เย็นใกล้เตาไฟ หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ทำความร้อน ที่สำคัญต้องหลีกเลี่ยงแสงแดด เพราะอาจทำให้ตู้เย็นเสี่ยงทำงานหนัก
2. ติดตั้งตู้เย็นในที่ที่มีอากาศถ่ายเทสะดวก ไม่ติดตั้งในที่อับชื้น และต้องตั้งตู้เย็นห่างจากผนังด้านซ้าย - ขวา ไม่น้อยกว่าด้านละ 2 เซนติเมตร ด้านหลังไม่น้อยกว่า 5 เซนติเมตร และด้านบนไม่น้อยกว่า 10 เซนติเมตร ส่วนด้านหน้าต้องเป็นระยะห่างที่สามารถเปิด - ปิดใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวก
3. เช็กสายไฟก่อนเสียบปลั๊กใช้งาน โดยสายไฟต้องไม่ฉีกขาด ไม่มีรอยรั่ว หากสายไฟเสียหายต้องเปลี่ยนเป็นสายใหม่ทันที
4. ไม่เสียบปลั๊กตู้เย็นร่วมกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอื่น ๆ เนื่องจากตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ใช้พลังงานสูง และควรมีอุปกรณ์ตัดไฟอัตโนมัติ เพื่อป้องกันปัญหาไฟฟ้าลัดวงจร
5. เมื่อจัดการติดตั้งตู้เย็นตามคู่มือเรียบร้อยแล้ว ให้ปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นไปตำแหน่งเย็นสุดประมาณ 30 นาที จากนั้นปรับอุณหภูมิให้สูงขึ้นตามการใช้งาน
6. เมื่อปรับอุณหภูมิเรียบร้อยแล้ว ให้ทำการแช่อาหาร เครื่องดื่ม และอื่น ๆ ได้ตามต้องการ ที่สำคัญต้องจัดระเบียบตู้เย็นให้เรียบร้อยเสมอ เพื่อให้เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความเย็น ทำงานได้อย่างแม่นยำ
ตู้เย็นเย็นเกินไปปรับยังไง? วิธีง่าย ๆ คือให้คุณสำรวจว่าในตู้เย็นมีอาหาร เครื่องดื่ม และอื่น ๆ แช่อยู่มากน้อยขนาดไหน หากในตู้มีของแช่จำนวนน้อยชิ้น แต่ปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นต่ำสุด (เย็นมากที่สุด) เป็นไปได้ว่าปัญหาตู้เย็นเย็นเกินไปอาจเกิดขึ้น ดังนั้นลองปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นสูงที่สุด (เย็นน้อยที่สุด) หรือปรับอุณหภูมิให้เหมาะสมกับจำนวนของที่แช่ เมื่อใช้งานไปประมาณ 1 – 2 วัน อุณหภูมิจะค่อย ๆ คงที่และหมดความกังวลเรื่องปัญหาดังกล่าว แต่ทั้งนี้หากคุณปรับอุณหภูมิแล้วตู้เย็นยังมีความเย็นมากกว่าปกติ อาหารที่แช่เย็นเร็ว หรือเกาะตัวเป็นน้ำแข็ง เป็นไปได้ว่าระบบภายในกำลังมีปัญหา หากเป็นเช่นนั้นแนะนำติดต่อช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญ หรือติดต่อทางศูนย์บริการ เพื่อให้ช่างเข้ามาตรวจเช็กอาการโดยละเอียดอีกครั้ง บางครั้งอาจเป็นแค่ส่วนประกอบเล็ก ๆ เท่านั้นที่ขัดข้อง ไม่ต้องถึงขั้นเปลี่ยนตู้เย็นเครื่องใหม่
สรุปแล้ว ปัญหาตู้เย็นเย็นเกินไป อาจเกิดได้จากหลายสาเหตุ เช่น สารทำความเย็นที่มากเกินไป การปรับอุณหภูมิต่ำเกินไป โดยคุณสามารถแก้ไขด้วยตัวเองเบื้องต้น ด้วยการปรับอุณหภูมิตู้เย็นให้สูงขึ้น แต่หากนับวันตู้เย็นยิ่งเย็นขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ และเริ่มมีน้ำแข็งเกาะตามผนัง ควรติดต่อช่างเข้ามาตรวจเช็กและแก้ไขปัญหาให้ตรงจุด เพื่อเป็นการป้องกันไม่ให้ปัญหาบานปลาย ทั้งนี้ หากไม่ต้องการให้มีปัญหาเรื่องการซ่อมแซมตามมา จนทำให้เสียทั้งเงินและเวลา การซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่จึงเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG ที่มาพร้อมดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย คุณภาพเหนือระดับ ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างลงตัว

ตู้เย็น LG อัจฉริยะ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิอัตโนมัติ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAK

แม่ลูกใช้งานตู้เย็น LG

ตู้เย็น LG 2 ประตู ประหยัดพลังงาน ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-F372PXAKตู้เย็นขนาด 13.2 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่มีเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ และรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน พร้อมมอบความเย็นอย่างรวดเร็วและสม่ำเสมอด้วย Door Cooling+™ ทั้งยังช่วยลดแบคทีเรีย รวมไปถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในตู้เย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ผ่านการทำงานของ Hygiene Fresh เพื่อเพิ่มความมั่นใจว่าตู้เย็นของคุณสะอาดอยู่เสมอ นอกจากนี้ยังเพิ่ม Spaceplus™ Ice System ช่วยให้พื้นที่ในช่องแช่แข็งมากขึ้นและรองรับปริมาณน้ำแข็งที่เพิ่มขึ้น สะดวกสบาย ควบคุมการทำงานได้ง่าย แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนมือถือ ทุกที่ ทุกเวลาที่ต้องการ

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door สะดวกสบาย ใช้งานง่าย

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQESขนาด 22.4 คิว ทำงานด้วยระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ พร้อมคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารด้วย LinearCooling™ ช่วยให้อาหารดูน่ากิน สดใหม่เหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม มีเทคโนโลยี DoorCooling+™ ช่วยมอบความเย็นอย่างสม่ำเสมอ รวดเร็ว และทั่วถึงทุกชั้นวาง มาพร้อม Hygiene Fresh+ ช่วยรักษาตู้เย็นให้สะอาด ดับกลิ่น ขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% ทั้งยังยกระดับความสดใหม่ให้เหมาะสมกับผักและผลไม้ได้ตามต้องการ ดีไซน์สวยหรูด้วยประตู UltraSleek Door มาพร้อมความโดดเด่น InstaView Door in Door บานกระจก เพียงเคาะ 2 ครั้งก็มองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในแบบไม่ต้องเปิดประตูตู้เย็น ลดการทำงานหนักของตู้เย็นได้เป็นอย่างดี นอกจากนี้ยังมีช่องกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งหน้าตู้เย็น ที่ใช้ UVnano™ ทำความสะอาดและลดแบคทีเรียท่อจ่ายน้ำ 99.9% แบบอัตโนมัติทุกวัน ทั้งยังควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่าน Voice Assistant และ LG ThinQ™ หรูหรา สะดวกสบาย ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์คนยุคใหม่ได้เป็นอย่างดี
หากมีปัญหาตู้เย็นไม่ว่าจะปัญหาใด ๆ แนะนำติดต่อช่างผู้เชี่ยวชาญ เพื่อให้ช่างเข้ามาเช็กอาการและแก้ไขอย่างถูกต้อง แต่ถ้าไม่อยากเสียเวลาซ่อมบ่อย ๆ ที่อาจมีค่าใช้จ่ายบานปลายตามมา การซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่ถือเป็นทางเลือกที่ควรพิจารณา หากมีปัญหาเรื่องตู้เย็น หรือกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นคุณภาพดี มีฟังก์ชันที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานคนรุ่นใหม่ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

